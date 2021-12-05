Melbourne
Food at Sunda
Photograph: Graham Denholm

23 must-eat Melbourne dishes

From croissants to fish dumplings, these are the dishes you must try

Written by
Time Out editors
Contributor
Lacey-Jade Christie
It doesn’t matter if you’re a local or a visitor: Melbourne is at its absolute best when you go in face first and let your tastebuds lead the way. Make sure you put these 23 Melbourne dishes on your hit list.

While you're in town you should check out these 25 tourist attractions that don't suck and in between grab a drink at Melbourne's 50 best bars.

Recommended: The 50 best restaurants in Melbourne

Melbourne dishes you must try

Croissant at Lune, $6.20
Photograph: Graham Denholm

1. Croissant at Lune, $6.20

  • Restaurants
  • Patisseries
  • Fitzroy
  • price 1 of 4

Run by brother-sister team Kate and Cameron Reid, Lune Croissanterie has lines snaking out of the store nearly every day that they open and their pastries fly out of the shop by noon most days. Created in a climate-controlled lab, Lune croissants are almost mathematically perfect: crisp and golden with visible layers of delicate pastry.

Fish dumplings at ShanDong Mama, $16.80

2. Fish dumplings at ShanDong Mama, $16.80

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

This Chinatown hidey-hole makes one of the CBD’s best fish dumplings. Shandong Mama’s mackerel dumplings are best boiled (though the fried ones are nice too), as the soft mousse-textured filling with ginger and coriander turns pillowy and super light after a flash in boiling water.

Vegemite curry buttermilk roti at Sunda, $20
Photograph: Graham Denholm

3. Vegemite curry buttermilk roti at Sunda, $20

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

It’s the roti with Vegemite curry, OK? Sunda has made the year’s most spectacular play for the hearts and minds of Melbourne with a crazy-brave combination of wickedly buttery deconstructed roti and a deeply savoury curry sauce with a Vegemite-umami backbone. Add the fact that it’s an off-menu secret with only 25 serves available a night, and you've got a must-eat dish.

Burger at Butcher's Diner, $14.90
Photograph: Butchers Diner

4. Burger at Butcher's Diner, $14.90

  • Restaurants
  • Burgers
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Where in Melbourne can you get a premium burger made with a mix of full and half-blood Robbin’s Island wagyu, 24 hours a day? Butcher’s Diner, that’s where. This is the newest offering from the Con Christopolous empire where there is a focus on all things meaty. This particular burger comes with a thick, juicy and cooked-to-medium 160g patty, expertly made house-made pickles, tomato, iceberg lettuce, onion and just enough sauce and mayo.

Jam doughnuts at the American Doughnut Kitchen, five for $8
Photograph: Graham Denholm

5. Jam doughnuts at the American Doughnut Kitchen, five for $8

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Melbourne

One nibble of American Doughnut Kitchen's hot jam bliss bombs shows you why generations have been happy to queue for them. This beloved family business has been operating since the ’50s, and on many market mornings, there’s a line of doughnut devotees peering through the windows of the blue and white van. Staff are busy within, cutting dough, frisbeeing it into the fryer and dusting it with sugar – the recipe is unchanged after almost 70 years. What makes these doughnuts elite is the heat factor – minimal fryer-to-mouth time keeps them hot and crisp on the outside, soft and pillowy on the inside. Then there’s the shock of molten red jam that threatens to stain your workplace attire. 

A roll from the country wheel at Baker Bleu, $1
Photograph: Supplied

6. A roll from the country wheel at Baker Bleu, $1

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Caulfield North

Baker Bleu is probably best known for supplying the likes of Attica, Cutler and Co and the Carlton Wine Room with their bread, so you know it is outrageously good. Baker Bleu’s high-hydration, long-fermented and deeply caramelised loaves play such star roles that the bakery only produces sourdough for most days and only offers viennoiserie on Wednesdays and Thursdays. You can enjoy their most popular country roll for only $1, or buy the whole wheel for $30. Get in early because it is not unusual for them to sell out before then. 

