Best cafes and coffee shops to visit in New Territories

In between the old country houses of rural Hong Kong sits a gourmet coffee shop that almost seems out of place yet somehow, still blends in with the relaxed atmosphere and surrounding greenery. The homey coffee shop even has a swing chair where you can sit and enjoy your beverage – just be careful not to spill your hot latte. Alternatively, go for one of their cold brew options that are just as fragrant.

Kaffee House only takes reservations from its members. Those interested in visiting can easily register through their Instagram by providing their full name, mobile number, and email address. Just remember, if you are driving there, park in nearby parking lots and not inside the village as it is a private area. And if you’re going there for photoshoots, remember not to trespass to ask for permission from Kaffee House first.