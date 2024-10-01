You love a public holiday, but not really sure what the October long weekend is all about? You're not alone – a lot of people have no idea what Labour Day actually is. So whether you’re curious about why we have this day off, or you want to know what’s happening over the long weekend, we’ve got you covered. Here are all your FAQs, answered…

When is the Labour Day NSW public holiday?

Labour Day is a public holiday celebrated in NSW on the first Monday of October each year – meaning Labour Day will always give you a long weekend in October. This year, 2024, Labour Day falls on October 7.

What is Labour Day NSW? Why do we have an October long weekend?

Labour Day NSW is a day dedicated to commemorating the Labour movement's long fight – and eventual victory – to get the eight-hour work day over the line. It was a huge victory for workers at a time when “workers’ rights” weren’t exactly a thing.

Yep, we might feel like we’ve got it tough now – and in some weeks the overtime does blow out – but once upon a time, the idea of work being capped at eight hours a day, five days a week seemed like a complete fantasy. In the 1800s, Australians often had no option but to work 14 hours a day, six days a week. There was no sick leave, no annual leave, and bosses could sack employees at any time without reason.

So how did workers put an end to this? On April 21, 1856, stonemasons in Melbourne were the first ones to mobilise together – i.e. unionise – and all agree to put their tools down to protest having absolutely zero work-life balance. It was a long fight from there, a fight in which NSW workers also got involved with. It wasn’t until 1916 that the Eight Hours Act was passed in Victoria and NSW. Much later, in 1948, the Commonwealth Arbitration Court approved a 40-hour, five-day working week for all Australians.

Different states have their Labour Day holiday at different times of year to mark when they achieved the eight-hour day.

Why was the work day set at eight hours?

The philosophy behind the eight-hour work day is that it gives people the ability to split the day into three eight-hour periods:

8 hours for sleeping

8 hours working

8 hours playing, eating and spending time with loved ones (our favourite part of the day)

Why do we celebrate Labour Day?

While many aspects of life and work are tough in modern times, it’s important to remember where we came from, and the fact that things we take for granted now (i.e. the ability to clock off at night, take weekends and go on leave) didn’t always exist. Workers before us fought hard for these rights to help make our lives better. When you’re sitting in a beer garden cheers’ing a drink this long weekend, dedicate it to the hard work of the unionised workers who came before us. Feel proud that Victorians and the people of NSW were some of the earliest workers in the world to achieve the eight-hour day, and they helped influence Labour movements elsewhere around the globe.

When is Labour Day around Australia?



While NSW, South Australia and the ACT celebrate the eight-hour-day victory in October (this year, on October 7, 2024), Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania take the public holiday in March. And Queensland and the Northern Territory take it on the more globally recognised “May Day” (AKA, International Workers’ Day).

Are things open in Sydney on the Labour Day public holiday?

Good news for Sydneysiders who love eating out and drinking – unlike some public holidays, Labour Day isn’t one of those days where everything tends to shut, or where there are restrictions on alcohol sales (we guess that's bad news for the people having to work in those businesses on that day). While many offices will be closed, you will still be able to find plenty of Sydney cafés, cheap eats, restaurants and pubs open for business (that said, it's always a good idea to check before rocking up somewhere – or, even better, book in).

Things to do on the October long weekend in Sydney:

Labour Day falls at a beautiful time of the year in NSW, during spring. Click here to see what’s on this weekend. Remember: The NRL and NRL double-header Grand Finals are conveniently on the day before Labour Day. Here are the best Sydney pubs to watch the games. That day also happens to be the first day of Daylight Savings, which we’re super keen for.

The next day looks like it’s going to be a hot one in Sydney, so you could hit up one of these excellent beaches, go for a swim in one of Sydney’s best ocean pools, or go for a scenic coastal walk.

If you can avoid working on Labour Day, we say do it – so you can celebrate the fact that Australians before us fought so that we could enjoy some time for R&R. After all, the only thing better than a day off is a meaningful day off.

