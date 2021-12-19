Sydney
Timeout

Chef preparing food at Continental Deli & Bistro
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Restaurants and cafés open on Christmas Day in Sydney

Where to get a bite to eat, coffee and something stronger on December 25th

Written by
Time Out editors
,
Elizabeth McDonald
&
Alannah Maher
If you're not doing the whole family thing (and even if you are), it can be hard to find a feed and some caffeine on Christmas Day. Don't worry – we've rounded up a select few places that'll be open on Christmas Day.

For a more formalised set feast, check out the best Christmas Day lunches in Sydney. If you'd rather overdo it on dumplings, you can head to these yum cha restaurants open on the public holiday.

While we are doing our best to keep our lists up to date, make sure you check ahead with the venue you're hitting up and don't forget to treat everyone with respect, and adhere to any health advice and regulations that may be in place. 

Recommended: How to go out safely in Sydney this summer.

What's open on Christmas Day in Sydney?

Sake Restaurant and Bar Manly
Photograph: Supplied

3. Sake Restaurant and Bar Manly

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Manly
  • price 2 of 4

Unlike hotel buffets that will charge you an arm and a leg, Saké's oceanside branch is open for à la carte service on Christmas Day from noon-3pm, which means you can roll in for a couple of ocean-fresh sushi rolls and tip-top nigiri. Some special dishes have been created just of the day, too, including prosciutto sushi with avocado, beetroot, mustard and cured rockmelon; and salmon caviar and crispy salmon crackling.

Read more
Boon Cafe at Jarern Chai

4. Boon Cafe at Jarern Chai

  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket

Start your Christmas morning with a matcha latté and a croissant slathered in pandan custard at this Asian grocer-cum-café. Or come later on for the cold-pressed juices, fusion sangas and Isan specialities.

Read more
Ho Jiak Haymarket
Photograph: Anna Kucera

5. Ho Jiak Haymarket

  • Restaurants
  • Malaysian
  • Haymarket

This popular grillhouse is dedicated to serving affordable and amazing homestyle Malaysian food, and the grills don’t stop for Christmas Day at the Haymarket and Town Hall restaurants. Your table can fill up for about $30 a head. To avoid the lines, make a booking here.

Read more
Bake Bar
Photograph: Supplied

6. Bake Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Rose Bay
  • price 2 of 4

In need of a morning coffee and a quick carb-load before a long drive, or some last-minute loaves for the table? Bake Bar Randwick has your needs covered from 6am-1pm.

Read more
Shuk
Photographer: Anna Kucera

7. Shuk

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi North

Shakshuka and all manner of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern morning and afternoon delights will be available from open till close at all three outposts (Bondi, Chatswood and Elizabeth Bay) of this much loved Israeli café. 

Read more
Chatkazz
Photograph: Jay La

8. Chatkazz

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Harris Park

This colourful South Indian street food-inspired restaurant is bustling every night with local families sharing huge plates of dosas, dhal and other vegetarian delicacies. We're guessing the Harris Park restaurant and the Bellavista outpost will both be no less busy on Chrissy.

Read more
The Bavarian Manly

9. The Bavarian Manly

  • Restaurants
  • German
  • Manly

If you fancy a giant stein and an equally giant schnitzel with water views to boot, the Bavarian at Manly Wharf can grant your wishes. You can order a la carte or partake in the Christmas Fest menu for $69 per person, which gets you a share-style feast and a two-hour drinks package finishing up with a round of schnapps for the table.

Read more
Book online
El Camino Cantina Manly
Photograph: Supplied

10. El Camino Cantina Manly

The Manly branch of this enthusiastically Tex Mex (emphasis on the Tex) restaurant and bar is open on Christmas Day from 11.30am-7pm. A la carte dining is available as well as a Tex-Mex Fiesta menu ($79pp) which includes a two-hour drinks package (with Margaritas, naturally) and chips and salsa, buffalo wings with blue cheese mayo, guacamole, chargrilled chicken fajitas, and churros with chocolate and caramel dipping sauce.

Read more
The Grumpy Baker
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

11. The Grumpy Baker

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Castle Cove
  • price 1 of 4

The ovens will be switched on at all seven – count 'em – Grumpy Bakers on the big day. So if you're in or around Vaucluse, Bellevue Hill, Coogee, Maroubra, Neutral Bay, Waverton or Castle Cove (this location closes at noon), know that Single O beans and freshly baked goods are within reach.

Read more
Cucina Porto
Photograph: Supplied/The Star

12. Cucina Porto

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Darling Harbour

Have a Mediterranean feast at this relaxed, ambient Italian diner at the Star's Darling Harbour. Cucina Porto is putting on a special Christmas menu including chestnut stuffed chicken and baked eggplant rolls. Book online

Read more
