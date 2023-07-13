Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
let's yum cha
Photograph: Let's Yum Cha/Facebook

Where to get cheap dim sum in Hong Kong

Because food shouldn't have to cost a pretty penny to taste amazing

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Shelling out for a fancy meal every now and again can be a wonderful treat, but there’s only so much that our wallets can take. If you’re on a tight budget this month, Hong Kong also has its fair share of affordable bites that won’t break the bank – especially when it comes to local cuisine like dim sum. Read on as we go through some of the best dim sum spots across town that not only offer great bites, but also won’t cost you a large (dim) sum. 

Recommended: Craving something else to the spot? Sink your teeth into the best burgers in Hong Kong.

The best affordable dim sum in Hong Kong

Dim Dim Sum (Mong Kok)
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Dim Dim Sum (Mong Kok)

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Mong Kok

Mong Kok is one of the best locations in Hong Kong for great bites, so it’s no surprise that this neighbourhood has a few dim sum restaurants that fit the bill. One of our favourites in the area is Dim Dim Sum, a spacious venue that dishes out endless bamboo baskets full of delicious morsels, such as rice flour rolls, deep fried dumplings with wasabi filling, and their generously sized xiao long bao. Aside from the dim sum classics, the stuffed eggplant with spicy Sichuan numbing sauce is also worth a try.

Read more
One Dim Sum
Photograph: Cherry Chan

One Dim Sum

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Prince Edward

At One Dim Sum, you can get dim sum that starts as low as $20 and tastes like a million bucks. With various plump dumplings like Chiu Chow-style dumplings, steaming hot buns like steamed Malaysian sponge cake, crispy tidbits like fried shrimp wontons, and many more; the menu at One Dim Sum will leave you spoilt for choice.

Read more
Advertising
Ding Dim 1968
Photograph: Ding Dim 1968/Facebook

Ding Dim 1968

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

Ding Dim 1968 is a casual dim sum joint located only a stone’s throw away from Tai Kwun. The kitchen here is helmed by masters that have over 50 years of experience, so you know you’re in good hands. If you’ve never had dim sum and you’re not sure what to order, Ding Dim 1968 has a few set menus that offer some of the must-trys, such as har gao (shrimp dumplings) and siu mai (pork dumplings), along with other options that are perfect for a first introduction to dim sum.

Read more
Let's Yum Cha
Photograph: Let's Yum Cha/Facebook

Let's Yum Cha

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Prince Edward

If you need somewhere to grab a quick bite while in Prince Edward, Let’s Yum Cha is the go-to spot. This no-frills dim sum restaurant offers all kinds of steamed and fried items; some of the crowd favourites at this place include the tripe in satay sauce, black gold steam buns filled with custard, and crispy tofu in lobster soup. If you’ve still got space for more, try Let’s Yum Cha’s mochi desserts, which are stuffed with red bean paste and decorated to look like adorable little mice.

Read more
Advertising
Tim Ho Wan (Sham Shui Po)
Photograph: Courtesy of Tim Ho Wan

Tim Ho Wan (Sham Shui Po)

  • Restaurants
  • Sham Shui Po

Ever since this neighbourhood dim sum spot received a Michelin award, it has been consistently packed with hungry diners waiting to get a bite of what is considered to be some of the city’s best dim sum. The restaurant specialises in traditional Hong Kong dumplings, and it hasn't budged on its deliciously low prices – which is a win-win situation if you ask us. Their dim sum is not overly creative, but it's consistent and hits the spot whenever you need it.

Read more
Order delivery
Sky Cuisine
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Sky Cuisine

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sheung Wan

The interior of Sky Cuisine might seem like a quintessential banquet hall, but we promise their dim sum won’t topple your budget. From chicken feet braised in black bean sauce or stuffed bean curd rolls in soup to lotus seed paste buns or glutinous rice with abalone wrapped in lotus leaves, Sky Cuisine’s menu has got all that and dim sum. Additionally, Sky Cuisine’s menu has a range of soya braised dishes, like marinated duck tongue, goose wings and webs, and pork trotters with ginger sauce, for those looking to try something different.

Read more
Advertising
Sun Hing Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Sun Hing Restaurant

Sun Hing Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Kennedy Town

Sun Hing is a humble little dim sum joint in Kennedy Town that’s made for night owls, as it opens everyday at 3am and closes at 4pm. Unlike most dim sum restaurants where customers pick and choose off the menu, Sun Hing will steam a large amount of their dishes, and their servers will go to each table asking if there are any takers once the dim sum is ready. The leftovers are then stacked together on a side table, where customers can later go back to take what they want to eat.

Read more
Duen Kee Tea House
Photograph: Courtesy Duen Kee Tea House

Duen Kee Tea House

  • Restaurants
  • Tsuen Wan

Despite being situated on Tai Mo Shan – Hong Kong’s highest peak – Duen Kee Tea House is definitely worth a visit if you want to experience a truly traditional dim sum meal. Everything here is self-service, from picking up and washing utensils to fighting off other patrons to grab your favourite dish. The restaurant only opens from 6am to 2pm, so make sure you get there early.

Read more
Advertising
Yum Cha
Photograph: Courtesy Yum Cha

Yum Cha

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
  • price 2 of 4

Featuring supremely scrummy baos and dumplings, Yum Cha also boasts quality ingredients and serves their dim sum in cute presentations. It’s the place to hit up if you want to enjoy Chinese classics alongside a casual vibe. Don’t miss out on the little buns shaped like pigs and podgy faces. We recommend the barbecued piggy buns, hot custard buns, and apple egg tartlets.

Read more

Looking for more local cuisine?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.