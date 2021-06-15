London
Hot day
Allen Paul/Shutterstock

Tomorrow is your last mega-hot day for a while

Make the most of it with outdoors food, booze and fun

By Joe Mackertich
After threatening to do so for ages, London finally breaks the 30 degree barrier tomorrow. Do: take precautions, stay in the shade, keep hydrated, enjoy some fresh air. Don't: sit in the park shotgunning cans of lager in direct sunlight for six hours.

Planning a picnic? Here’s some great food and drink you can get delivered to the park. Hankering to gaze at some purple flowers? Here are the nicest lavender fields in and around the capital.

We've also handily just updated our list of London's best lidos and outdoor swimming spots. Or if you're more interested in staying indoors, here are our favourite pools in the city.

You may also find yourself desperately seeking out refreshment. Refreshment consumed outside. Perhaps you'll be into our list of big London beer gardens? Or maybe our list of even bigger London beer gardens? Want something a bit posher? Why not see if any of these rooftop bars have a free table? There's also drinking terraces and rooftop restaurants.

Then there’s the parks themselves. This is our definitive list of ‘the best’ parks. Nice. Here are some secret gardens, if you’re into that sort of thing. Then, our top picnic spots in the capital, all conveniently located next to some great food and drink. If you’re bringing your own tinnies, please do not overlook these.

Maybe, just maybe, you’ll want to use Wednesday's clement conditions to just gaze at London for a bit. To climb to the top of a hill and just consider your place within the metropolis and the universe. If that kind of thing is your bag, then we have a great list of places with London’s best views. Or perhaps you just want to take a decent walk.

Whatever you get up to, have a great time in the sun!

All the best places to watch the Euros in London

Don’t be caught short: here’s how to know what public toilets are nearest to you (and open).

