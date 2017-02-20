32 fun things to do in London this week

This week in London there are yoga brunches to get stuck into, film events celebrating the craft of cinema and the Craft Beer Rising festival to get excited about. There’s also Burberry’s Makers House to explore and the Eduardo Paolozzi exhibition to catch at Whitechapel Gallery. Have an ace few days with the 32 things that follow!



Things to do

Migration Stories, Upstairs at the Ritzy, TONIGHT, £4. This story telling jam aims to challenge the rhetoric of migration by asking people to tell their own true tales of it.

Pleasure Positivity: Sex Ed for Adults, The Book Club, Tue, £7. The Book Club in Shoreditch is determined to fill the gaps of Britain's lacklustre sex education with a new series of workshops for adults touching on LGBTQIA* issues, sex work, BDSM and much more.

The Singing Psychic, Phoenix Artist Club, Wed, £5. A monthly quiz night that mixes psychic bingo with '70s themed team games. Expect live audience readings, baffling relationship advice and prizes aplenty.

Raw Yoga Brunch, secret London location, Wed, £45-£49.50. Build strength and flexibility with a session of ‘Hardcore OM’ yoga and follow the action with a raw food brunch to refuel.

Lactic Jungle, Gymbox, Wed. If you have fond memories of swinging along the monkey bars or bunny-hopping in PE without a care in the world, then you’ll probably adore everything about Lactic Jungle – a new class at Gymbox.

Henry Moore: Inspiration and Process at Makers House, 1 Manette Street, Tue-Thu, free. Burberry and the Henry Moore Foundation have joined forces for this unique exhibition at Makers House, celebrating the Burberry February 2017 collection at London Fashion Week.

The Craft of Film, Barbican Cinema, Wed-Thu, £13.50- £15. This cross-cultural series of events highlights film’s unique ‘crafts’ and celebrates the work of some of Europe’s leading practitioners in directing, cinematography, costume design, editing, acting, screenwriting, production design, animation and production.

An Evening at the Cartoon Museum, Cartoon Museum, Thu, £37.76. In a rare 'late London' event, 'An Evening at the Cartoon Museum' will allow you to browse its collection after dark, from Punch magazine's early political satire to illustrations from up-and-coming cartoonists.

Electricity: The Spark of Life, Wellcome Collection, Thu, free. This Wellcome exhibition will take a closer look over the phenomenon of electricity – examining how it brought life to the Earth and has in turn been harnessed by humankind.

OneTrackMinds, Wilton's Music Hall, Thu, £6-£12. In this fusion of Desert Island Discs, The Moth Radio Hour and TED Talks, a handpicked selection of writers, artists, thinkers and musicians reveal how their favourite pieces of music have impacted their lives.

Eating and drinking

Chefs of Tomorrow, Charlotte's W5, TONIGHT, £30. Enjoy a four-course meal served by some of the capital’s next food superstars. Four chefs who are at chef de partie level or below will design and serve an exclusive menu.

The Solo Supper Club, The Calthorpe Project, Wed, £22, £15 concs. Tickle your tastebuds at The Solo Supper Club, a culinary event about self-sufficiency and damn fine curry.

Craft Beer Rising, Old Truman Brewery, Thu, from £15. The Craft Beer Rising festival returns to the Old Truman Brewery for a fifth year in 2017, pouring the very best brews from top exhibitors to thirsty punters.

Camden Pizza Jam, Voodoo Ray's, Thu. A weekly pizza collaboration with some of Voodoo Ray’s favourite local street food traders and their chefs.

Live music and nightlife

Basement Jaxx, Dingwalls (Lock 17), Tue, £5. Do you know where your head's at? If so, south London's finest are back to help you lose it all over again, dropping classic ’90s and noughties bangers alongside fresh material.

Blancmange, The Water Rats, Tue, £14. The synthpop weirdos behind ‘Living on the Ceiling’ continue their reunion, without Stephen Luscombe.

Sleigh Bells, Electric Ballroom, Wed, £15. American noise pop musical duo based in Brooklyn, New York, formed in 2008. The duo consists of vocalist Alexis Krauss and guitarist Derek Edward Miller.

Band Of Horses, Troxy, Thu, £25. The South Carolina quintet who formed from the ashes of decade-old outfit Carissa's Weird deliver woodsy, dreamy and sadly beauteous epic songs.

Zoot Money, Bull's Head, Thu, £15, adv £13. Obscure but legendary wild man of British rhythm and blues welcomes a host of guests for a night of extrovert, jazzy, rockin', good-time bluesy mayhem.

Film

‘Mauvais Sang’, Deptford Cinema, Tue, £5, £3.50 concs. In his second feature, ‘Holy Motors’ director Leos Carax combined his personal concerns – young love, solitude – with the stylised conventions of the vaguely futuristic romantic thriller.

‘Gas Food Lodging’ + Ione Skye Q&A, Genesis Cinema, Thu, £8, £7 concs. The inimitable Ione Skye – artist, star of ‘River’s Edge’ and ‘Say Anything…’ and former Beastie bride – comes to the Genesis to discuss Allison Anders’s extraordinary US indie as part of the Genesis’s year of films directed by women.

Or at the cinema...

Moonlight ★★★★★ The tough childhood of a poor Miami kid is the subject of Barry Jenkins's powerful and moving indie portrait of African-American life.

John Wick: Chapter Two ★★★★☆ Keanu Reeves is back as the savage but sensitive hitman in this wildly enjoyable and ridiculous action flick.

Theatre

The Listening Room, Old Red Lion, Tue-Thu, £15, £12.50 concs. Powerful, innovative piece of verbatim theatre about victims of violence confronting their aggressors.

Travesties, Apollo Shaftesbury, all week, £22-£62.50. Tom Hollander shines in Tom Stoppard's wild ride of a comedy.

Bucket List, Battersea Arts Centre, all week, £12.50-£17.50. A woman sets out on an elaborate revenge spree in Theatre Ad Infinitum's experimental thriller.

Beau Brummell: An Elegant Madness, Jermyn Street Theatre, all week, £22, concs £20. A fun comedy about the original Regency dandy.

This week's best new art

Eduardo Paolozzi, Whitechapel Gallery, Tue-Thu, £13.50, concs £11.95. This exhibition moves chronologically, from the rough-hewn sculptures of the 1940s through to the abstracted screenprints and public art installations of the ’80s and ’90s.

Fernanda Gomes, Alison Jacques, Tue-Thu, free. The main room in this show of pure white works is filled with white squares and rectangles painted on cheap wooden slabs. Some are flat to the wall, others at angles. One is just stretched white mesh over a frame, another has canvas peeling away from the wood beneath.

Richard Wilson: Stealing Space, Annely Juda, all week, free. Richard Wilson has taken a segment of this street and folded it in on itself. Next to it, he’s recreated the negative space of the gallery’s stairwell, another massive sculpture nearby is based on an in-between area in the artist’s home.

