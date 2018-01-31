0
The best restaurants in London for a date

Looking to sweep that special someone off their feet on a date? Here are the restaurants to impress

By Time Out London Food & Drink Posted: Wednesday January 31 2018

Finding the perfect restaurant for a date is a tricky business. Do you wow them with an ultra-romantic venue? Maybe you’re after a cosy neighbourhood joint instead? Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best restaurants in London for a date.

Whether you’re looking to woo them with Michelin-starred cuisine or just share some of the best pizza or superlative sushi while gazing into each other’s eyes, you'll find the perfect spot in our list. 

The best restaurants for a date in central London

10 Greek Street

10 Greek Street

5 out of 5 stars

An intimate but unfussy Soho restaurant that serves modern European dishes but won’t break the bank – perfect for a classy-yet-casual date.

Soho
Arthur Hooper’s

Arthur Hooper’s

4 out of 5 stars

Venue says: “Join us on Valentine’s Day for prix fixe menu and champagne.”

Small and boudoir-like, this small plates venue on the site of a former greengrocer has a fine selection of veggie options alongside meat and fish.

South Bank
Babaji

Babaji

4 out of 5 stars

A casually exotic estaurant specialising in pide (Turkish pizzas), in the bustling heart of the West End. Great for something affordable but unusual.

Soho
Bala Baya

Bala Baya

4 out of 5 stars

Serving Middle Eastern-inspired sharing dishes, this buzzy, Middle Eastern venue is styled and soundtracked to feel like a nightclub – in a good way. 

Southwark
Bao Fitzrovia

Bao Fitzrovia

4 out of 5 stars

A cute rework of the wildly popular Taiwanese street food joint with brilliant bao (and much more besides) for sensible prices.

Fitzrovia
The Barbary

The Barbary

5 out of 5 stars

Sitting around a horseshoe-shaped counter may not sound like suitable date seating – but it absolutely is at this seriously hot-ticket North African restaurant that delivers on every front.

Covent Garden
Bar Douro

Bar Douro

3 out of 5 stars

Can’t afford to take your date to Lisbon? Head to this gorgeous Portuguese small-plates venue – you’ll barely notice the difference.

The Borough
Barrafina

Barrafina

4 out of 5 stars

How does a sleek counter restaurant setting and outstanding tapas sound for a date spot? Pretty perfect, right?

Covent Garden
Barrafina Dean Street

Barrafina Dean Street

4 out of 5 stars

There’s a reason that everyone went wild for the tapas at the original Soho Barrafina – treat someone special by letting them find out why at this fantastic replacement venue.

Soho
Barrafina Drury Lane

Barrafina Drury Lane

5 out of 5 stars

The most spacious branch yet of the heavenly tapas bar, but still with more than enough intimate atmosphere for a special night.

Covent Garden
The best restaurants for a date in north London

Bar Esteban

Bar Esteban

4 out of 5 stars

Punchy Spanish tapas served in an intimate, bistro-meets-dive-bar setting.  

Crouch End
Caravan King’s Cross

Caravan King’s Cross

4 out of 5 stars
Recommended

If you want your date to be about ‘vibe’ rather than staring longingly into each other’s eyes, head to this former grain store, all high ceilings, hip small plates and premium atmosphere.

King's Cross
Escocesa

Escocesa

4 out of 5 stars

A friendly neighbourhood tapas spot that mixes Spanish and Scottish cuisine and comes out on top.

Stoke Newington
Oldroyd

Oldroyd

4 out of 5 stars

A tiny, cute and intimate Islington venue that excels at modern European dishes.

A tiny, cute and intimate Islington venue that excels at modern European dishes.

Angel
Perilla

Perilla

5 out of 5 stars

A wonderfully homely vibe and friendly staff just help to highlight the simple, well-cooked European selections, cooked with passion. A feel-good date venue if ever there was one.

 

Stoke Newington
Primeur

Primeur

4 out of 5 stars

Italian and Spanish-tinted British dishes are accompanied by an impressive wine list in this pristine dining room.

Stoke Newington
Rok Islington

Rok Islington

4 out of 5 stars

This Scandi-Brit smokehouse has seriously Nordic decor but a northern European-leaning menu. It’s a winning combination and a winning date venue.

