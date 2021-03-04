New menus in Hong Kong to try this spring
Spring is officially here, and with the new season, we welcome warmer weather – with the occasional shower – and lots of fresh seasonal produce. Some of our favourite restaurants around the city are showcasing this in new and exciting menus to try. So here it is, from seafood feasts by the pool to colourful Mediterranean mezze and more, this is our pick of the best spring menus around the city to enjoy.
New spring menus you have to try
Kinship
Explore new world flavours at Kinship this season with their new a la carte menu inspired partially by the new head chef Nelson Gonzale’s South American roots with various Asian influences. The new dishes include a red snapper ceviche salad ($148) with coconut milk lime dressing, toasted peanuts, and green papaya, crispy soft shell crab ($158) wrapped in a cornmeal crust with chargrilled spring onion salad and green guasacaca sauce, and tender Okinawa pork loin ($288) with seared cauliflower, pickled chillies and chimichurri sauce, among other items.
Man Wah
Along with the reopening of Mandarin Oriental’s Chinese restaurant, Man Wah is offering a collection of new dishes to express chef Wong’s modern takes on time-honoured delights. Dishes such as the rich and flavourful sautéed lobster cooked in superior fish broth ($588) topped with Japanese dried and salted mullet roe, and pan-fried Hokkaido scallop ($198) with soybean crumb and a dab of scallop skirt garum whet the appetite, while the exquisitely embroidered walls set the scene for refined Cantonese fare.
Bedu
Middle Eastern restaurant Bedu is kicking off the season with a one-night-only dining event on March 17 to celebrate Earth Hour. The event sees chef Corey Riches join hands with plant-based pioneer Peggy Chan of Grassroots Initiative in an exclusive menu spotlighting six sustainable dishes ($680 per person) that are driven by the aim to reduce the world’s carbon footprint. On the menu are dishes such as ugly carrot hummus, plant-based Baharat spiced tofu and the clean energy LED-grown black garlic and cabbage millefeuille. They also have new lighter dishes for spring, including pistachio and garlic labneh ($55), salmon kibbeh nayeh ($145) mixed with quinoa and served with a pomegranate, white balsamic and beetroot dressing, and a bright ox heart tomato ($120) salad mingled with watermelon radish, raw red onion, mint and parsley.
Artemis & Apollo
Inspired by the Greek goddess of spring growth, the ‘Feast of Persephone’ at Artemis & Apollo ($288 per person) offers a spread of colourful mezze, salad and spring dishes, available for dinner on Mondays and Tuesdays in March. Work your way through a smorgasbord of vegetable crudité and pita bread with dips before refreshing your palate with roasted beetroot and watermelon salad. There is also citrus and herb-marinated labneh cheese, roasted lamb chops with tzatziki, and a bottle of Greek wine or ouzo, to savour.
Fish Bar
JW Marriott Hotel’s seafood restaurant, Fish Bar, has expanded its dining area right by the outdoor swimming pool to bring a relaxed holiday vibe within bustling Hong Kong. The new al fresco experience is quickly becoming a popular spot, and Fish Bar’s menu brings fresh seafood, daily catches and sustainable fish options to the table. Must-tries include a meaty crab and lobster cake dipped in homemade tartar sauce and a huge pot of fresh New Zealand mussels and fries. They’re also offering two hours of free-flow with their chilled seafood tower ($1,280) for two between 3.30 to 5.30pm on weekdays until May 31.
Chilli Fagara
There’s nothing like a little lamb, sorry Mary, to start spring with, and Sichuan restaurant Chilli Fagara introduces a series of Sichuan-style spring lamb dishes for the season. Menu highlights include a fiery and gamey Mongolian lamb dish which is wok-tossed with cumin, dried red chillies, and chilli powder for a punchy Sichuan lamb stir fry ($268) while sizzling lamb with Chinese leeks ($148) makes for a milder dish. Another must-try is the little lamb dumplings ($98 for six pieces) flavoured with fennel, spring onion and fragrant spices.
Silencio
Jazz-inspired izakaya Silencio starts afresh this season with a new chef at the helm. Sato Kiyoshi, who has a wealth of culinary experience in Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, and beyond, will bring his modern style based on classic pairings in a series of new dishes. Sushi highlights include the tuna trio ($278), a layered nigiri that combines otoro (fatty tuna), chutoro (medium fatty tuna) and akami (lean tuna) in one multi-textured bite and Kagoshima ($288), a flame-torched Wagyu nigiri topped with egg yolk emulsion and caviar. To mark sakura season, Silencio will also offer Hanami, an exclusive tuna-based dish with accents of sweet ume, cherry blossom, nori, and spring onion, available from March 15 while stocks last.
