Hong Kong
Bao Ho/HKwalls 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Bao Ho/HKwalls 2021/Daniel Murray

Explore the city: Best day trips for art lovers in Hong Kong

Discover the city's artsiest spots

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
With Art Basel and Art Central taking place this weekend, Hong Kong Arts Month is almost coming to an end. So, before the city's most creative season is over, how about taking the time to explore some of the artsiest places Hong Kong has to offer? From Central to Sai Kung, here's a roundup of day trip itineraries for every culture vulture in town.

See Sai Kung's colourful murals
Courtesy HKwalls 2021/Daniel Murray/Wong Ting Fung

See Sai Kung's colourful murals

This seaside neighbourhood was given a colourful makeover for the HKwalls Street Art Festival in 2021. Numerous artists participated in the event to create beautiful murals on different walls and buildings, making them perfect backdrops for your #OOTD snaps! You can use this map to locate them all. 

How to get there: Take a minibus to Sai Kung from Hang Hau MTR Station (minibus 101M), Mong Kok MTR Station (red minibus – it will say Sai Kung on the front), or Choi Hung MTR Station (minibus 1A or bus 92).

Photograph: Calvin Sit

Things to do: Take a 15-minute boat ride from Sai Kung pier to reach Yim Tin Tsai, a small island known for its salt farms. There are numerous public artworks of all shapes and sizes on the island. Learn about the island's history at the Yim Tin Tsai Village Heritage Exhibition Centre (formerly Ching Po School) and bask in the Romanesque architecture of St Joseph's Chapel.

Photograph: Calvin Sit

Where to eat and drink: Drop by Sing Kee Seafood Restaurant for quality Cantonese fare and fresh seafood, or enjoy healthy Mediterranean dishes and great coffee at Little Cove Espresso. Meanwhile, NN Coffee keeps the crowd coming by offering excellent coffee and a simple – but no less delicious – menu made up of brunch, salad, and pasta dishes. 

Check out our nifty guide to Sai Kung for more details on all the best things to eat, drink, shop, and do in the neighbourhood.

Admire artworks from around the world at K11 Musea
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea

Admire artworks from around the world at K11 Musea

Touted as the Silicon Valley of Hong Kong, K11 Musea is home to an exciting collection of artworks from around the world – paintings, murals, NFTs, sculptures, and large-scale installations – you can discover masterpieces everywhere you look.

How to get there: Take the MTR and head to the East Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station Exit J1 and J2.  

Photograph: Courtesy MoMA Design Store

Things to do: Shop 'til you drop and browse through everything from fashion and beauty brands to tech and lifestyle stores. One of our favourite shops to visit is the MoMA Design Store, where art and design enthusiasts can shop from an innovative selection of products that fuse functionality with cutting edge design.  

Photograph: Courtesy Fortnum & Mason

Where to eat and drink: Rest your feet after all that shopping and enjoy a hot cuppa with delicate treats and nibbles at Fortnum & Mason. But if you're having a hard time deciding on just one restaurant, how about visiting Food Playground where you can take your pick from a wide range of cuisines from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and more. 

Go gallery-hopping around Central
Photograph: Courtesy Woaw Gallery

Go gallery-hopping around Central

More than just a business and commercial district, Central is also home to a myriad of art galleries. Some of our favourite ones include Aishonanzuka, a gallery specialising in Japanese art that pushes the boundaries; WOAW Gallery, which focuses on trendy, innovative art; as well as JPS Gallery, an independent art gallery that often features some of the most buzz-worthy exhibits in town.  

Photograph: Courtesy H Queen's

If you're not in the mood to walk around the neighbourhood, visit H Queen's or the Pedder Building to discover numerous renowned galleries all under one roof.

How to get there: All mentioned locations are within a five to 10-minute walking distance from the Central MTR Station.

Photograph: Courtesy Chinachem Group

Things to do: If you haven't had enough art and culture just yet, visit revitalised historic buildings such as Tai Kwun, PMQ, and Central Market. You'll get to explore these newly revamped places and know more about Hong Kong's cultural heritage.  

Photograph: Courtesy Decree by T

Where to eat and drink: There are endless dining and drinking options in Central, so consider supporting some of the newest bars and restaurants on the scene. Foodies should check out newcomers such as Japanese restaurant Decree by T or contemporary Spanish fine-dining restaurant Agora, while those hankering for a drink should visit Carbon Brews' newly opened taproom, modern tiki bar The Social Den, or Thirsty Shaker, a new watering hole along Hollywood Road.

