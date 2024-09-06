Twenty years. If you know a thing or two about the hospitality industry, you’ll know that it’s a heck of a long time for a restaurant to stay open, and more so, for it to be as successful as ocean-sprayed beachfront spot, Pilu. The fine diner, owned by chef Giovanni Pilu and his wife Marilyn, is renowned for putting a spotlight on the food from Giovanni’s homeland, Sardinia, as well as regional Italian cuisine, served in a heritage-listed weatherboard house right on Freshwater Beach. If you think that sounds like a good time, you’d be right.

The views at Pilu are exceptional, of course. But that’s not the reason why Giovanni believes they have been able to reach this milestone. The first reason, he says, are their loyal customers, who have become like family. From birthdays to anniversaries, weddings to, well, "second weddings", laughs Giovanni, as he shares that their guests have chosen to mark life’s many special occasions at Pilu, and their loyalty and support is why he believes they’re still here.

The second reason why Pilu has succeeded, he reckons, is because of their talented, passionate and rock-solid team, which encompasses everyone from Pilu’s fresh produce suppliers – who Giovanni can text at 2am and get a response from – to the front and back of house, plumbers, electricians, chefs and more. We also have a suspicion that Giovanni’s brilliant cooking, as well as Marilyn’s support, tenacity and vision, has helped.

Time Out was invited to celebrate and cheers to 20 years of Pilu. It was heart-warming to see the room filled with many hospitality professionals who were there to show their support, including Giovanni’s best friends and forever-inspiration, Alessandro and Anna Pavoni of Ormeggio, A’Mare and soon-to-open Postino Osteria; Phil Wood and Lis Davies from Ursula's Paddington; Alex Prichard from Icebergs Dining Room and Bar; Mitch Orr from Kiln, and more.

Pilu isn’t the only restaurant blowing out birthday candles this year, with Rose Bay icon Catalina turning a huge 30 years old. The family-owned-and-run restaurant, by Judy, James and Kate McMahon, is a Sydney stalwart thanks to its commitment to excellence in all areas of the dining experience.

Bondi's Icebergs Dining Room and Bar is still going strong after more than two decades, Cafe Sydney is 25 this year (you can read more about that here), as is beautiful, fine dining institution, Aria. Time Out Sydney favourite Sean’s (located across from Bondi’s golden stretch of sand) celebrated 30 years last year, as did Woollahra’s French institution, Bistro Moncur.

And while there are many challenges the hospitality industry is facing at the moment, including the cost of living, it’s great to stop and smell the roses – and celebrate the much-loved venues in Sydney still open and flourishing today. Of course, we know a weekly visit to Pilu and Catalina isn't on the cards for most of us, but if you can, supporting your favourite local café, pub and restaurant can make a world of difference. So, here's to Pilu, and all of Sydney's diverse and incredible restaurants. Our city is more joyous and delicious because of you.

