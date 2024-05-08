Time Out Bar Awards 2024 nominees: Future Shaper Award

Billy Choi
Assistant bar manager, Quinary
With his creative mind and uplifting spirit, assistant bar manager Billy Choi ensures that every guest who steps through Quinary’s doors has an unforgettable time. Drawing from his extensive background at renowned cocktail bars like Zuma and Darkside at Rosewood Hong Kong, Choi has built a reputation of flawlessly crafting concoctions that cater to diverse palates and surprising patrons with delightful twists. Beyond mixology, his passion for hospitality extends to the culinary realm. On his days off, you might find him at the hottest restaurants, bars, and cafes in town, drawing inspiration for his next recipe.
Choi has been recognised for his talent with accolades such as the first runner-up in the Top 10 Hong Kong Young Bartender 2017 competition, and the second runner-up in the Hong Kong Best Gin Cocktail Awards 2019. In 2023, he was heralded as the champion at the Cointreau Margarita Challenge (Hong Kong & Macau) 2023, which also ranked him as the second runner-up in the international competition. Choi’s infectious energy and genuine passion make him a charismatic force behind Quinary's exceptional bar experience.