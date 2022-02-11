What to drink to celebrate VDay for the singles and the bitters

Negroni

Not for the faint of heart or novices, this three-ingredient cocktail is simple to make but packs quite the punch. Just like love, it is sweet, bitter, and leaves a lasting impression. It is sharp upon the first sip, just like the feelings of despair that weigh heavy on your chest, but the floral and herbal notes from the gin and vermouth also evoke sweet memories. An acquired taste it may well be, but once you get used to it, it'll keep you wanting more.

For starters, The Diplomat's mini Negroni is something to order as an aperitif, but their heavier Boulevardier is great for long sipping; made with a rye-bourbon blend, Campari, and Punt e Mes vermouth. If you want to take away bottled versions, make sure to ask the bar so you can take it home. One of our favourite Negroni riffs in HK is Tell Camellia's tea-infused Darjeeling Negroni, it's exactly how a Negroni should be, but deeper as the dark tea taste lingers longer and complements the bittersweet notes of the cocktail. But since they are closed right now, be sure to message them on FB, and they might be able to bottle it for you.

For something indulgent, head over to Time Out Hong Kong's 2020 Best Bar, Caprice Bar, and taste their delicious Truffle Negroni made with gin infused with fresh Australian black winter truffle. It takes the prize for adding a nutty-earthy, savoury, and velvety complexity to the iconic Italian cocktail. Their sister bar Argo is also serving up some yummy cocoa-aged Negroni called Single Origin Negroni, which is available for delivery from their e-shop ($850).

For more Negroni recommendations, check out this list.