Chicago’s best chefs serve up ‘Solidarity Soup’ for immigrants’ rights

On the heels of Thursday’s nationwide “Day Without Immigrants” protest, some of Chicago’s best chefs are now bringing soup to the immigrants’ rights fight. In March, more than 20 of the city’s finest chefs will serve up pints of “Solidarity Soup” in an effort to help immigrant and refugee communities that organizers say are being “suddenly and unjustly” targeted by Trump administration policies.

“In light of recent developments, we’ve reached out to fellow chefs to show our solidarity with the immigrants who form the backbone of our restaurants and the fabric of our communities,” organizers said in a statement on the Solidarity Soup website. “We’re banding together to raise money for a number of local nonprofit organizations providing critical support to these communities now in the spotlight.” Proceeds will benefit three area nonprofits: Centro Romero, Immigrant Workers’ Project and the Southwest Organizing Project.

Chefs and restaurants participating in the fundraiser will cook up a variety of delicious soups, which will be distributed on March 7. For a $50 donation, you will get two random pints of soup prepared by two different chefs. And because these cooks are among the best in Chicago, you can expect a tasty return on your investment.

Interested participants can place their order for Solidarity Soup here. Donations will be accepted until midnight on March 1. When you check out, you will be asked to select one of four pick-up locations in Lincoln Park, Wicker Park, downtown or Evanston. Exact locations will be determined closer to the March 7 distribution date.

Participating chefs include:

Rick Bayless (Frontera Grill)

Paul Fehribach (Big Jones)

Phillip Foss (EL Ideas)

Jason Hammel (Lula Café)

Stephanie Izard (Girl & The Goat)

Jean Joho (Everest)

Paul Kahan (Blackbird)

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark (Parachute)

Josh Kulp and Christine Cikowski (Honey Butter Fried Chicken)

Eric Mansavage (Farmhouse)

Matthias Merges (Yusho, A10, Billy Sunday)

Josh Mutchnick (Longman & Eagle)

Carrie Nahabedian (Naha, Brindille)

Chris Pandel (Bristol, Balena)

Bruce Sherman (North Pond)

Sarah Stegner (Prairie Grass Café)

Paul Virant (Vie, Vistro)

Lee Wolen (Boka)

Andrew Zimmerman (Sepia)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.