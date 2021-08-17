You can browse products, place your order and pick it up without having to physically enter the building

For many of us, click and collect is only a slightly inconvenient concept that we’ve had to learn to live with during lockdown. But for our elderly community, those with pets or small children and people living with physical and mental disabilities, being able to meet your order at the door is a lifesaver while running errands.

That’s why Mel Ioannou decided to create Heydoor, an app that lets you browse businesses and their products, place an order and pick it up at the door without having to physically enter the building. As an example, this could aid someone with mobility issues who might struggle to enter a store if there are steps or obstacles in the way.

“I believe that everyone deserves to live life without restrictions and that they should not be held back by their abilities or health issues,” says Ioannou. “[We’re] providing a platform for everyone to get what they want, when they want.”

The way it works is simple: place your order, wait for a notification from the business that it’s ready for collection and then arrive and say “Heydoor” to collect your order. You'll be able to order items from restaurants, cafés, health and wellness shops and supermarkets, among other types of vendors.

There is a small service fee of 2.5 per cent associated with customers using Heydoor, but there's no cost for businesses using the app which makes it a great way to support local vendors.

You can download the app here, and businesses can also sign up to be listed on the app here.