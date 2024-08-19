Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Kwai Chung Plaza
Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best cheap eats in Kwai Chung Plaza

We’ve sniffed out the best spots to eat at this shopping mall

Cherry Chan
Written by Cherry Chan
Staff Writer
Advertising

Hong Kong’s dining scene has plenty of refined eateries, but if we’re being realistic, not all of us can easily fork out large sums to dine at these venues. However, our city’s endless range of budget-friendly restaurants and street food vendors prove that you don’t need to spend a pretty penny to have a great meal. One of our favourite spots for cheap eats in Hong Kong is Kwai Chung Plaza despite the long MTR journey to get there, the vast selection of affordable bites makes the trip totally worth it. Here are some of our favourites in this bustling shopping mall.

Recommended: Find more affordable bites around town with our guide to the best cheap eats in Hong Kong.

The best cheap eats in Kwai Chung Plaza

10 Cents Bread

  • Street vendors
  • Kwai Fong
10 Cents Bread
10 Cents Bread
Photograph: Cara Hung

Living up to its namesake, this shop sells only one type of food, 10 cents bread. We hate to break it to you, but these pancakes aren’t named that because they cost that little. Instead, they get their name because they’re cooked in a mould that replicates a 10-cent coin. Each pancake also has a generous slab of cheese in the middle that gets molten during the cooking process, producing a satisfying cheese pull as you eat.

Bunny Churros

  • Street food
  • Kwai Fong
Bunny Churros
Bunny Churros
Photograph: Cara Hung

This retro-looking vendor in Kwai Chung Plaza churns out artisanal gelato and handmade churros at affordable prices. They pride themselves on their signature bunny churros, which are fried to order. They also come with a dipping sauce of your choice with options like dark chocolate, sea salt caramel, and even spicy cheddar cheese. Don’t forget to try the store’s creamy gelato, which comes in flavours like Italian pistachio, tofu, and Japanese hojicha. If you can’t choose between the two desserts, Bunny Churros allows customers to order both sweet treats as a set, along with pre-selected combos if you need recommendations on what to pick. 

Advertising

Wai Sik Mau

  • Kwai Fong
Wai Sik Mau
Wai Sik Mau
Photograph: Cara Hung

As one of Kwai Chung Plaza’s hottest vendors, Wai Sik Mau is known for their made-to-order Taiwanese pancakes that come generously stuffed with delightful savoury ingredients. We recommend you try the assorted pancake that comes with crab sticks, bacon, sausage, and more. But, be prepared to wait if you want to try one of these loaded pancakes, as the store is only manned by one owner. Nonetheless, you’re bound to see customers who are happy to queue and wait for Wai Sik Mau’s flaky pancakes.

Pak Mei Foods

  • Street food
  • Kwai Fong
Pak Mei Foods
Pak Mei Foods
Photograph: Cara Hung

If there’s one street food you need to try, it’s got to be the classic cold mixed noodles at Pak Mei Foods. The ordering process here is simple: you choose a noodle option, then pick out as many bags of ingredients as you want. The options here range from sausage or corn to chicken kidney or quail eggs, so you’re bound to find something you like. All that’s left to do is to select if you want everything tossed in chilli, garlic, or Pak Mei’s special sauce. Each ingredient only costs between $4 to $5 – what a steal! Just make sure you pop a mint in your mouth when you’re done eating to avoid reeking of garlic for the rest of the day.

Advertising

Athena

  • Street vendors
  • Kwai Fong
Athena
Athena
Photograph: Cara Hung

Mocktail bar Athena shakes up all sorts of thirst-quenching beverages. While you can order classic iced coffees like cappuccinos and lattes from their menu, this drink vendor also creates fruit and yoghurt-based frozen smoothies, sweet and sour mixed drinks, and signature mocktails made with various fresh fruits, soda, and tea. Try options like Grapefruit Fizz made with fresh grapefruit and ginger ale for something refreshing, or sip on the Triple S with jalapeño for a kick of spice with every sip.

Show moreLoading animation

Find more restaurants around Hong Kong

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.