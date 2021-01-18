Cancelled Chinese New Year events and traditions for 2021
Things we will miss this year when welcoming Year of the Ox
The Lunar New Year is one of the most significant festivals in Hong Kong. It is usually the liveliest and most vibrant way you'll experience the city after the Christmas festivities. This year, as we welcome the Year of the Ox, the city will be celebrating a quieter festival due to the continued social distancing restrictions. Though we already see Chinese New Year's bright displays popping up throughout the city and red packets have started to turn various storefronts display in crimson, there are so many annual activities that we will be missing this year. Below are the currently cancelled events and traditions that we can't do for Chinese New Year 2021.
Things we will miss this year for CNY
Chinese New Year Parade
Chinese New Year festivities usually kick off with the annual night parade in Tsim Sha Tsui. Featuring massive floats, costumes, acrobats, lion and dragon dances, and various performances, the parade is attended by hordes of locals and visitors who want to witness the spectacle. It will be the second time that the parade will not commence since its inception in 1996 as it was also cancelled last year due to the political situation in the city.
Fireworks display over Victoria Harbour
One of the most popular Chinese New Year activities is watching the fireworks over Victoria Harbour. Thousands of spectators line up the harbourfront and rooftop venues get fully booked to watch the blazing spectacle between Tsim Sha Tsui and Central. But like the New Year fireworks for 2021, this year's fireworks display has been cancelled. Hong Kong Tourism Board is planning an online and offline event to replace the celebration. Watch this space for updates on the event.
Chinese New Year Flower Market
The annual CNY traditions wouldn't be complete without a visit to one of the city’s flower markets featuring bountiful offerings of orchid, cherry blossoms, daffodils, and other festive blooms. Running alongside the flower market in Victoria Park is the night market, selling everything from quirky products to politically satirical toys. Earlier this month all 15 Chinese New Year Markets originally scheduled to take place in February have been cancelled due to recent developments in the pandemic. However, according to updates from the government, Lunar New Year’s Eve fairs will still go ahead as scheduled, but will run under a more stringent crowd-control measure to minimise public gathering. Only half of the stalls originally allocated will operate and with shorter opening hours.
If you want to avoid the crowd we've rounded up a list of alternative places where you can get flowers for Chinese New Year.
Lam Tsuen Well-Wishing Festival
One of the age-old traditions of Chinese New Year in Hong Kong is a visit to the wishing tree in Tai Po where people can write wishes on a placard, tie it to a mandarin, which is considered an auspicious fruit, and throw it on the tree to make a wish. This year, for the first time in 11 years, the wishing tree will be barricaded, and the Well-Wishing Festival at Lam Tsuen will be cancelled to avoid further infections in the city.
Huge family gatherings
Chinese New Year is a time for families and one of the most significant parts of welcoming the new year is the Chinese New Year's Eve dinner with your loved ones. With social distancing further extended and ban on dining services after 6pm with limited seating of up to two people remains, the annual family reunion might be a limited one. People will bring the celebrations at home, but huge family gatherings might be lessened to those staying in one household. The silver-lining? At least you won't get the annual "why are you still single?" question from your nosy aunties.
