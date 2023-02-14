11 Best yakiniku restaurants in Hong Kong

Tucked away in Sha Tin is the futuristic, space-themed yakiniku joint Yakiniku Tabeyo, a new restaurant that just opened its doors late last year. Delivering food to your table via spaceship-like capsules, Yakiniku Tabeyo offers a whole variety of meats and cuts for you to grill at your table, including lavish combos like their Miyazaki Wagyu set – encompassing servings of A5 Wagyu rib eye, A4 Wagyu short plate, and A4 Wagyu chuck roll – for $178 per 100g or $268 per 200g.
With dining now at full capacity, you can finally book that long-overdue gathering with friends and loved ones and enjoy a hearty meal together. Aside from huddling around a savoury hot pot, you can gather your group for yakiniku – derived from the words grilled (yaki) and meat (niku) – an authentic Japanese barbecue dining experience, to indulge in premium-cooked meats over a flaming charcoal grill. Hong Kong has plenty of fantastic yakiniku joints to offer, and we’re here to help you pick out the best of them.
