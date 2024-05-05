Meet the judging panel for Time Out Bar Awards 2024

Time Out Hong Kong’s Bar Awards is back to celebrate Hong Kong’s dynamic bar industry. During the awards ceremony on May 21, a total of 14 award categories will be given to venues that represent the pinnacle of Hong Kong’s drinking scene. Aside from our various partners who have generously supported us, our event wouldn’t be complete without our judging panel who have provided their expertise to help us choose the winners. Each of our judges has put their liver on the line, sipping their way through the city’s best bars, assessing each venue with detailed scoring criteria, and narrowing down their choices to present the cream of the crop.



Keep reading below to learn more about this year’s judging panel.



