Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
An elderly woman wearing a mask that says 'Heydoor' while carrying groceries.
Photograph: Heydoor

New app Heydoor is making click and collect even easier

You can browse products, place your order and pick it up without having to physically enter the building

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

For many of us, click and collect is only a slightly inconvenient concept that we’ve had to learn to live with during lockdown. But for our elderly community, those with pets or small children and people living with physical and mental disabilities, being able to meet your order at the door is a lifesaver while running errands. 

That’s why Mel Ioannou decided to create Heydoor, an app that lets you browse businesses and their products, place an order and pick it up at the door without having to physically enter the building. As an example, this could aid someone with mobility issues who might struggle to enter a store if there are steps or obstacles in the way. 

“I believe that everyone deserves to live life without restrictions and that they should not be held back by their abilities or health issues,” says Ioannou. “[We’re] providing a platform for everyone to get what they want, when they want.”

The way it works is simple: place your order, wait for a notification from the business that it’s ready for collection and then arrive and say “Heydoor” to collect your order. You'll be able to order items from restaurants, cafés, health and wellness shops and supermarkets, among other types of vendors. 

There is a small service fee of 2.5 per cent associated with customers using Heydoor, but there's no cost for businesses using the app which makes it a great way to support local vendors.

You can download the app here, and businesses can also sign up to be listed on the app here.

Looking for the best takeaway? Try these

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.