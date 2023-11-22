Hong Kong
林香檸旺角
Photograph: Cara Hung

Where to get hand crushed lemon tea in Hong Kong

Have a smashing time sipping on these refreshing teas

Cara Hung
Cherry Chan
Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Cherry Chan
Ever since the border between Hong Kong and Mainland China re-opened, Shenzhen has been one of the hottest locations for Hongkongers to visit during the weekend – thanks to its expansive shopping malls and affordable dining options. Jumping on this trend, numerous  Mainland eateries began opening new locations in the city, including hand crushed lemon tea stores. We’ve gathered our top picks of the best ones in town, so you can start sipping with ease!

Check out our quick round up of these lemon tea stores!

Recommended: Not your cup of tea? Take a look at our picks of where to get the best milk tea in Hong Kong

Jo's Cha
Photograph: Cara Hung

Jo's Cha

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok

Originating from Guangzhou, Jo’s Cha is a tea chain that specialises in seasonal fruit and vegetable teas. They’re best known for their bitter melon lemon tea ($29), which consists of chopped bitter melon pieces, along with green tea and lemon; making this a healthy go-to as bitter melon is known to help reduce the build up of ‘internal heat’ in the body. Other must-try items on Jo’s Cha’s menu include pandan and mint lemon tea ($30), grape lemon tea ($28), as well as water chestnut with sugarcane milk tea with jelly ($31).

LMM Hand Crashed Lemon Tea
Photograph: Cara Hung

LMM Hand Crashed Lemon Tea

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok

LMM sells a wide variety of perfume lemon teas, which are advertised as ‘hand crashed’. Aside from its signature perfume lemon tea ($32), the wampi golden egg lemon tea ($36) is another option that shouldn’t be missed. This unique drink is is chock-full of hand crushed lemons as well as wampi – a type of citrus fruit native to Southeast Asia which has a unique aroma. Unlike other tea shops, LMM’s cup design emulates nostalgic packaging used for traditional Chinese medicine, which makes for a great Instagram op. We also recommend trying their Oiran Maojian jasmine lemon tea ($34), and buffalo milk teas ($29).

Lam Heung Ling
Photograph: Cara Hung

Lam Heung Ling

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok

This lemon tea chain first broke into Hong Kong in 2023, and is best recognised by their bright yellow design and adorable lemon logo. Aside from stores in Hong Kong, Lam Heung Ling also has several locations in Guangdong, Guangxi, Fujian, and other Chinese cities. Lam Heung Ling combines crushed partially ripe lemons with slow-brewed black tea to produce their signature lemon teas. If you like your tea slightly stronger, don’t miss the scum handmade lemon tea ($30), otherwise we recommend you to try their Thai lemon green tea ($30) and their unique squid ink-infused yashi lemon tea ($33).

The One Lemon Tea
Photograph: Cara Hung

The One Lemon Tea

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The One Lemon Tea first started out in 2015 as a humble pushcart lemon tea vendor, but has since expanded to having over hundreds of branches. The brand has become so popular that they have their own dedicated lemon orchard in China, which only grows perfume lemons used in their lemon teas. Some of The One’s best sellers include their refreshing duck excrement lemon tea ($34), whereas richer options on the menu include teas made with plain milk (from $29) or coconut milk (from $33).

What's Up Lemontea
Photograph: Cherry Chan

What's Up Lemontea

  • Restaurants
  • Kwai Chung

What’s Up Lemontea may not be one of the bigger names in the lemon tea game, but we think it deserves a shout out. This stall serves a range of teas, such as duck excrement tea (from $30), jasmine tea (from $30), and camellia oolong tea (from $30) – all of which feature hand crushed lemons for a touch of acidity. Other options from What’s Up’s menu include balsam pear lemon tea (from $40), avocado mango milk foam ($42), or their super fruit tea ($55) – which sees five different fruits submerged in jasmine tea, served in a litre-sized bucket!

Pair your lemon tea with some local bites!

Recommended
