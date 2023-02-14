Hong Kong
Yakiniku Like
Photograph: Courtesy Yakiniku Like

11 Best yakiniku restaurants in Hong Kong

Huddle with friends and family for this heartwarming Japanese delicacy

Ann Chiu
Jeff Yeung
Written by
Ann Chiu
Translated by
Jeff Yeung
With dining now at full capacity, you can finally book that long-overdue gathering with friends and loved ones and enjoy a hearty meal together. Aside from huddling around a savoury hot pot, you can gather your group for yakiniku – derived from the words grilled (yaki) and meat (niku) – an authentic Japanese barbecue dining experience, to indulge in premium-cooked meats over a flaming charcoal grill. Hong Kong has plenty of fantastic yakiniku joints to offer, and we’re here to help you pick out the best of them.

Top joints for Japanese grilled meat

Yakiniku Tabeyo
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Yakiniku Tabeyo

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Sha Tin

Tucked away in Sha Tin is the futuristic, space-themed yakiniku joint Yakiniku Tabeyo, a new restaurant that just opened its doors late last year. Delivering food to your table via spaceship-like capsules, Yakiniku Tabeyo offers a whole variety of meats and cuts for you to grill at your table, including lavish combos like their Miyazaki Wagyu set – encompassing servings of A5 Wagyu rib eye, A4 Wagyu short plate, and A4 Wagyu chuck roll – for $178 per 100g or $268 per 200g.

Read more
Yakinikumafia
Photograph: Courtesy Yakinikumafia

Yakinikumafia

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Sheung Wan

Created by the team behind Wagyumafia, Shinjuku’s Yakinikumafia has extended its reach beyond Japan to Hong Kong with its first overseas location in the world. Just like its older sibling, the restaurant carries its signature Ozaki beef from Miyazaki, where beef cattle are fed 15 different kinds of natural feed with no preservatives or antibiotics whatsoever, earning it a reputation often considered even more esteemed than A5 Wagyu. On top of just yakiniku, Yakinikumafia also offers the Hokkaido Jingisukan-inspired Wagyujiska experience, consisting of rare cuts of Ozaki Wagyu that offer marbling ranging from fine (shimofuri) to medium to coarse (akami). After grilling, you can even add soup to the stove for shabu shabu, giving you the best of both worlds.

Read more
Order delivery
Yakiniku Jumbo
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Yakiniku Jumbo

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central

Thanks to Hong Kong’s culinary management group Global Link, those in the city can now enjoy the flavourful offerings of the 30-year-old Tokyo yakiniku staple Yakiniku Jumbo in Central’s Man Yee Arcade. The restaurant holds a capacity of roughly 50 seats, and its menu evolves daily featuring the highest quality of Wagyu sourced locally by its Japanese headquarters and then flown to Hong Kong. For dinner, guests can enjoy a nine-course omakase ($1,280) menu that includes a starter, six to eight different cuts of meat, and dessert.

Read more
Niku G
Photograph: Courtesy Niku G

Niku G

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Wan Chai

Brand new to Wan Chai is the Japanese yakiniku restaurant Niku G. The atmospheric spot offers an omakase dining experience featuring a unique selection of seafood like oysters and lobsters sourced from Japan’s Mie Prefecture. Niku G promises only the highest quality grade of meat to diners offeringA5 Wagyu beef, flown directly to Hong Kong from Japan. When you’ve had enough yakiniku, the restaurant offers shabu shabu and sukiyaki too.

Read more
Book online
Yakiniku Ishidaya
Photograph: Courtesy Yakiniku Ishidaya

Yakiniku Ishidaya

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central

A Kobe import, Yakiniku Ishidaya places a strong emphasis on sourcing premium Wagyu from the region of its origin, especially through farms that have earned Kobe’s notorious purple chrysanthemum mark – a qualification only Tajima Wagyu cattle of pure lineage and born in Hyogo Prefecture can receive. Aside from 15 different varieties of A4 and A5 Wagyu, Yakiniku Ishidaya also offers a whole host of other meats and seafood, including cuts of pork and chicken, as well as their own homemade sauces.

Read more
Yakiniku Great
Photograph: Courtesy Yakiniku Great

Yakiniku Great

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan

Originating from Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture just north of Tokyo, Yakiniku Great opened its first overseas location in Hong Kong back in 2015 and has since become one of the most popular yakiniku restaurants in town. The venue serves the usual cuts of meat you’d expect, such as chuck, rib-eye, and beef tongue, but it also sources rarer cuts including misuji, a definite highlight of their menu that offers a rich umami flavour and exceptionally fine marbling. As with most other yakiniku restaurants, customers can choose from an a la carte menu, a set menu, and various omakase courses.

Read review
Saburo Japanese Yakiniku
Photograph: Courtesy Saburo Japanese Yakiniku

Saburo Japanese Yakiniku

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Over at Tsim Sha Tsui’s H Zentre, book a table at Saburo Japanese Yakiniku, a luxurious yakiniku restaurant providing an excellent selection of meats, including Iga beef, Himeji beef, Miyazaki beef, and Kagoshima beef. Special yakiniku and sashimi sets are available during lunch hours from $580, while the omakase menu with five different courses start at $680 to $1,480. The sets also feature starters, seasonal sashimi, seafood, soup, drinks, and dessert which you can enjoy in Saburo’s spacious 3,000sq ft space.

Read more
Yakiniku Sakaba
Photograph: Courtesy Yakiniku Sakaba

Yakiniku Sakaba

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Causeway Bay

Unlike most other restaurants on this list, Yakiniku Sakaba focuses on a Japanese delicacy known as Jingisukan – a phonetic translation of Genghis Khan. The meal originates from Hokkaido and revolves around grilled mutton, combining yakiniku with nabe (Japanese hotpot). To ensure the quality of its meat, the restaurant sources only fresh mutton from New Zealand and Mongolia, offering cuts like lamb cartilage, lamb shank, lamb rack, and lamb lard.

Read more
Yakiniku Jikon
Photograph: Courtesy Yakiniku Jikon

Yakiniku Jikon

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Located in K11 Musea, Yakiniku Jikon is helmed by yakiniku expert chef Hiromi Nomura, who combines the elegant art of kaiseki with grilled meat to create a truly unique dining experience. The menu spotlights premium A5 Wagyu sourced directly from Kagoshima which boast a ‘Wagyu golden ratio’ – the perfect balance of meat, fat, and umami.

Read more
Yakiniku Like
Photograph: Courtesy Yakiniku Like

Yakiniku Like

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Sheung Wan

Yakiniku Like is a hitori yakiniku, or solo barbecue restaurant that allows you to eat to your heart’s content without having to share. The Japanese barbeque restaurant offers a myriad of quality cuts of meat on their menu at affordable prices, and customers can order their choice of items a la carte, or enjoy them in set menus that come with rice and a bowl of soup. With several locations within the city, Yakiniku Like is a great option if you need to grab a quick bite by yourself.

Read more
Bento-Yaki
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Bento-Yaki

  • Restaurants
  • Tin Hau

Located in Tin Hau, Bento-Yaki specialises in yakiniku bento sets. There are three options with different cuts of beef to choose from, including karubi plate, chuck flap rib, and short rib. What's special about these bento sets is that they each come with a mini grill and charcoal – which will give you roughly 45 minutes of grilling time – matches, as well as a small water bag to put out the fire once you're done. Rice, mixed veggies, a side dish of either kimchi or tamagoyaki, and miso soup are also included in the set. Don't forget to leave some room for meat skewers such as pork belly, chicken cartilage, lamb, teriyaki chicken, and more.

Read more
