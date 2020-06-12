Things to do outside in Los Angeles
Bask in the city's year-round sunshine with our list of the very best things to do outside in Los Angeles
L.A.’s amazing weather (and all of that famous sunshine) make it perfect for exploring the great outdoors, no matter what time of year. So we’ve concocted a list of our very favorite things to do outside in Los Angeles, from bucket-list-worthy alfresco screenings and rooftops complete with booze and pools to seaside sunset strolls. Be sure to check out our rundown of what’s open in Los Angeles, as well as what in L..A. you can and can’t do outside before venturing into the wild. Also, brush up on our guide to what you can and should do when traveling before hitting these spots.
NOTE: We’ve detailed which places are open and closed below. As always, practice social distancing and stay safe, L.A.
RECOMMENDED: The 37 best things to do in Los Angeles
An email you’ll actually love
Sign up to our Couchbound newsletter and bring the city to your sofaSubscribe now
Best things to do outside in Los Angeles
1. Hit the beach, brah!
With 80-degree days year-round and miles and miles of picturesque coastline, Angelenos can enjoy a day at the beach from January to December. El Porto is one of the city's go-to surf spots, but really wherever there's water, there are waves to ride—or sandy beaches on which to stroll. (Those beautiful sunsets don't hurt either.)
NOTE: On L.A. beaches, you can surf, swim, walk or run up and down the coastline. However, you can’t sit, sunbathe or picnic.
2. Hike Griffith Park and feel above it all
We know: Everybody has to do this in Los Angeles (including, yes, lots and lots of tourists). But there's a reason for that: It's awesome. Spanning an impressive 4,210 acres, it's easy to get lost in L.A.'s largest public green space, much of which remains unchanged from the days when Native Americans settled here. For more activity-minded folks, there are myriad attractions (Old Los Angeles Zoo and the Observatory, to name just two), not to mention some great dusty hiking trails that afford truly stunning views.
NOTE: Griffith Observatory and Old Los Angeles Zoo are closed at the moment. Trails remain open.
3. Enjoy an alfresco cocktail (or four) and an amazing view (SOME BARS CLOSED)
What is it they say about smog? Oh yeah, beautiful sunsets. Make L.A.'s haze work for you at these cocktail bars and beachside spots, where the backdrops rightfully rival the booze. From Downtown Los Angeles' rooftop bars to Malibu's seaside cabanas, here are the city's best bars with amazing backdrops.
NOTE: Some drinking patios in Los Angeles have opened, but many remain closed. Please contact establishments before making a trip.
4. Stroll the Venice Canals
Tucked between the grimy Venice Boardwalk and the posh Abbot Kinney, the Venice Canals offer a completely different side of the famed beachfront neighborhood. Take a stroll through these three canal-lined blocks—hence the name, Venice—and you'll discover an idyllic scene: arching pedestrian bridges, charming beach houses, bunches of ducklings and the occasional paddle boarding bulldog.
5. Bike the Strand to Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach boasts two miles of sparkly coastline, almost all of it stacked with dreamy hillside homes. Most of the activity is centered around the walkable waterfront slope of Manhattan Beach Boulevard, with additional shops and an increasingly essential dining scene trailing along Manhattan Avenue as well. Head down to the beach via the Strand—the bike and walking path that traces the shoreline—for countless volleyball nets and the Manhattan Beach Pier.
NOTE: Many venues are currently closed. Check with individual establishments before making the trip.
6. Get island vibes on Catalina
If you're looking for weekend getaways out of LA, Santa Catalina Island is a close and beautiful bet. The lstrip of land—accessable by ferries from Long Beach or San Pedro—has all the makings of a well rounded vacation: rich history, beach town relaxation and outdoorsy adventure. It's only 22 miles from the mainland, but whether you stay for a day or the whole weekend, you'll be on island time in no time.
NOTE: See which hotels and campgrounds are open here. Note that venues on the island may be closed. Contact individual establishments for information.
7. Stock up on fresh produce
Oh, you think you've tried a good blood orange? Come back to us after visiting the Santa Monica Farmers' Market on a Wednesday morning. These farmers' markets are where the best restaurants in L.A. buy their produce, where you can indulge in your love for cheap eats with endless samplings, and where cartons of avocados seem to stretch as far as the eye can see.
NOTE: Many farmers' markets in Los Angeles are open. But be sure to double check about markets' statuses and hours of operation.
8. Spend an afternoon in the park
Can't make it to the beach? Roll out a blanket instead at one L.A.'s beautiful parks. Whether you're an art aficionado or a devoted dog owner, there's a slice of nature that fits your lifestyle. So take a stroll through our favorite (and free) parks in Los Angeles.
9. Take a joyride along Mulholland Drive
This is the road of classic make-out points, Hollywood chase scenes and scenic splendor. Roll the windows down and avoid cross-town traffic with a drive along the scenic highway—and make sure to stop at these half dozen or so overlooks, all in less than an hour.
10. Hike to a waterfall and back in less than an hour
Los Angeles is a beautiful place, and it's not afraid to flaunt it. Case in point: Eaton Canyon. The Pasadena area park is one of the most accessible and easygoing trails where you'll truly feel like you've slipped into the wilderness. On weekdays only, you can cut out the most boring part of the hike and park just barely over a mile from a waterfall.
Find more open-air activities in L.A.
The best outdoor adventures in Los Angeles
If you're looking for more than alfresco shopping and rooftop dining to quench your thirst for the outdoors, let this be your guide. From deep-sea fishing in Newport Beach to paragliding above the L.A. coastline, we've compiled a list of the best outdoor adventures in Los Angeles for all you thrill-seeking adventure junkies.