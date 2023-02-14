11 Best yakiniku restaurants in Hong Kong

Created by the team behind Wagyumafia, Shinjuku’s Yakinikumafia has extended its reach beyond Japan to Hong Kong with its first overseas location in the world. Just like its older sibling, the restaurant carries its signature Ozaki beef from Miyazaki, where beef cattle are fed 15 different kinds of natural feed with no preservatives or antibiotics whatsoever, earning it a reputation often considered even more esteemed than A5 Wagyu. On top of just yakiniku, Yakinikumafia also offers the Hokkaido Jingisukan-inspired Wagyujiska experience, consisting of rare cuts of Ozaki Wagyu that offer marbling ranging from fine (shimofuri) to medium to coarse (akami). After grilling, you can even add soup to the stove for shabu shabu, giving you the best of both worlds.