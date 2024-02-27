Time Out says

Dinner, drinks and a spectacular show is what you can expect from The Emerald Room, Sydney’s newest late-night restaurant, cocktail bar and performer space in one, set to open its doors on March 7. Each night there will be impressive cabaret shows, live gigs, racy burlesque performances and acrobatic arts curated by cabaret star Brendan de la Hay that will put Netflix and chill firmly to bed. (If you’re looking for more late-night entertainment venues in Sydney, Pleasure Club, The Trocadero Room and The Caterpillar Club have recently opened, too.)

Found on Victoria Street in Darlinghurst, The Emerald Room has taken over the former Emerald City Motors digs. Owners Brandon Martignago and Joshua Pullen from Harbour City Hospitality (also Dulcie's Kings Cross) are behind the exciting venue, and are keen to put on a show you’ll return for. Think: delicious food, grown-up drinks and outrageous live entertainment. Cocktails have been created by Nick Chapman (ex-Dulcie's Kings Cross) and food by talented chefs Nina ‘Teddie’ Huynh (ex-Yellow, Monopole, Cirrus and Bentley Restaurant and bar) and Elijah Attard (ex-Yellow and Wollongong’s now-closed Caveau).

Pullen says it perfectly: “If you want a steak and a Martini at 1am in the morning while watching some of Sydney’s best artists and bands, we’ll see you at The Emerald Room.” You don’t need to ask us twice.

The Emerald Room is one jewel in Sydney we’re keen to get around. Chuck on your favourite green sparkly outfit and get ready for the opening. Pearls not invited.