Fish of the day at Bacash, market price
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

7. Fish of the day at Bacash, market price

  • Restaurants
  • South Yarra
  • price 2 of 4

Head to South Yarra’s Bacash restaurant for the ultimate seafood experience. Specialising in high-quality fresh seafood, restaurant owner Michael Bacash lives up to the hype by offering up a quality menu alongside helpful and attentive service. Bacash is an expert in seafood cookery and seafood suppliers worship at his feet. Whatever the day, order the whole fish, which is cooked in the best way possible to showcase the fish and served alongside a simple green salad and fries. Perfection. 

Read more
Whole roast lamb shoulder at Cumulus Inc, $76
Photograph: Graham Denholm

8. Whole roast lamb shoulder at Cumulus Inc, $76

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

'Eating house' doesn't quite cut it. 'All-day diner' falls worryingly short. In fact, when trying to sum up the place Cumulus Inc plays in Melbourne’s hungry heart, 'favourite clubhouse' comes as close as any description. The lamb shoulder encapsulates the convivial nature of dining at Cumulus Inc by being a dish that must be shared. It speaks volumes that since day dot, the dish has barely changed and remains on the menu.

Read more
Cecina at MoVida, $30

10. Cecina at MoVida, $30

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Legend has it, when MoVida first put the cecina on the menu, its wagyu supplier could not keep up with demand. This dish of air-dried wagyu topped with a soft poached egg obscured by a cloud of whipped truffle foam is the stuff that date nights are made of. 

Read more
Whipped cod roe at Builders Arms Hotel, $10
Photograph: Graham Denholm

11. Whipped cod roe at Builders Arms Hotel, $10

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy

As a general rule, your local pub shouldn't be doing food this good. Come here for the creamy drift of whipped cod roe with Turkish toast soldiers out on Gertrude Street; settle in by the windows for a Mountain Goat steam ale for super easy drinking or a sour and citrusy spelt ale from Two Metre Tall for driving flavour; spend an afternoon under the bougainvillea in the beer garden; or go an all-out fancy feast. 

Read more
Cumin lamb slices at Dainty Sichuan, $30.80
Photograph: Graham Denholm

12. Cumin lamb slices at Dainty Sichuan, $30.80

  • Restaurants
  • South Yarra
  • price 1 of 4

Can you think of a name less appropriate for a Sichuan restaurant? The chilli is hot and the Sichuan pepper is tinglingly, numbingly fresh, not exactly what you’d call dainty. Order thin slices of lamb encrusted in cumin and laced with chilli. There are always dishes you'll want to try at Dainty Sichuan, but this is the one you will keep coming back for. Don't forget to order a bowl of rice.

Read more
Potato focaccia and stracciatella at Carlton Wine Room, $18
Photograph: Graham Denholm

13. Potato focaccia and stracciatella at Carlton Wine Room, $18

  • Restaurants
  • Carlton
  • price 2 of 4

The Carlton Wine Room 3.0 is here, and it's redefining the wine bar as we know it. Chef John-Paul Twomey has perfected his focaccia recipe to contain both a strong, exterior crunch and light, interior airiness and comes served in four fingers with a puddle of the soft, creamy and super lactic cheese stracciatella, plus a mound of shaved zucchini with a dose of bright chive oil. It’s bread and dip, but not as you know it and a must order on every visit.

Read more
Chicken and rice at Abla's, $28
Photograph: Graham Denholm

14. Chicken and rice at Abla's, $28

  • Restaurants
  • Middle Eastern
  • Carlton
  • price 2 of 4

Abla loved feeding people so much that meal-making for her family turned into hosting Sunday feasts for the community – and then came the restaurant. Abla’s opened in 1979 in the same location it’s in today and upon entry, you experience a pleasant time warp. Don't leave without ordering Abla’s signature pilaf, which is a majestic dome of rice flecked with minced spiced lamb and topped with cinnamon-pepped chicken and slivers of toasted almonds and pine nuts.

Read more
Pig's head sanga at Congress, $12
Photograph: Graham Denholm

15. Pig's head sanga at Congress, $12

  • Restaurants
  • Collingwood
  • price 2 of 4

You’ve heard about the pig’s head sanga, of course. The breaded puck of pig jowl goodness larded with chicken jus that explodes in juiciness in the manner of a xiao long bao. Lordy, it’s good. Ably supported by a peppery mustard leaf mayo and sandwiched between two rounds of fluffy white bread guaranteed to put any carb dodger on a glycaemic high, it’s a must-order at a place that has several dishes vying for that status. 

