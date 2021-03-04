New menus in Hong Kong to try this spring

Spring is officially here, and with the new season, we welcome warmer weather – with the occasional shower – and lots of fresh seasonal produce. Some of our favourite restaurants around the city are showcasing this in new and exciting menus to try. So here it is, from seafood feasts by the pool to colourful Mediterranean mezze and more, this is our pick of the best spring menus around the city to enjoy.

RECOMMENDED: For more inspiration on where to eat and drink, check out our lists for the latest restaurants to try and the best places to drink too.