62 brilliant things to do in London this March

Say a big hello to March! The clocks go forward this month meaning we’re edging our way to summer, and with brighter days come a bevy of fantastic events. Celebrate International Women’s Day with talks, supper clubs and workshops, get merry on St Patrick’s Day, welcome some great new restaurants to the capital, or spend your evenings at ace gigs and parties. Enjoy the month with the 62 suggestions that follow.

THINGS TO DO

Mar 2-26: Queer City: London Club Culture 1918-1967 The Caravan was 'London's most bohemian rendez-vous' and now the National Trust and the National Archives have brought it back to Freud, the bar that now stands where the club was.

Mar 3: Festival No.6 at Tate Britain Festival No.6 is putting away its tent poles and travelling from Portmeirion to Tate Britain for a one-night music and culture extravaganza.

Mar 3-Apr 2: Smith & Sinclair: The Flavour Rooms Carnaby The Tanqueray Experimental Garnish Bar at The Flavour Rooms, an 'adult sweet shop' serving alcoholic bubbles, cocktail sherbet dip dabs and alcoholic pastille pick 'n' mix.

Mar 4-5: Peckham Salvage Yard Get your paws on vintage threads, homeware and handmade items at this south London fair from the gang behind Hackney Flea Market.

Mar 5: March4Women by CARE International The International Women's Day March returns, organised by poverty-fighting charity CARE to kick-start a month of action for female equality.

Mar 7: Typesetting Feminism: Virago Press Join publicist Carmen Callil on the eve of International Women's Day as she discusses Virago's journey and screens clips from a documentary film charting its history.

Mar 7-12: WOW: Women of the World Festival Through discussion, debate, performances and activism, female achievements are celebrated and the obstacles that prevent them from achieving their full potential and contributing to the world are explored.

Mar 7-18: The House of Holi To mark India’s festival of colours, Cinnamon Kitchen’s special party-pod is coming back to Devonshire Square. The 12-day pop-up invites city workers to swap their ties and heels for protective suits before pelting each other with paint.

Mar 11: UK Dating Fair Spend National Singles Day (yes, that really is a thing, apparently) at the UK Dating Fair, which is putting on a programme of workshops, seminars and stands from dating coaches, matchmakers and bloggers.

Mar 16: Silver Ring Workshop x Spread Join The Workbench girls for a ring making sessions where bubbles and delicious nibbles will be provided by Spread. Carve out your own jewellery and have it sent back to you cast in solid silver two to three weeks later.

Mar 17: St Patrick's Day Singing, dancing, a parade and a pint or two – the Irish have always known how to party and celebrating St Patrick's Day in London is no exception.

Mar 19: Where's Wally Fun Run Signing up for any fun run involves a bit of looking like a wally, but for this one you'll really have to get used to it.



Mar 25-Jun 25: The Japanese House at the Barbican Explore how architecture and family life in Japan changed after 1945 with this new exhibition at the Barbican.

Until Sept 3: The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a truckload of Lego making its way to the South Bank.

MUSIC AND NIGHTLIFE

Mar 1: Tei Shi The Argentinian-born singer-songwriter is known for her sensual bedroom pop sound.

Mar 1: Fenech-Soler Rug-destroying electro-dance pop foursome Fenech-Soler return with brand new material.

Mar 1: D.R.A.M The rapper performs hip hop and R&B from his album Big Baby D.R.A.M, including breakthrough summer hit Broccoli and recent releases Cute and Cash Machine.

Mar 2: Clock Opera Frenetic, bleep-ridden synth-rock from Guy Connelly's CO project who've supported (and remixed) Marina and the Diamonds, Yeasayer and Everything Everything.

Mar 3: Lady Leshurr The whip-smart, versatile MC demonstrates the clever wordplay and part-spoken, part-sung flows which have earned her plenty of hip collaborations.

Mar 3: This Is Radio Clash: A Night Celebrating The Music Of The Clash A night of back-to-back Clash hits.

Mar 3: Wax Tailor The French artist performs trip hop, hip hop and jazz from his album By Any Beats Necessary.

