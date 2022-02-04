Celebrate Valentine's Day in Hong Kong 2022

Hong Kong might not be known as the city of love, but the city still provides a lot of romantic spots that are sure to get the pulses racing. Schedule a date with your significant other and snuggle up at these beautiful locations in the city.
Love is in the air! Are you getting ready for Happy Heart's Day? Whether you're planning a fancy dinner date, splurging on a romantic gift, or preparing for sweet surprises at the best romantic places in town, here's a guide on celebrating Valentine's Day in Hong Kong.
