Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Emerald Room

  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst
  1. Food and drinks at The Emerald Room
    Photograph: Supplied/The Emerald Room
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. A woman wearing a shiny head piece at The Emerald Room
    Photograph: Supplied/The Emerald Room
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Champagne and oysters at The Emerald Room
    Photograph: Supplied/The Emerald Room
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Green boots at The Emerald Room
    Photograph: Supplied/The Emerald Room
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Oysters and wine at The Emerald Room
    Photograph: Supplied/The Emerald Room
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Leave your pearls at home

Dinner, drinks and a spectacular show is what you can expect from The Emerald Room, Sydney’s newest late-night restaurant, cocktail bar and performer space in one, set to open its doors on March 7. Each night there will be impressive cabaret shows, live gigs, racy burlesque performances and acrobatic arts curated by cabaret star Brendan de la Hay that will put Netflix and chill firmly to bed. (If you’re looking for more late-night entertainment venues in Sydney, Pleasure Club, The Trocadero Room and The Caterpillar Club have recently opened, too.)

Found on Victoria Street in Darlinghurst, The Emerald Room has taken over the former Emerald City Motors digs. Owners Brandon Martignago and Joshua Pullen from Harbour City Hospitality (also Dulcie's Kings Cross) are behind the exciting venue, and are keen to put on a show you’ll return for. Think: delicious food, grown-up drinks and outrageous live entertainment. Cocktails have been created by Nick Chapman (ex-Dulcie's Kings Cross) and food by talented chefs Nina ‘Teddie’ Huynh (ex-Yellow, Monopole, Cirrus and Bentley Restaurant and bar) and Elijah Attard (ex-Yellow and Wollongong’s now-closed Caveau).

Pullen says it perfectly: “If you want a steak and a Martini at 1am in the morning while watching some of Sydney’s best artists and bands, we’ll see you at The Emerald Room.” You don’t need to ask us twice.

The Emerald Room is one jewel in Sydney we’re keen to get around. Chuck on your favourite green sparkly outfit and get ready for the opening. Pearls not invited.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Out and about late? Check out our guide to the best late-night food in Sydney.

These are the best new restaurants in Sydney.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Level 1
235 Victoria St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 5.30-2am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.