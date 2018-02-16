The best pick-up bars in Melbourne

In the age of Tinder and Grinder, the dating game has become a matter of swipes and clicks rather than flowers and flirting. Your emoji game is now more important than your dance moves, your puppy pics getting your more credit than your table manners. But for those who long for the thrill of a totally random shag with no mutual friends or “shared interests”, fear not. Below is our list of the top ten bars in Melbourne where you can still pick up the old-fashioned way; through drinking and conversation. Good luck out there, Melbourne..

If you have scored a date, suss him/her out at one of the best places for Tinder dates.

Or, if you've done well enough on the first round and you're trying to impress, book a table to one of Melbourne's best restaurants.

More interested in drinking than chatting? Try one of the 50 best bars in Melbourne.