"One of NYC’s best restaurants of 2021, Cadence opened in a sliver of a lovely jewel box spot last year. It recently moved into a larger space across the street, which might make getting in for excellent vegan soul food a little less challenging." — Amber Sutherland-Namako, Food & Drink Editor.
Summer in NYC affords New Yorkers more opportunities to scout out some of our most favorite bars and restaurants, whether they're on rooftops, underground or by the water. Finally, traveling across the boroughs is a journey we're happy to take.
And while NYC has amazing summer bars and restaurants with brand-new summer menus, the editors here at Time Out New York have their own agenda for dining and drinking this summer. Below, we've narrowed down 10 restaurants that we can't wait to visit this summer, from some of the trendiest and newest spots to older, more down-home eateries.