Mar 3 Apr 8: 90s Lates at Styx '90s bands and DJs play every Friday and Saturday and there's after parties with loopy performance artists Figs in Wigs, a Bjork inspired Drag extravaganza with Take That tribute 'Take Twat' and '90s techno from Vector Space.

Mar 4: Time Out presents: I'm Coming Out Our Nightlife team are throwing an all-night disco party to get you all coming out to the sound of beautiful, joyful disco music. Tickets to this one-off event are just £10 for the first 100 lucky people, then it's £15 for the rest.

Mar 4: The South London Soul Train 6 Year Anniversary 4 Floor Special Jazzheadchronic, Brassroots, Disco Freaks, Snowboy, Perry Louis, The Boom Yeh, Rob Messer, Craig Jamieson, Claire Kalvis and Gilla and Wah Wah 45 DJs spin soul to celebrate the auspicious birthday.

Mar 4- Apr 1: Daylight Music Shake off that Friday night hangover with this feelgood Saturday daytime event: live music plus tea and bacon butties, and a drawing space for young (and old) concertgoers to get creative.

Mar 5: Kehlani The American singer performs her R&B tunes in support oh her debut LP SweetSexySavage.

Mar 6: Emilia Mårtensson With a voice that’s hauntingly beautiful and engaging and a magical blend of jazz, folk and the traditions of her native Sweden, Mårtensson is fast becoming a name to watch.

Mar 9- Apr 9: Ian Shaw One of Britain's most inventive jazz vocalists, Shaw's remarkable vocal range and mesmerising style has seen him breathe life into pop tunes and standards, reinventing even the most maudlin showtunes with sparkling wit.

Mar 11: Love Come Down If you're looking for glitter, disco, more glitter and more disco, LCD is very probably the party for you.

Mar 11: Great Big Kiss Despite a few venue changes over the years, soul night Great Big Kiss is still packed full of the same hip-shaking dance party vibes, with resident DJs and guests spinning northern soul, Motown, '60s girl groups and rock 'n' roll.

Mar 13: Dilated Peoples The acclaimed, West-Coast underground hip hop trio return, with the turntable wizardry of DJ Babu still at the heart of their Jurassic 5-esque sound.

Mar 15: Jagwar Ma Coming on like a baggier Dandy Warhols, this pair of Australians are all lanky grooves and undulating synths, although they've also been known to tap into a more Beatlesque vein of psychedelia too.

FOOD AND DRINK

Openings

Mar 1: Bokan A sky-high restaurant bar and roof terrace in Canary Wharf, promising 'European dishes with a British twist', plus cocktails.

Mar 6: Mere A new restaurant from Monica Galetti (formerly at La Gavroche, and of Masterchef fame).

March 7: Pizza Pilgrims Shoreditch A Pizza Pilgrims is set to launch on Shoreditch High Street. It will be their first BYOB site, with the option to 'calzonify' chocolate bars.

Mar 8: Bubblewrap Cones of ice cream/fruit/chocolate/sauce-filled waffle have been re-envisioned as an Instagram-primed London dessert du jour by Bubblewrap, a Saturday Berwick Street market stall, with a permanent spot opening round the corner on Wardour Street.

Mar 23: The Cheese Bar A new permanent location in Camden Stables for The Cheese Truck.

Events

Mar 4- Apr 1: Som Saa Late Night Sessions Revisit your gap year (only with better food) at Som Saa's late night dining sesh. There will be ice buckets filled with Thai whisky, a DJ set until 1.30am and a menu of fresh Asian recipes with a chilli hit.

Mar 5: Bacchanalian Feast Feast out ancient Roman style at this opulent five-course feast served in the Ballroom at Islington's The Dead Doll's House.

Mar 8-10: Beer and Cider Festival North London's Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) representatives present their annual beer festival, which will see pint enthusiasts (attempt to) taste their way through real ales, ciders, perries and imported beers.

