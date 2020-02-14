What to drink to celebrate VDay for the singles and the bitters

Not for the faint of heart or novices, this three-ingredient cocktail is simple to make but packs quite the punch. Just like love, it is sweet, bitter, and leaves a lasting impression. It is sharp upon first sip, just like the feelings of despair that weigh heavy on your chest, but the floral and herbal notes from the gin and vermouth also evoke sweet memories. An acquired taste it may well be, but once you get used to it, it'll keep you wanting more.

For starters, try the tea-infused Darjeeling Negroni from Tell Camellia, it's exactly how a Negroni should be, but deeper as the dark tea taste lingers longer and complements the bittersweet notes of the cocktail. The Negroni twist at The Old Man is also something you can explore; however, we'd recommend The Sun Also Rises, not quite a Negroni but a bitter spirit-forward drink with copra fat-washed applejack, curry leaf-infused gin, sweet vermouth sous-vide pandan leaves, and lime kaffir. The Diplomat's mini Negroni is something to order as an aperitif, but their heavier Boulevardier is great for long sipping; made with a rye-bourbon blend, Campari, and Punt e Mes vermouth. For something indulgent, head over to Time Out Hong Kong's 2020 Best Bar, Caprice Bar, and taste their delicious Truffle Negroni ($220) made with gin infused with fresh Australian black winter truffle. It takes the prize for adding a nutty-earthy, savoury, and velvety complexity to the iconic Italian cocktail.