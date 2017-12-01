10 places in Melbourne to shelter from the oncoming rainpocalypse

You’ve no doubt heard the news: Melbourne is about to get drenched by rain in the next few days. Heavy rain is forecast for the entire state, with around 200mm of rain predicted and flood warnings being issued. It’s the rainpocalypse! And while you’re furiously watching the BoM radar turn from blue to black (!) we’re probably most bummed about all our weekend plans becoming awash.

Don’t fret, there’s still plenty of things to do this weekend that don’t involve eating stale crackers and hoping your power doesn’t cut out at home. Here’s 10 things to do in Melbourne while we shelter from the rainpocalypse.

1. Take in some art the NGV

It’s easy to spend the whole day at the National Gallery of Victoria on St Kilda Road. Wander through the permanent collection that includes a Rembrandt, a Bonnard and a Tiepolo, plus a much-loved water-wall at the entrance. Scoot around the corner to Arts Centre Melbourne for a show and take advantage of their tixatsix promotion – you’ll be able to score a ticket to a variety of shows at the complex for only $30. Winner winner.

2. Take shelter at ACMI

ACMI is home to Australia’s largest moving image collection, the fascinating and fun Screen Worlds permanent exhibition, cinemas, blockbuster exhibitions (including this year’s Wallace and Gromit interactive exhibition) and so much more. Next door you can see the incredible Del Kathryn Barton exhibition at the Ian Potter Centre and you can spend some time watching the rain fall from under the Fed Square Atrium.

Photograph: Charlie Kinross. Courtesy of ACMI.

3. Explore the Block Arcade

Arcades are a great respite from the weather – and Melbourne’s got a few to choose from. Our pick is the 19th-century era Block Arcade, located between Little Collins and Collins streets, which boasts the Hopetoun Tea Rooms and café, wine bar and gelateria Barbarella. While you’re there, try and find the hidden mural!

4. Wind your way up Curtin House

Hit the extremely ‘Melbourne’ Curtin House on Swanston Street and spend the day winding your way up this six-storey vertical lane (but skip Rooftop Bar at the top for obvious reasons). Find books at Metropolis specialist bookshop, get your hair cut at Human Salon, eat something at bar/restaurants Cookie or Mesa Verde, go shopping at high fashion mavens Dot Comme and spend the night dancing at the swanky bar and band room at the Toff in Town.

5. Go old school at Pixel Bar

Get your game on at this part-bar, part-arcade on Smith street. Have a few (hundred) rounds of Daytona, Street Fighter II, Pac-Man and Buck Hunter while you swig beers and reminisce about the old days (/yesterday) when it was 35+ degrees and stinkin’ hot.

Photograph: Supplied

6. Learn something new at Melbourne Museum

A glorious, sprawling space filled with themed displays, interactive areas, Imax cinemas, postmodern art and no end of surprises, Melbourne Museum is a great place to shelter from the storm. Plus, if you hang around long enough you can party on at Nocturnal, the Museum’s monthly adults-only party with eight-piece outfit NO ZU, Midlife and a DJ set from Adriana.

7. Drink away your troubles at The Crafty Squire

Big pub, central CBD location, great pub fare – what else could you ask for on a day like this?

8. Get scared silly at Escape Hunt’s escape room

I mean, getting willingly trapped inside with the very real threat of being *actually* trapped inside by wild weather is a little dicey, but you can forget the world at large pretty easily at Escape Hunt. Their collection of tricky escape room challenges will trick even the best puzzle-masters, so be sure to bring a few brainiac friends to help you escape in time.

Photograph: Supplied

9. Play a game at Rooks Return

This nostalgic Brunswick Street bar serves up cocktails, craft brews and a few old school board games like Scrabble and chess. While the courtyard out back might be out of action, see if you can nab a table inside and get acquainted with the all-Australian wine list.

10. Soak it up at Onsen Ma

Onsen Ma is a haven in the CBD: a quiet place to relax, soak away cares and forget that it’s sloshing outside. As a traditional Japanese bathhouse, you’re going to have to get nude in front of fellow patrons (it’s segregated between ladies and gents), but we suggest upping your relaxation level with a shiatsu massage.

Overall, stay safe out there pals! Don't ride your bike, don't drive through flood waters and don't go camping – just be smart and we'll get through this rainpocalypse together.