Mar 8, 11: International Women's Day Dinner at Balls and Company Sadia Chang of Bubbledogs, Tania Steytler from Danish cafe Snaps & Rye and GAIL’S baker Roz Bado are all on the bill.

Mar 14: Whisky and Jar: An Irish Craft Booze Tasting Learn to pair Irish craft beers and whisky and take part in the Great Irish Stout Off at ‘Whisky and Jar: An Irish Craft Booze Tasting' at The Crown and Shuttle.

Mar 16-18: London Beer Week Oval Space is hosting this year’s eye-of-the-storm event. DrinkUp: The Beer Edit, running from Thursday 16 – Saturday 18, brings a full gamut of beers, ales, lagers, stouts, mead, hop-tails and boilermakers across myriad pop-ups and keg parties.

Mar 17: Condé Nast Traveller Presents: Chef World Series Belfast’s OX restaurant is so popular it can take months to secure a booking, so it’s pretty much a no-go on last minute weekend breaks.

FILM

Mar 3: Logan In what may be his final film as Wolverine, Hugh Jackman takes it deeper and darker in an appropriately apocalyptic superhero movie.

Mar 6- 17: Human Rights Watch Film Festival London's annual Human Rights Watch Film Festival returns this year with 16 documentary feature films – exploring themes of oppression and resistance, equality and tolerance, with each film connecting the global shift in attitudes towards human rights.

Mar 10: Elle Isabelle Huppert – aka the greatest actress alive – plays a tech company entrepreneur who takes revenge on the man who brutally raped her in her home.

Mar 17: Beauty and the Beast Emma Watson has collected more column inches for feminism than acting in the past couple of years. So don’t go expecting her character Belle in Disney’s live action remake of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to be a damsel in distress.

Mar 22- Apr 9: Backyard Cinema: The Last Chapel Venture into the deep unknown for Backyard Cinema's The Last Chapel, a film season of Tarantino classics, screened in an 'abandoned church' in the Nevada desert, formerly known as the Mercato Metropolitano.

THEATRE

Mar 2- Apr 15: Limehouse This political drama imagines the meeting that led to the 1981 Limehouse Declaration that split Labour.

Mar 4-Sep 30: An American in Paris Packed full of jazz standards from George and Ira Gershwin, 'An American in Paris' is a musical to treasure.

Mar 7-Apr 8: The Kid Stays in the Picture The godlike Simon McBurney, with a new play about legendary Hollywood producer Robert Evans.

Mar 17-19: Roman Tragedies Ivo van Hove's six-hour-epic is THE great Shakespeare production of our time.

Mar 17-Jun 10: Don Juan in Soho David Tennant stars in Patrick Marber's story of sexual adventure in Soho.

Mar 23-25: Black Lives, Black Words The Bush Theatre reopens after a massive, year-long, £4m refit and upgrade with this programme of short plays that muse on the question 'do black lives matter?'

Mar 28-Apr 22: Lucy McCormick: Triple Threat This monstrously inappropriate take on the New Testament is not for the faint of heart.

Until Apr 29: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead Daniel Radcliffe stars in Stoppard's breakthrough play.

Until May 27: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Multi-Olivier winner Imelda Staunton stars in the late Edward Albee's masterpiece.

Until Jul 30: My Country; A Work in Progress It feels like Britain's done little else but talk about the aftermath of the EU referendum – and the National Theatre's been listening. Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy and NT boss Rufus Norris will try to distill all the hot air into a new piece of verbatim political theatre.

ART

Mar 1-Apr 13: Josiah McElheny: The Crystal Land 'Anti-vortex' drawings, films about socialites in Indonesia and aluminium models of the universe all figure into the American artist's new show, as he casts an eye over the murky legacies of modernism.

Mar 3-Jun 11: Deutsche Börse Photography Prize 2017 The yearly prize makes a return, bringing together an international selection of photographers and offering one the £30k prize for their contributions to the medium.

Mar 9-Jun 18: The American Dream: Pop to The Present This show takes a look the Land of Opportunity through the prism of its artists and their printed works.

ENJOY!