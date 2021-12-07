Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021: Winners

After temporarily closing due to the city's bar restrictions, Rosewood Hong Kong's flagship bar, DarkSide, reopened this year with a bang. They introduced new cocktail menus – the forgotten classics and a conceptual moon-inspired menu, as well as an array of eco cocktails crafted with locally sourced ingredients and ecoSpirits' low-waste technology. DarkSide's talented duo Arkadiusz Rybak and Simone Rossi also launched mixology masterclasses and collaborated with other establishments and brands for guest bar shifts and exclusive drink programmes. It has been a busy and fruitful year for Darkside, and all their efforts and creative offerings make them stand out as the best bar in the city.

Runner-up: Mizunara: The Library

It has been a challenging past two years for the bar industry and Wan Chai's hidden Japanese bar, Mizunara: The Library, has also suffered temporary closure due to the pandemic – but that didn't stop the bar from providing Hongkongers creative ways to serve their bar offerings. Aside from offering bottled cocktails, their award-winning 'bartender-in-chief' Masahiko Endo collaborated with various establishments to bring Mizunara's stellar bar service to its customers. The bar reopened once the ban was lifted and to this day, continues to serve well-crafted cocktails along with bar experiences that include drink workshops and collaboration with Wamono Art, fusing together art and the art of mixology.