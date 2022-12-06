Time Out Bar Awards 2022 nominees: Bartender of the Year

This year’s nominees see talented personalities that made a significant impact in the local bar sector for 2022

The Time Out Bar Awards 2022 Bartender of the Year nominees spotlight bar professionals who personify what it means to be a bartender. They're one of the reasons we keep coming back to their establishments, and their continued effort in promoting their bars and the Hong Kong bar industry made a significant impact on the industry's thriving cocktail scene.

Meet the city's most sought-after bartenders.

The winner will be announced on January 16, 2023, in a live event at Popinjays. Make sure to buy your tickets today so you won't miss out!