Barnsbury
Trangallan

Trangallan

4 out of 5 stars

Impress your date by stepping up your tapas game at this friendly bohemian spot, which serves creative takes on Galician dishes.

Stoke Newington
The best restaurants for a date in east London

Berber & Q

Berber & Q

4 out of 5 stars

Premium barbecue goodness and prime party vibes from a hip east London joint.

Haggerston
Bistrotheque

Bistrotheque

4 out of 5 stars

A fashionable but fun French restaurant that’s perfect when you want high-end food in a local setting.

Bethnal Green
Brawn

Brawn

5 out of 5 stars
Recommended

Sharing plates aplenty make this attractive, quietly hip spot ideal for a date.

Bethnal Green
Ceviche Old St

Ceviche Old St

5 out of 5 stars

A Peruvian pisco bar that also happens to serve immense food, in the form of small plates and bar snacks. 

Old Street
Cub

Cub

5 out of 5 stars

Dare to be different on your date and take them to Cub, a sustainable, no-choice restaurant with a veggie-heavy menu and party vibes. 

Hoxton
Dishoom

Dishoom

4 out of 5 stars

The Shoreditch branch of the Dishoom mini-Empire is absolutely gorgeous, and is great for relaxing in after you devour your shared Bombay café-style treats. 

Shoreditch
Gunpowder

Gunpowder

4 out of 5 stars

Inventive small plates – Indian-style – in a cosy setting should ensure that a date at Gunpowder goes off with a bang. 

Spitalfields
Jidori

Jidori

5 out of 5 stars

Explore traditional Japanese snacking via way of Dalston at this inventive, modern and minimal haunt that’s perfect for something a little different.

Stoke Newington
The best restaurants for a date in south London

Artusi

Artusi

5 out of 5 stars

Ultra-minimal but unpretentious, this fantastic little Italian in Peckham Rye delivers all the flavours you could ever need with its authentic, no-nonsense dishes. 

Peckham Rye
Aside

Aside

4 out of 5 stars

A light and inviting small plates space that lets your date know that you know where to go in the neighbourhood.

Peckham
Bababoom

Bababoom

4 out of 5 stars

A ‘kebab’ on a dinner date just became way more appealing thanks to the posh versions at this funky, fun Battersea haunt. 

Clapham Junction
Begging Bowl

Begging Bowl

4 out of 5 stars

Innovative Thai street food dishes in a cool, inviting space make this cosy little spot a popular choice. 

Peckham Rye
Bistro Union

Bistro Union

4 out of 5 stars

A classic British bistro executed perfectly in a bright, modern room, this is the place to come for creative-yet-reassuring comfort food. 

Clapham Park
Boqueria

Boqueria

5 out of 5 stars

Searching for trad tapas in south London? Hit Brixton’s Boqueria for ace classics in a contemporary space – it’s justifiably popular.

Brixton
Coal Rooms

Coal Rooms

4 out of 5 stars

A small plates venue in Peckham with Scandi-Japanese décor? It’s exactly as (quietly) cool as it sounds, with immense dishes to match. 

Peckham
Counter Culture

Counter Culture

5 out of 5 stars

Truly sublime small plates at wholly reasonable prices and a relaxed, bohemian vibe – it’s no wonder the 15 seats at this tiny neighbourhood spot are constantly occupied. Make sure you and your partner do some of the occupying. 

Clapham
Dairy

Dairy

4 out of 5 stars

Beautiful small plates in a relaxed space by Clapham Common, perfect for food-lovers or just lovers in general. 

Clapham
The best restaurants for a date in west London

Snaps & Rye

Snaps & Rye

5 out of 5 stars

Outstanding, Nordic-leaning dishes, friendly service and a warming, welcoming interior: this Danish cafe-restaurant is just sublime.

Outstanding, Nordic-leaning dishes, friendly service and a warming, welcoming interior: this Danish cafe-restaurant is just sublime. 

North Kensington
Sukho

Sukho

4 out of 5 stars

This popular Thai spot feels and looks like it was made for romantic meals, as do the perfectly presented dishes.

 

Parsons Green
The Shed

The Shed

5 out of 5 stars

A relaxed, playful spot which doles out creative small plates from a regularly changing menu.

Kensington

