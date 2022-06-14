New York
Gage & Tollner
Photography: Lizzie Munro

10 restaurants Time Out New York editors can’t wait to visit this summer

Here's our agenda for dining and drinking this summer.

Edited by
Shaye Weaver
Written by
Will Gleason
,
Anna Rahmanan
,
Shaye Weaver
&
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Summer in NYC affords New Yorkers more opportunities to scout out some of our most favorite bars and restaurants, whether they're on rooftops, underground or by the water. Finally, traveling across the boroughs is a journey we're happy to take.

And while NYC has amazing summer bars and restaurants with brand-new summer menus, the editors here at Time Out New York have their own agenda for dining and drinking this summer. Below, we've narrowed down 10 restaurants that we can't wait to visit this summer, from some of the trendiest and newest spots to older, more down-home eateries.

RECOMMENDED: Here are 10 amazing bars to cool down at this summer

Pig Beach
Photograph: courtesy of Pig Beach Queens

2. Pig Beach

  • Restaurants
  • Barbecue
  • Gowanus

"This barbecue haven has expanded to Queens (Astoria specifically) with a giant 28,000-square-foot space with three bars and a massive backyard beer garden with a music stage. My red meat allergy will have to take a back seat because this is too good to pass up this summer." — Shaye Weaver, Editor, Time Out New York

Gage & Tollner
Photograph: Courtesy of Lizzie Munro

3. Gage & Tollner

  • Restaurants
  • Downtown Brooklyn

"Another one of last year’s best restaurants, Gage and Tollner, has become my specialish occasion destination, and it’s another one where I bring visiting friends—when I can get a reservation. It was on the early side of the martini trend that I first wrote about last fall, its menu is perfect, it's very beautiful inside and it’s just an exceedingly professional operation all around." Amber Sutherland-Namako, Food & Drink Editor 

Talea Beer Co. Cobble Hill
Photograph: Courtesy of Christina Colon

4. Talea Beer Co. Cobble Hill

  • Restaurants
  • Drinking

"I think Talea Beer Co. is doing fun and exciting things with beer (there's always a new brew to try) and I could not be more excited to stop into its newest location in Cobble Hill this summer. The beautiful interior is for sure Instagrammable, but the idea of sipping fruit-forward brews and enjoying its awesome charcuterie boards with my Brooklyn friends is the real draw!" — Shaye Weaver, Editor

Johnny’s Famous Reef Restaurant

5. Johnny’s Famous Reef Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • The Bronx

"The ne plus ultra of summertime dining, Johnny’s Reef has all manner of seafood, frozen drinks and a huge patio right on the water that feels very vacation-adjacent without leaving NYC. It’s all so nice, I wish we were there right now." — Amber Sutherland-Namako, Food & Drink Editor.

6. Gersi

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Carroll Gardens

"This neighborhood restaurant in Cobble Hill has some of the most delicious Italian food and pasta in the entire city. The bruschetta? Essential. The spaghetti? I could eat it for every meal. On top of the food, this spot has one of my favorite backyards, so I can’t wait to get out there this season and enjoy it." — Will Gleason, Content Director, North America

8. Double Zero

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • East Village

"I am not usually a fan of vegan food but Matthew Kenney's plant-based pizza concept by the Ukrainian Village seems to be an absolute must-try. Bonus points: the delicious-looking pizzas aren't the only Instagrammable part of the experience, as the outdoor dining setup is top-notch as well." Anna Rahmanan, News Editor

Tangram's Food Hall
Rendering: courtesy of Tangram

9. Tangram's Food Hall

  • Things to do
  • City Life

"There's a lot of great food in Flushing, so while making a trip there this summer, I'll make it a point to also stop at Tangram's new Food Hall and beer garden (Hoi Polloi). Off the bat, it doesn't sound impressive, but it's going to be a cyberpunk-themed take on an Asian night market. Its neon lights and slew of food from international food vendors will lure me there." — Shaye Weaver, Editor

