Time Out Bar Awards 2024 nominees: Bartender of the Year

Ajit Gurung
Co-founder, The Savory Project
Nepalese-born Ajit Gurung is a seasoned barman who has received multiple accolades since he started in the bar industry. His first role in the Hong Kong industry was as a bartender at the now-closed restobar, Lily and Bloom, before joining the whisky bar Stockton in 2014, where he quickly climbed the ranks to become bar manager. Under Gurung’s leadership, the bar garnered numerous accolades and was recognised on Asia’s 50 Best Bars for consecutive years from 2016 to 2019. He then moved to become the global bar operations manager for Mott 32 under the restaurant group Maximal Concepts, where he oversaw the beverage programme for all international outlets, including Hong Kong, Las Vegas, and Singapore. In 2020, Gurung joined the award-winning agave-focused bar, Coa, and together with bar legend Jay Khan, achieved remarkable success. Coa has been recognised as the number one bar on Asia’s 50 Best Bars for three consecutive years. In 2023, the duo successfully launched the first umami-focused bar in Hong Kong, The Savory Project, adding a new and unique drinking experience to the city.