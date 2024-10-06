Subscribe
Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK

The best things to do in Hong Kong this week (Oct 7-13)

Our pick of this week's best events and happenings around town

Jenny Leung
Written by Time Out Hong Kong & Jenny Leung
Plan ahead and fill up your calendar for the next seven days with our ultimate list of things to do this week. If you're looking for more, check out some of the best art exhibitions around town or take on some of Hong Kong's most beautiful hiking trails. Afterwards, you can fuel up on all the best cheap eats in the city, or sip on a cocktail or three at our pick of the best rooftop bars in Hong Kong

This week's best events

Flower Years X Carlsberg Y2K Oktoberfest

Eaton HK’s hotel bar, Flower Years, is hosting an Oktoberfest party with Carlsberg on October 10 – and they’re putting a Y2K spin on the German festival. What does that entail, you ask? Expect throwback tunes to be bumping all evening, along with exciting games and even a retro King of Fighter video game-inspired drinking contest for a chance to win a one-month beer pass!

If you’d rather chill out with your mates, the Oktoberfest party will provide guests with plenty of German snacks, and a three-hour-long free-flow of global beers like Erdinger, Sapporo, and Guinness, as well as Yau from Hong Kong. Can’t make it to the Oktoberfest party? Not to worry. From October 10 to 20, Flower Years will be offering a limited-time menu with German dishes, such as bacon and onion pie, chicken meatballs, shrimp croquettes, bratwurst sausages with sauerkraut and pretzels, as well as German butter cake – all of which go great with a hefty pint.

Snag your tickets before October 3 to catch Flower Years’ early bird prices at $198 per person, or purchase general admission tickets at $238 per person. Regardless of which ticket you get, you’ll still get to enjoy free-flow selected beer for three hours, sounds like heaven to us. Find more details about Eaton HK’s event and purchase your tickets on Eventbrite.

Festive Korea 2024 Jam Korea

Photograph: Courtesy Korean Cultural Center Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s largest event for Korean culture, Festive Korea, returns in October and November this year under the theme Jam Korea. Derived from the Korean word for fun, pronounced as ‘jaem’, the festival offers a line-up of over 30 diverse events covering visual arts, films, sports, food, education, and more – all organised so attendees can have fun immersing themselves in Korea’s vibrant culture.

 

We’re reeling just trying to take it all in, but suffice to say that the next month is going to be jam-packed with everything South Korea-related, and we’re here for it!

Heimat x CulinArt 1862's Oktoberfest brunch

Photograph: Courtesy Heimat/Michael Perini

Following their successful collaboration last year, chef Stanley Wong of CulinArt 1862 teams up with chef Peter Find of Heimat to offer a special brunch menu ($588 per person) on October 12 and 13 to celebrate the Bavarian festival. During the meal, attendees can expect to sink their teeth into 16 delightful plates and a variety of free-flow German beer from Kaiserdom. Start with light appetisers like Black Forest ham with pickles and sourdough, goulash soup, or a traditional cheese spread. As for entrées, both chefs have whipped up authentic creations like German ravioli stuffed with minced meat and spinach, oven-roasted chicken, as well as crispy pork knuckles served with sauerkraut. Be sure to leave room for desserts like warm apple strudel with vanilla custard, berry compote topped with whipped cream, and more. The brunch will be held at Heimat on October 12 and CulinArt 1862 on October 13. Be sure to don your traditional German outfits on the final day, as CulinArt 1862 will award a bottle of French Philippe Prié Champagne to the best-dressed customer.

Midori music festival

Photograph: Courtesy Jake Aaron Morton / Midori

After successfully debuting back in May this year, Y2K and Omni Agency are back to present the Midori music festival once again. Promising to be bigger and better, this new instalment will gather names from Hong Kong’s house, techno, and bass DJs such as Spin Sum, Surprise Surprise, Abyss, Slimefest, Yeti Out, and Dark Metaz.

As before, Midori will be held at a hidden location within a beautiful valley in rural Hong Kong. Aside from music, there will also be top-notch local F&B brands and market stalls to keep festival goers fed, as well as a range of workshops such as music production, foraging for food in the wild, and even rice cultivation. The campsite comes with showers and toilets, and there’s a beach and a waterfall located just over 10 minutes away from Midori’s site. We can’t imagine a better mix of music and nature, so free up your schedule for the Chung Yeung long weekend for this three-day, two-night festival adventure. 

