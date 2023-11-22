Where to get hand crushed lemon tea in Hong Kong

Originating from Guangzhou, Jo’s Cha is a tea chain that specialises in seasonal fruit and vegetable teas. They’re best known for their bitter melon lemon tea ($29), which consists of chopped bitter melon pieces, along with green tea and lemon; making this a healthy go-to as bitter melon is known to help reduce the build up of ‘internal heat’ in the body. Other must-try items on Jo’s Cha’s menu include pandan and mint lemon tea ($30), grape lemon tea ($28), as well as water chestnut with sugarcane milk tea with jelly ($31).
Ever since the border between Hong Kong and Mainland China re-opened, Shenzhen has been one of the hottest locations for Hongkongers to visit during the weekend – thanks to its expansive shopping malls and affordable dining options. Jumping on this trend, numerous Mainland eateries began opening new locations in the city, including hand crushed lemon tea stores. We’ve gathered our top picks of the best ones in town, so you can start sipping with ease!
Check out our quick round up of these lemon tea stores!
View this post on Instagram
Recommended: Not your cup of tea? Take a look at our picks of where to get the best milk tea in Hong Kong