A whole Peking duck at Old Kingdom, $58
Photograph: Supplied

16. A whole Peking duck at Old Kingdom, $58

  • Restaurants
  • Richmond

Old Kingdom might have a full menu featuring soups, stir fries, noodle dishes and desserts, but we all know the main attraction is the duck. When you make a booking, you will be asked how many ducks you would like per booking- the general rule is one between two (we assume you like duck). You'll receive your crisp, laquered duck in Peking duck form, a stir fry (where you can opt-in for noodles) and a soup. Take advantage of their super cheap BYO, everyone in the venue does.

Read more
The chicken sandwich at Gin Palace, $12
Photograph: Cameron Cooke

17. The chicken sandwich at Gin Palace, $12

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

A grande dame of the Melbourne bar scene, this louche, basement-level cocktail lounge has been keeping people loose and liquored for over 20 years. And it's the chicken sandwich that Gin Palace has been serving up all this time which has been saving lives after one too many martinis. Sandwiched between two heavily buttered pieces of white bread is a mayo-heavy chicken mix accompanied by bacon salt and a fistful of cornichons. Ask nicely for Tobasco and thank us later.

Cauliflower at Miznon, $14
Photograph: Graham Denholm

18. Cauliflower at Miznon, $14

  • Restaurants
  • Middle Eastern
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Cauliflower is the star of Eyal Shani’s menu. Baby brassicas adorn the walls of the restaurant before they’re brined and whisked into ovens, roasted whole with olive oil and salt until they’re crisp and deep brown. They’re served atop a thin sheet of paper for two or more diners to share.

Read more
Mixed giros souvlaki at Stalactites Restaurant, $25
Photograph: Graham Denholm

19. Mixed giros souvlaki at Stalactites Restaurant, $25

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Whatever the size of your night, you really can’t go wrong with a late-night souva. Luckily, Stalactites is open 24 hours, and their giro rotisserie set-up doesn’t stop spinning day and night. They’ve got their prep game down to an art here: souvas arrive at the table or ready for takeaway in five minutes or less. The lamb souva comes with copious amounts of crunchy lettuce and yoghurt sauce – just the hit of freshness you need with the smoky lamb. 

New England lobster roll at Supernormal, $18
Photograph: Josie Withers

20. New England lobster roll at Supernormal, $18

  • Restaurants
  • Asian
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

This dish has carried over from Golden Fields, and Supernormal has been unable to remove it from its menu since flinging open the doors at its Flinders Street location. The New England lobster roll is a magical balance of soft, warm brioche and the cool, Kewpie mayo-slathered crustacean that makes eating in Melbourne feel like Maine.

Read more
Xiao Long Bao at HuTong, $12.80

21. Xiao Long Bao at HuTong, $12.80

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

The triple-tiered space on Market Lane, where it set up shop in 2010, boldly eyeballing the august Flower Drum, is kind of eclectic. But that’s all irrelevant. Start with the xiao long bao – the Shanghainese soup dumplings with their pork and soup filling deserve their reputation: saddle up your spoon with threads of ginger and a slosh of black vinegar, nibble a hole and slurp away while trying to keep any spillage from ruining your own threads. 

Read more
Snacks at O.My, part of degustation, $190
Photograph: Graham Denholm

22. Snacks at O.My, part of degustation, $190

  • Restaurants
  • Beaconsfield
  • price 3 of 4

This degustation restaurant is the stamp of overachievement from the Bertoncello brothers Blayne (head chef) and Chayse (sommelier and front of house manager) who are both under 30. All vegetables in their food come directly from their farm, which keeps the dishes ever-evolving and hyper-seasonal. Snacks come in place of a traditional amuse bouche in this degustation restaurant celebrating the most pristine produce as an overture to the meal.

Read more
Margherita at 400 Gradi, $20

23. Margherita at 400 Gradi, $20

  • Restaurants
  • Southbank
  • price 1 of 4

Having once won the World Pizza Championships, you’d expect 400 Gradi to know what they’re doing. And they do. With the pizza oven cranked up to 400 degrees, the bases are chewy and puffed up around the edges. It’s a beautiful canvas for the simple pleasures of a tomato base, fresh mozzarella and basil.

Read more