Single-day tickets for Friday and Saturday will cost $580, while full long-weekend passes are $780. Campers will need to pay $100 per tent space, and you can choose to bring your own gear or rent from the venue. Register here to receive Midori’s ticketing link and access code.

Buy ticket
Fine Art Asia 2024

Photograph: Courtesy Fine Art Asia

This fair for fine arts is returning to Hong Kong for its 19th edition this year with some interesting new focal points. Riding on the success of last year’s Ink Asia, Fine Art Asia will introduce a dedicated sector for ink art for 2024. While drawing with a brush and ink is very much steeped in Chinese history, the fair will promote this traditional culture while shining a spotlight on the vision behind contemporary ink art as well. 

Another highlight of the fair is the brand-new Collectible Design – Asia Edition Pavilion, which collects stunning collectible design items from Hong Kong, mainland China, and other Asian locales. The skill of designers and artisans has always been prized, and what separates well-designed items from art pieces seems to just be the passage of time. So, what’s to say beautiful everyday items in our modern lives won’t be deemed as art centuries from now? 

Of course, Fine Art Asia will also continue doing what they do best with museum-quality antiques from both the East and West, as well as jewellery and modern art. Among their range of special programmes such as a tribute to modern Chinese painter Fang Zhaoling, we are very excited for a series of photographs by Raymond Cauchetier, Fan Ho, and James Chung that capture Hong Kong in the 1950s.

Tickets for Fine Art Asia run from $220 for a standard adult day ticket or $350 for standard admission with a guided tour, to $1,000 for a VIP ticket which grant unlimited access for the holder and one guest throughout all three days of the fair, plus exclusive food and shopping privileges. Purchase your tickets online on or before October 2 to get the early-bird rate of $180.

Lost Dogs' Disco at Citygate Outlets

Photograph: Courtesy Citygate Outlets

Are you ready to 'Paw-ty'? From now to October 13, Citygate Outlets is hosting the Lost Dogs' Disco installation by the award-winning Australian art and technology studio ENESS. Visitors can explore 16 giant inflatable dog sculptures – some reaching up to 5.5 meters – scattered throughout the mall’s indoor and outdoor areas. The whimsical installations include a brand-new Dalmatian character and Dachshund-shaped bean bag chairs, specially created for this occasion. As guests enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, they’ll be treated to custom electronic music incorporating playful dog sounds to enhance the immersive experience. The installations will light up and interact with visitors, creating a joyful celebration of the bond between doggos and hoomans. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience art, fun, and community at Citygate Outlets!

The Trilogy’s Future is Female

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Planning your next ladies' night with friends? Singular Concepts' The Trilogy is launching a series of events tailored for women. From September 12, October 10, November 7, and November 21, from 8pm to 10pm, guests can enjoy a night of celebration with like-minded women at nightlife club Keyz. The events will feature free-flowing bubbles and wine, canapes (vegetarian options available), and complimentary wellness and beauty services from sponsored female-owned businesses.

All you need to do is RSVP with your name and the names of your friends for the events via singularconcepts.com.

Buy ticket

High Street 'haunted house' luminart light exhibition

Photograph: Courtesy Central and Western District Office

High Street’s infamous haunted house has turned into a colourful art space! Designed by local architect Stanley Siu, the ‘Love in the Light’ Luminart exhibition combines art, architecture, and technology in a stunning shows that takes visitors on a romantic journey through time. Running from now to May 21, 2025, this year-long exhibition sees the arched veranda of  the Sai Ying Pun Community Complex light up in a rainbow of colours every 10 minutes in the evening from 6pm to 10pm.

Guo Pei: Fashioning Imagination

Photograph: Courtesy Guo Pei / M+, Hong Kong

This exhibition features more than 40 haute couture pieces from the fashion artist Guo Pei, including Rihanna’s show-stopping yellow gown that she wore to the 2015 Met Gala. It marks the first major exhibition dedicated to this celebrated Chinese couture artist in East Asia. With a practice that has spanned almost four decades, Guo is among China’s first generation of contemporary fashion designers, with work reflecting Asian and global trends over the past century. You’ll often see traditional Chinese embroidery in her pieces, and this exhibition shows works inspired by fantasy dreamscapes, Eastern folklore, architecture, and space-time. The designer herself will hold a talk on September 21, and M+ will also host two screenings of Yellow Is Forbidden, which documents Guo’s journey in a predominantly Western field as she prepares a show for Paris Haute Couture Week.

Find more things to do in Hong Kong this week
