The best cheap eats in Kwai Chung Plaza

Hong Kong’s dining scene has plenty of refined eateries, but if we’re being realistic, not all of us can easily fork out large sums to dine at these venues. However, our city’s endless range of budget-friendly restaurants and street food vendors prove that you don’t need to spend a pretty penny to have a great meal. One of our favourite spots for cheap eats in Hong Kong is Kwai Chung Plaza despite the long MTR journey to get there, the vast selection of affordable bites makes the trip totally worth it. Here are some of our favourites in this bustling shopping mall.

