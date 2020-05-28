Merivale will reopen 30 venues next week

Justin Hemmes’ hospitality empire will ramp up next week with a staged reopening of 30 Sydney venues. They’ll join Bar Totti’s, Coogee Pavilion, Jimmy’s Falafel, Mr. Wong and the Paddington who are already taking dine-in customers. In keeping with the government guidelines coming into effect on June 1, the restaurants will be allowed up to 50 patrons with four square metres allotted per diner. For large venues such as the Newport or the Beresford Hotel, maintaining a safe social distance won’t be a problem, even with the maximum number of guests.

Like Rockpool Dining Group which is also relaunching a number of its restaurants next week, Merivale will spread out the openings across the week like a hospitality version of the “12 days of Christmas.” Here’s the reopening schedule:

Monday, June 1

The Allawah, Angel Hotel, Establishment Main Bar, the Grand, Hotel CBD, the Newport (Arms Bar only), the Royal Bondi, the Royal George, Tennyson Hotel, Totti’s, Vic on the Park and Wynyard Hotel

Tuesday, June 2

El Loco Excelsior and Felix

Wednesday, June 3

The Beresford Hotel, Charlie Parker’s, Fred’s, Hotel Centennial, Lotus 2.0, mimi’s, Ms G’s, Queen Chow Enmore and Una Mas

Thursday, June 4

The Collaroy, Bert’s, Little Felix, hemmesphere, Queen Chow Manly and sushi e

Friday, June 5

The Newport

Merivale will continue to operate its takeaway and delivery service, so you can still get those Vinnie’s pizzas while you wait for more venues to open.

It’s not just restaurants. Here are the museums, galleries and attractions opening on June 1.





Share the story