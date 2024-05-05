Hong Kong
Timeout

time out bar awards 2024 judging panel
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Meet the judging panel for Time Out Bar Awards 2024

Get to know our powerhouse lineup of discerning experts

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Time Out Hong Kong’s Bar Awards is back to celebrate Hong Kong’s dynamic bar industry. During the awards ceremony on May 21, a total of 14 award categories will be given to venues that represent the pinnacle of Hong Kong’s drinking scene. Aside from our various partners who have generously supported us, our event wouldn’t be complete without our judging panel who have provided their expertise to help us choose the winners. Each of our judges has put their liver on the line, sipping their way through the city’s best bars, assessing each venue with detailed scoring criteria, and narrowing down their choices to present the cream of the crop. 

Keep reading below to learn more about this year’s judging panel.

RECOMMENDED: Check out all the things you need to know about the Bar Awards ceremony before the big day!

Time Out Bar Awards 2024: Judging Panel

Eddie Nara
Photograph: Courtesy Eddie Nara

Eddie Nara

Certified spirits educator

Eddie Nara’s passion and expertise in spirits have propelled him to become a prominent leader in the spirits industry. Notably, Nara is Asia’s first certified spirits educator accredited by the Society of Wine Educators. He also holds the position of whisky and gin ambassador lead tutor in Hong Kong and Macau. Additionally, he serves as an international spirits judge for the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) and Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition (HKIWSC), and is a certified Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) educator. This marks his second stint as a judge for Time Out Hong Kong's Bar Awards, offering us valuable insights into Hong Kong's vibrant bar scene.

John Ng
Photograph: Courtesy John Ng

John Ng

Academy Chair, 50 Best Bars, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan

With over 15 years of experience in managing hotels and bars, and four years as an Asia Pacific brand ambassador for Micther’s Whiskey, John Ng has expertise spanning various professions in the spirits industry. He now shares his passion and expertise in his role as the director of wine and spirits for epicurean lifestyle brand, Tasting Kitchen (TK). Moreover, Ng serves as the Academy Chair for Asia’s 50 Best Bars for Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, overseeing the selection of industry leaders responsible for voting on the prestigious annual bar list. This is the first time he is joining the Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards' judging panel, where he imparts his expertise on the city's constantly evolving drinking culture.

Elliot Tenzer
Photograph: Courtesy Elliot Tenzer

Elliot Tenzer

Executive Manager of Racecourse Marketing and Entertainment, Hong Kong Jockey Club

Born in the UK and educated in Hong Kong, Elliot Tenzer assumed the role of Executive Manager of Racecourse Marketing and Entertainment at the Hong Kong Jockey Club in 2023. With a foundation in hospitality and event management, he possesses extensive experience in designing and managing events across diverse sectors. He has also been instrumental in launching and operating various entertainment establishments in Hong Kong. Alongside our esteemed panel of judges, he lends us his time and expertise in visiting and scoring this year's list of nominees.

Tatum Ancheta
Photograph: Courtesy Hindsight Creative

Tatum Ancheta

Editor-in-chief of Time Out Hong Kong

With over two decades of diverse experience in digital and print media, Tatum Ancheta brings a wealth of expertise from roles in publication, public relations, and advertising. In 2016, she founded DrinkManila.com, the Philippines' first online beverage publication, and has since been a judge at numerous premier bartending and cocktail competitions across the region. In 2020, she assumed the role of editor-in-chief for Time Out Hong Kong, overseeing the magazine's digital and print content. When she’s not writing about the latest happenings and trends in Hong Kong’s bar industry, she can be found sipping her way through the hottest drinking dens around town. For this year's Bar Awards, Ancheta and Time Out Hong Kong's editorial team sampled spirited concoctions at the city's top bars to present you with the roster of nominees.

 

