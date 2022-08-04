This chic, light-filled space is one of Melbourne's oldest wool mills – the only remnants of its previous life are the soaring ceilings, striking black beams and exposed brick walls. Set over two levels, there are five distinct spaces: the private laneway that's perfect for photo ops, the 136-pax mezzanine, the "I do" room, the 180-pax feasting hall and the moody speakeasy bar. If all the bits and pieces about planning a wedding are stressing you out, you're in good hands here: the venue was designed by wedding stylists and is run by wedding planners. Learn more at the Wool Mill website.
Planning the perfect wedding is no walk in the park, and one of the first — and most important — things to check off your list is picking your venue. Are you thinking beachside or inner-city converted warehouse? Atop the rolling hills of a vineyard, or in a cactus-filled desert oasis? Or maybe somewhere a bit kooky, like in a retro ice cream shop or at the carnival.
Whatever you fancy, there's a venue out there to suit your needs, and we've rounded up 30 of our top picks across Melbourne and Victoria. Don't forget to also plan your hen's party, and to pick out a romantic hotel and date-night restaurant for a bit of well-deserved R&R after your special day.