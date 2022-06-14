Summer in NYC affords New Yorkers more opportunities to scout out some of our most favorite bars and restaurants, whether they're on rooftops, underground or by the water. Finally, traveling across the boroughs is a journey we're happy to take.

And while NYC has amazing summer bars and restaurants with brand-new summer menus, the editors here at Time Out New York have their own agenda for dining and drinking this summer. Below, we've narrowed down 10 restaurants that we can't wait to visit this summer, from some of the trendiest and newest spots to older, more down-home eateries.

