Explore the city: Best day trips for art lovers in Hong Kong

See Sai Kung's colourful murals
This seaside neighbourhood was given a colourful makeover for the HKwalls Street Art Festival in 2021. Numerous artists participated in the event to create beautiful murals on different walls and buildings, making them perfect backdrops for your #OOTD snaps! You can use this map to locate them all.
How to get there: Take a minibus to Sai Kung from Hang Hau MTR Station (minibus 101M), Mong Kok MTR Station (red minibus – it will say Sai Kung on the front), or Choi Hung MTR Station (minibus 1A or bus 92).
Photograph: Calvin Sit
Things to do: Take a 15-minute boat ride from Sai Kung pier to reach Yim Tin Tsai, a small island known for its salt farms. There are numerous public artworks of all shapes and sizes on the island. Learn about the island's history at the Yim Tin Tsai Village Heritage Exhibition Centre (formerly Ching Po School) and bask in the Romanesque architecture of St Joseph's Chapel.
Photograph: Calvin Sit
Where to eat and drink: Drop by Sing Kee Seafood Restaurant for quality Cantonese fare and fresh seafood, or enjoy healthy Mediterranean dishes and great coffee at Little Cove Espresso. Meanwhile, NN Coffee keeps the crowd coming by offering excellent coffee and a simple – but no less delicious – menu made up of brunch, salad, and pasta dishes.
Check out our nifty guide to Sai Kung for more details on all the best things to eat, drink, shop, and do in the neighbourhood.