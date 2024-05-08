Hong Kong
Timeout

Time Out Bar Awards 2024 nominees: Future Shaper Award
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Meet these visionary minds of the city's bar industry

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Hong Kong’s bar scene is ever-evolving and always buzzing with excitement. Why? Because there’s a community made up of forward-thinkers, trailblazers, and those who are always pushing the boundaries in the world of mixology. To honour these brilliant minds, we’ve created a brand new award category for our 2024 Time Out Bar Awards – the Future Shaper Award.

This prestigious accolade seeks to celebrate the bar personality who has not only achieved remarkable success in their career but also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to driving the industry forward; leaving an indelible mark with their creativity, dynamic personality, and exceptional talents. Read on to learn more about the nominees. Be sure to attend the live ceremony to catch these contenders behind the stick and taste their cocktail creations.  

RECOMMENDED: Tickets are running out! Secure your tickets now to the Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards happening on May 21 at House Studio, Soho House Hong Kong.

Billy Choi
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Billy Choi

Assistant bar manager, Quinary

With his creative mind and uplifting spirit, assistant bar manager Billy Choi ensures that every guest who steps through Quinary’s doors has an unforgettable time. Drawing from his extensive background at renowned cocktail bars like Zuma and Darkside at Rosewood Hong Kong, Choi has built a reputation of flawlessly crafting concoctions that cater to diverse palates and surprising patrons with delightful twists. Beyond mixology, his passion for hospitality extends to the culinary realm. On his days off, you might find him at the hottest restaurants, bars, and cafes in town, drawing inspiration for his next recipe. 

Choi has been recognised for his talent with accolades such as the first runner-up in the Top 10 Hong Kong Young Bartender 2017 competition, and the second runner-up in the Hong Kong Best Gin Cocktail Awards 2019. In 2023, he was heralded as the champion at the Cointreau Margarita Challenge (Hong Kong & Macau) 2023, which also ranked him as the second runner-up in the international competition. Choi’s infectious energy and genuine passion make him a charismatic force behind Quinary's exceptional bar experience.

Evan Mak
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Evan Mak

Senior bartender, Argo

Evan Mak started his journey in the food and beverage industry as a server, but it didn't take long for his fascination with mixology to evolve into a passion. At The Upper House Hong Kong, he dedicated himself to honing his bartending skills and steadily rose through the ranks. In 2021, Mak embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining Argo at the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, where he now shines as the senior bartender, curating exceptional drink experiences for guests with his talents and creativity. 

Mak's love for beverages also extends into his personal life, where he finds joy in transforming simple ingredients into complex libations by experimenting with creations like kombucha, ginger beer, and kefir. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Mak has also completed Whisky Ambassador and WSET Level 2 courses, solidifying his expertise and enabling him to take his craft to new heights. 

Santosh Dhakal
Photograph: Courtesy Santosh Dhakal

Santosh Dhakal

Group creative beverage director, Penicillin and Lockdown

Santosh Dhakal is a seasoned bartender with an unyielding passion for hospitality. Originally hailing from an engineering background, Dhakal found his true calling in Hong Kong in 2015. His journey has taken him through roles at renowned establishments like The Old Man Hong Kong and the now-closed The Sea by The Old Man, before landing at Penicillin, a pioneering sustainable bar in Hong Kong. Dhakal’s creative spirit has propelled him to the role of creative beverage director for the bar group encompassing Penicillin, Lockdown, and Dead&

Drawing inspiration from different cultures, flavours, and global trends, Dhakal’s libations are crafted to not only delight the palate but also fuel the imagination, all while keeping sustainability at the core of his innovative approach. 

Taki Li
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Taki Li

Head bartender, Bar Leone

With an impressive career in hospitality  that spans over eight years, Taki Li has graced the halls of prestigious establishments such as Hotel Icon, Ovolo Hotel Southside,  The Peninsula Hong Kong, and The St. Regis Bar Hong Kong. Joining Bar Leone's opening team in 2023, she now leads the bar as the head bartender. Li’s journey in bartending has been nothing short of remarkable, earning her accolades such as second runner-up at the Diageo World Class Hong Kong & Macau Competition 2021, and most recently, the Champion at the Hernö Gin Cocktail Awards 2023 in Sweden. 

Behind her infectious smile and warm personality, Li's bartending style is all about simple elegance with pleasing aesthetics. From her early days in the kitchen with her mother, Li’s passion for exploring ingredients has seamlessly translated into crafting unique concoctions that often combine spirits with local produce. Every element in her cocktails tells a story, connecting her with her guests as she pours her heart into her creations.

 

Brought to you by

More about Bar Awards 2024

