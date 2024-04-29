Time Out Bar Awards 2024 nominees: Bartender of the Year

Some of my absolute favourite individuals in the world are bartenders. They don’t just craft drinks that soothe the soul; they also step up as your confidant, entertainer, and therapist during those solo bar nights. For Time Out Bar Awards 2024, they are even more than that. Our lineup of nominees isn’t just skilled mixologists; they are also leaders, mentors, and experts revered by their colleagues, driving innovation in our drinks industry. They’re the magic that keeps us returning to their venues and eagerly following their next steps in the industry. The city is filled with a lot of talented bartenders, but this year, our list of contenders stood out for all the programmes they ran throughout the past 12 months that made our bar scene more fun and dynamic.

Meet the contenders for Time Out Bar Awards 2024.

