Time Out Bar Awards 2024 nominees: Future Shaper Award

Hong Kong’s bar scene is ever-evolving and always buzzing with excitement. Why? Because there’s a community made up of forward-thinkers, trailblazers, and those who are always pushing the boundaries in the world of mixology. To honour these brilliant minds, we’ve created a brand new award category for our 2024 Time Out Bar Awards – the Future Shaper Award.

This prestigious accolade seeks to celebrate the bar personality who has not only achieved remarkable success in their career but also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to driving the industry forward; leaving an indelible mark with their creativity, dynamic personality, and exceptional talents. Read on to learn more about the nominees. Be sure to attend the live ceremony to catch these contenders behind the stick and taste their cocktail creations.

