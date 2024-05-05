Meet the judging panel for Time Out Bar Awards 2024

Eddie Nara
Certified spirits educator
Eddie Nara’s passion and expertise in spirits have propelled him to become a prominent leader in the spirits industry. Notably, Nara is Asia’s first certified spirits educator accredited by the Society of Wine Educators. He also holds the position of whisky and gin ambassador lead tutor in Hong Kong and Macau. Additionally, he serves as an international spirits judge for the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) and Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition (HKIWSC), and is a certified Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) educator. This marks his second stint as a judge for Time Out Hong Kong's Bar Awards, offering us valuable insights into Hong Kong's vibrant bar scene.