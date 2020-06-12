Things to do outside in Los Angeles

We know: Everybody has to do this in Los Angeles (including, yes, lots and lots of tourists). But there's a reason for that: It's awesome. Spanning an impressive 4,210 acres, it's easy to get lost in L.A.'s largest public green space, much of which remains unchanged from the days when Native Americans settled here. For more activity-minded folks, there are myriad attractions (Old Los Angeles Zoo and the Observatory, to name just two), not to mention some great dusty hiking trails that afford truly stunning views.



NOTE: Griffith Observatory and Old Los Angeles Zoo are closed at the moment. Trails remain open.