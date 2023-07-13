Where to get cheap dim sum in Hong Kong

Mong Kok is one of the best locations in Hong Kong for great bites, so it’s no surprise that this neighbourhood has a few dim sum restaurants that fit the bill. One of our favourites in the area is Dim Dim Sum, a spacious venue that dishes out endless bamboo baskets full of delicious morsels, such as rice flour rolls, deep fried dumplings with wasabi filling, and their generously sized xiao long bao. Aside from the dim sum classics, the stuffed eggplant with spicy Sichuan numbing sauce is also worth a try.
Shelling out for a fancy meal every now and again can be a wonderful treat, but there’s only so much that our wallets can take. If you’re on a tight budget this month, Hong Kong also has its fair share of affordable bites that won’t break the bank – especially when it comes to local cuisine like dim sum. Read on as we go through some of the best dim sum spots across town that not only offer great bites, but also won’t cost you a large (dim) sum.
