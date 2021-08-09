Where to source a free meal during Melbourne lockdown

Some of Melbourne's best venues have banded together to support the community during this tough time

The hospitality industry is one of the hardest-hit industries during any lockdown, and yet, they're also one of the strongest. In Melbourne, we're blessed to have an industry like ours – one that's diverse, abundant and mega supportive.

Some of Melbourne's favourite venues and restaurateurs have teamed up to offer free meals to those in need, whether that be people affected negatively by the current lockdown or those who have lost work either in hospitality or in general. It's their way of continuing to support the community in the best way they know – with excellent food.

Find out which venues are dishing out take-home meals below and reach out to us via email if you know of any others that should be included.