20 great things to do in Dubrovnik

For those not used to the high-end surroundings of the

Dubrovnik

, the

may come as a shock, not least after the bone-shaking ride on rickety old city bus No.4 from the Pile Gate to its terminus here. Walking through the swish lobby in reasonably smart dress (T-shirts OK, shorts and flip-flops a no-no), your eyes are immediately drawn to a floor-to-ceiling panoramic glass façade of idyllic sea-blue view, interrupted by the occasional boat drifting towards one of the lush Elafiti islands. On a clear day you can see Mljet. It's not a painting and you're not dreaming. Find a chair in the vast, chic interior and take a drinks menu. Cocktails hit the spot in summer. There are also unusual Croatian specialities, such as specialist brandies made by the Perković family, flavoured by carob from Komiža on Vis, figs from Šibenik or young walnuts from Dalmatia. Snacks are little pricy but this is once-in-a-holiday stuff, and you may as well go the whole hog and order up a half- or full bottle of Moët et Chandon and have done with it. As the sun sinks and the mood mellows, you're bound to linger until the piano player comes on in the evening.