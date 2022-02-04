Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Ciao Chow
Celebrate Valentine's Day in Hong Kong 2022

Plan an unforgettable and romantic Valentine's Day

Tatum Ancheta
Love is in the air! Are you getting ready for Happy Heart's Day? Whether you're planning a fancy dinner date, splurging on a romantic gift, or preparing for sweet surprises at the best romantic places in town, here's a guide on celebrating Valentine's Day in Hong Kong. 

RECOMMENDED: Fill up your calendar for the best things to see and do in Hong Kong this February.

The best Valentine's Day menus in Hong Kong
The best Valentine's Day menus in Hong Kong

  • Restaurants

The way to a person's heart is through their stomach, but if you're struggling to cook a delicious meal for your significant other, Hong Kong restaurants have got you covered with the best Valentine's Day menu to mark the occasion. Click below and check out the best places for a romantic dinner or Valentine's Day takeaway deals in the city. 

 

Where to get cakes in Hong Kong
Where to get cakes in Hong Kong

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries

Looking for sweet treats that can say Happy Valentine's Day to your best friend, relative, officemates, or that new person you found on Tinder? Surprise them with delicious cakes to celebrate the Day of love. This list of cake shops has everything from heart-shaped sweet treats to luxury savouries and bubbly combinations to ensure Valentine's Day is a piece of cake.

The best Valentine's Day gift ideas 
The best Valentine's Day gift ideas 

  • Shopping

So, you've got a table booked at a romantic restaurant, or maybe planned a trip to a romantic spot in the city but can't decide on the Valentine's Day gift. If you're looking for some inspiration for the perfect present for your loved one, we've got you covered. Check the link and get your credit cards ready. 

Recommended
