15 amazing reasons you should visit Tokyo now

Now that Japan is fully reopening to independent tourists, what more are you waiting for?

At long last, Japan is finally reopening to the world on October 11, and we couldn’t be more excited. With travel resuming just in time for the autumn and winter seasons, there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Besides Tokyo's many seasonal events, the city has welcomed a host of exciting new attractions which the world has yet to see or experience – you know, because of Covid border closures.

So if you need more reasons to come visit Tokyo besides Japan’s grand reopening (no PCR tests, no quarantine and no travel agency) after being closed off for the past two-plus years, here are 15 irrefutable reasons you should travel to Tokyo right now. Even if you’re no stranger to our beloved city, there’s still plenty of new things waiting for you right here.

We can’t wait to welcome you back. Let the countdown begin.

RECOMMENDED: The best free things to do in Tokyo