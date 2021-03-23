Best cafes and coffee shops to visit in New Territories
Discover the New Territories one cafe at a time
In case you haven't noticed, we love cafes. From cool hidden spots to ones where you can play with pets, there's something for everyone. But it's not just Hong Kong Island and Kowloon that has great cafes; there are many hidden gems tucked away in New Territories too. Here are some of our favourites to add to your forever-expanding list of must-visit cafes.
RECOMMENDED: Whichever type of cafe you're looking, we've got them right here in our ultimate guide to Hong Kong cafes and coffee shops.
Best cafes and coffee shops to visit in New Territories
An Coffee
View this post on Instagram
Nestled in the quiet nook of Tai Po Lam Tsuen (near the famous wishing tree), An Coffee is a cosy little java spot that’s highly photogenic both inside and out. Coated in a dreamy purple facade, An Coffee also has a spacious terrace on the second floor for guests to kick back and relax. Granted, the location is not the most convenient, but we promise their homemade cakes and special fruit teas and mocktails will be well worth the trip.
#000000 Sammi Coffee
Sleek, all-black interior, cool artworks by local artists on display, and a selection of top-notch coffee and teas, Sammi Coffee is basically every minimalist's dream. Don't miss the main attraction: a stylish Supersize Me figurine by Ron English right in the middle of the cafe!
Whitewood Coffee
Whitewood has everything a good cafe should do, with a great and varied selection of coffees – from macchiatos to pour over and from speciality teas to matcha lattes – and a mouthwatering lineup of dishes to match. As well as all-day savoury breakfast options like the full English and the smashed avocado on toast, there’s also plenty for those with a sweet tooth, with a range of souffle pancakes that are to die for including matcha, strawberry, banana, and ice cream. You can even order many of the best offerings here for delivery via one of the online delivery platforms.
Browny Cafe
Tucked away in a shopping mall in Tsuen Wan, Browny Cafe is a small but cosy coffee shop with a semi-outdoor space attached. The cafe serves coffee, but also sells coffee beans and bags from Ethiopia and Guatemala, among others. They also off lovely homemade cakes and is a favourite among locals and guests from nearby neighbourhoods.
Lov Lov Coffee
Opened in 2015, Lov Lov Coffee doubles as a cafe and workshop that aims to spread the art of coffee making through an unconfined studio space. The open coffee bar allows guests to get a closer look at the baristas as they work, and to get a feel for the craft. Along with serving coffee drinks and selling roasted coffee beans, they offer courses such as coffee roasting, brewing techniques, latte art, and even internationally recognised coffee making certifications.
Cohee
Cohee – how you would say coffee in Japanese – is tucked among the alleys and village houses in Kam Tin, injecting a little Japanese culture and minimalism in an otherwise local area in Hong Kong. Serving hand-brewed coffee in Japanese pottery and a selection of buns, cakes, and pastries, Cohee welcomes patrons to find their zen and embrace the Japanese way of living.
Hidden Coffee and Roaster
Tucked away on Castle Peak Road, Hidden Coffee and Roaster focuses primarily on handcrafted coffees with the addition of light bites such as scones and homemade cakes. What makes this place truly special is their coffee training program that supports minorities and individuals with intellectual disabilities. The cafe also offers a range of eco-friendly products such as reusable straws and cups as well as a variety of coffee beans for sale.
Joy Food Lounge
View this post on Instagram
Step inside this jungle of a cafe and imagine yourself on a tropical island. Random plants and vines hanging from the walls and ceiling, quirky toys, neon signs, colourful tiles, and different artworks all combine to make a tropical haven that is Joy Food Lounge. The interior here is one of the most unique we've seen in Hong Kong, but of course, the food is amazing too. From ratatouille and beef wellington to all-day breakfast and cheesy burgers, the cafe plates up a wide selection of quality western dishes that will definitely have you coming back for more.
Kaffee House
In between the old country houses of rural Hong Kong sits a gourmet coffee shop that almost seems out of place yet somehow, still blends in with the relaxed atmosphere and surrounding greenery. The homey coffee shop even has a swing chair where you can sit and enjoy your beverage – just be careful not to spill your hot latte. Alternatively, go for one of their cold brew options that are just as fragrant.
Kaffee House only takes reservations from its members. Those interested in visiting can easily register through their Instagram by providing their full name, mobile number, and email address. Just remember, if you are driving there, park in nearby parking lots and not inside the village as it is a private area. And if you’re going there for photoshoots, remember not to trespass to ask for permission from Kaffee House first.
Mr Cardigan Plant House
Just a stone's throw away from Long Mei Beach in Tai Po, Mr Cardigan is a refurbished shipping container complete with floor to ceiling windows, a spacious patio, and plenty of botanicals both inside and out. The menu is small and changes every so often, but we highly recommend trying one of their fruit teas along with a slice of their homemade cakes. The cafe opens on Sunday only and is sometimes rented out for weddings or photoshoots, so remember to check their Facebook or Instagram to see when they're opening.
Uchi Place
Uchi Place offers more than just a good cuppa. Its soft white walls and wooden fixtures give the space a casual and welcoming atmosphere. Guests can tuck into various udon offerings as well as a selection of desserts and drinks. Uchi Place occupies four floors with the first two available for guests to dine in. The third floor is a nail salon, while the fourth floor is a space reserved for creative workshops.
More cafes!
Best new cafes and coffee shops in Hong Kong
Take a look at these newcomers to Hong Kong's cafe scene!