The best restaurants in London for a date
Looking to sweep that special someone off their feet on a date? Here are the restaurants to impress
Finding the perfect restaurant for a date is a tricky business. Do you wow them with an ultra-romantic venue? Maybe you’re after a cosy neighbourhood joint instead? Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best restaurants in London for a date.
Whether you’re looking to woo them with Michelin-starred cuisine or just share some of the best pizza or superlative sushi while gazing into each other’s eyes, you'll find the perfect spot in our list.
The best restaurants for a date in central London
10 Greek Street
An intimate but unfussy Soho restaurant that serves modern European dishes but won’t break the bank – perfect for a classy-yet-casual date.
Arthur Hooper’s
Venue says: “Join us on Valentine’s Day for prix fixe menu and champagne.”
Small and boudoir-like, this small plates venue on the site of a former greengrocer has a fine selection of veggie options alongside meat and fish.
Bao Fitzrovia
A cute rework of the wildly popular Taiwanese street food joint with brilliant bao (and much more besides) for sensible prices.
The Barbary
Sitting around a horseshoe-shaped counter may not sound like suitable date seating – but it absolutely is at this seriously hot-ticket North African restaurant that delivers on every front.
Barrafina Dean Street
There’s a reason that everyone went wild for the tapas at the original Soho Barrafina – treat someone special by letting them find out why at this fantastic replacement venue.
Barrafina Drury Lane
The most spacious branch yet of the heavenly tapas bar, but still with more than enough intimate atmosphere for a special night.
The best restaurants for a date in north London
Caravan King’s Cross
If you want your date to be about ‘vibe’ rather than staring longingly into each other’s eyes, head to this former grain store, all high ceilings, hip small plates and premium atmosphere.
Rok Islington
This Scandi-Brit smokehouse has seriously Nordic decor but a northern European-leaning menu. It’s a winning combination and a winning date venue.
Smokehouse Islington
Expertly barbecued meats and creative treats in a fashionable gastropub.
The Good Egg
Colourful Middle Eastern plates in a compact and stylish setting make this a fashionable but fun date spot.
Trangallan
Impress your date by stepping up your tapas game at this friendly bohemian spot, which serves creative takes on Galician dishes.
The best restaurants for a date in east London
Bistrotheque
A fashionable but fun French restaurant that’s perfect when you want high-end food in a local setting.
Ceviche Old St
A Peruvian pisco bar that also happens to serve immense food, in the form of small plates and bar snacks.
Chick ‘n’ Sours
Great music, great cocktails, great vibes – who thought a date in a (super-hip) chicken joint could offer so much?
Gul & Sepoy
Bold and brilliant Indian cooking in a laidback, intimate venue that you won’t want to leave.
The best restaurants for a date in south London
Begging Bowl
Innovative Thai street food dishes in a cool, inviting space make this cosy little spot a popular choice.
Bistro Union
A classic British bistro executed perfectly in a bright, modern room, this is the place to come for creative-yet-reassuring comfort food.
Coal Rooms
A small plates venue in Peckham with Scandi-Japanese décor? It’s exactly as (quietly) cool as it sounds, with immense dishes to match.
Counter Culture
Truly sublime small plates at wholly reasonable prices and a relaxed, bohemian vibe – it’s no wonder the 15 seats at this tiny neighbourhood spot are constantly occupied. Make sure you and your partner do some of the occupying.
Donostia Social Club
This tiny tapas bar in a shipping container is the ultimate place for both a hip date and heavenly Basque street food.
The best restaurants for a date in west London
108 Garage
Fancy high-end food that hits all the right notes, in a thoroughly handsome space.
Dirty Bones Kensington
A cool dive bar serving up junk-ish food can also be a hot date spot. It’s just so fun to eat – and hang – there.
Pizza East Portobello
A light and airy pizza palace, delivering fine pizzas and a great atmosphere.
Snaps & Rye
Venue says: “Snaps & Rye have been selected for a Time Out Recommended Award. We consider Snaps & Rye to be one of the best of its kind in London.”
Outstanding, Nordic-leaning dishes, friendly service and a warming, welcoming interior: this Danish cafe-restaurant is just sublime.
Hunt out the finest food in London
The 100 best dishes in London
Here it is, a countdown of the capital's most coveted plates. No more need to agonise over the menu; dive straight in as we reveal dishes to die for at London's best restaurants and street food markets stalls.