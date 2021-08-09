Where to source a free meal during Melbourne lockdown

From noon onwards today, August 9, those in need of a free feed will be able to sample some of the city’s best eats and wines at Good Gnocchi thanks to these Melbourne venues have donated food and drink. Those involved include Theodores, Slow Eddy’s Barbecue, Carmelo's Wood Fired Pizza, Mile End Bagels, Rudimentary, Picnic, Hector's Deli, Holy Crumpets, La Porchetta Carlton, Hardware Club, Ice Cream Social, Ultra Culture Community, 1800 Lasagne, Dirty Black Denim, Konpira Maru and of course, Good Gnocchi.
No pre-orders, simply arrive at the venue from noon onwards to pick up. Stay posted via Instagram.
797 Nicholson Street, Carlton North.