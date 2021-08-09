Melbourne
Mile End Bagels
Photograph: Amanda Summons

Where to source a free meal during Melbourne lockdown

Some of Melbourne's best venues have banded together to support the community during this tough time

Rushani Epa
The hospitality industry is one of the hardest-hit industries during any lockdown, and yet, they're also one of the strongest. In Melbourne, we're blessed to have an industry like ours – one that's diverse, abundant and mega supportive. 

Some of Melbourne's favourite venues and restaurateurs have teamed up to offer free meals to those in need, whether that be people affected negatively by the current lockdown or those who have lost work either in hospitality or in general. It's their way of continuing to support the community in the best way they know – with excellent food.

Find out which venues are dishing out take-home meals below and reach out to us via email if you know of any others that should be included. 

Free meals during lockdown

Good Gnocchi
Photograph: Supplied

Good Gnocchi

  • Restaurants
  • Carlton North

From noon onwards today, August 9, those in need of a free feed will be able to sample some of the city’s best eats and wines at Good Gnocchi thanks to these Melbourne venues have donated food and drink. Those involved include Theodores, Slow Eddy’s Barbecue, Carmelo's Wood Fired Pizza, Mile End Bagels, Rudimentary, Picnic, Hector's Deli, Holy Crumpets, La Porchetta Carlton, Hardware Club, Ice Cream Social, Ultra Culture Community, 1800 Lasagne, Dirty Black Denim, Konpira Maru and of course, Good Gnocchi. 

No pre-orders, simply arrive at the venue from noon onwards to pick up. Stay posted via Instagram.

797 Nicholson Street, Carlton North.

Roti Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Roti Bar

In honour of the National Day of Singapore the team at Roti Bar are offering free nasi lemak with chicken rendang to anyone in need today, August 9 from 4pm to 4.15pm. Simply register here and follow the prompts to claim yours.

416-418 Little Collins St, Melbourne.

Maria's Pasta
Photograph: Supplied

Maria's Pasta

Family-owned pasta connoisseurs Maria's Pasta is back at it again with its community dinner offer. This Tuesday, August 10 from 5.30pm onwards, the venue will offer fresh durum pasta with Bolognese or Napoli sauce for anyone within its 5km radius. All you need to do is bring your own pasta bowl or container, check in using the QR code and grab dinner to take home and enjoy.

706 Nicholson St, North Fitzroy.

Warung Agus
Photograph: Supplied

Warung Agus

  • Restaurants
  • West Melbourne

This family-run Balinese venue offers flavour-packed meals and is offering those in need the chance to claim free food. Shoot them a message via Instagram to see if they have capacity to help you out on the day.

305 Victoria St, West Melbourne.

The Local Drop
Photograph: Supplied

The Local Drop

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick East

Owner of Brunswick East wine shop The Local Drop, Jagdev Singh, has restarted his free produce box offer for those impacted financially by Covid or the lockdown in any way. Together with local businesses, Singh compiles these boxes who are sent to anyone who arrives at the venue or texts 0431 611 474 if delivery might be required within the area.

Looking to pay it forward? Donate $50 towards a community produce box that will go towards someone in need. Any excess boxes are sent to a food bank in Richmond which ensures zero waste. Stay posted via the venue's Instagram page.

30 Victoria St, Brunswick East.

Read more
Shop Bao Ngoc
Photograph: Supplied

Shop Bao Ngoc

Shop Bao Ngoc in Brunswick is not only a Vietnamese eatery but a community-minded venue, too. The venue not only offers free meals to those in need when it has the capacity to, but also raises money for various social justice-related campaigns too. Find out if it's offering meals to those in need and stay up-to-date with its campaigns via Instagram.

387 Victoria St, Brunswick.

Daughter in Law, Horn Please, Mr Brownie Rooftop Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

Daughter in Law, Horn Please, Mr Brownie Rooftop Hotel

Chef and restaurateur Jessi Singh is constantly paying it forward and is known to not only have raised funds for medical supplies in India during its Covid crisis, but also offering countless free meals to those in need in Melbourne. Keep up-to-date with his venues social media accounts to see if they're offering free curry and rice for those who have lost employment during the lockdown.

Venues include: Horn PleaseDaughter in Law and Mr Brownie Rooftop Hotel.

Support your local by ordering in takeout

