Time Out Sydney's second annual alternative Helpmann Awards

The annual awards for live performance in Australia, the Helpmanns, have moved to Melbourne. It’s like the Tonys leaving New York – it’s fine, really, but also we’re not going to miss out on all the fun.

The winners will be announced today – you can find all of this year’s nominees here, and of course we'll bring you the full list later tonight. The awards cover dance, opera, ballet, music festivals, comedy, classical concerts, as well as theatre, musicals and cabaret.

We’re not convinced a national awards show can truly represent our arts landscape: voters are scattered across the country so works that have played more than one city tends to win just because it has been more visible; and, while it’s better this year, few women and people of colour are nominated for prominent awards. Plus, once an actual long-dead costume designers was nominated for his decades-old work over deserving local, living talent. We’re still a little mad about that.

So for the second year in a row, we’re filling in the gaps with our own gongs! We’re sticking with Sydney works, because a) we live here and b) there’s so much talent here we’ve given up sleeping and social lives to experience it all, so we have to make the sacrifice worthwhile.

Sydney artists, these awards are for you. Don’t restrict your acceptance speeches to under 30 seconds: we want to hear every single word you have to say.

BEST MUSICAL IMPROVING ON HISTORY BY CASTING WOMEN INSTEAD OF WALL-TO-WALL DUDES

The Dismissal

BEST USE OF VIDEO/SCREENS

A Cheery Soul

WORST USE OF VIDEO/SCREENS

Saturday Night Fever

BEST EPIC LONGFORM PERFORMANCE, INDEPENDENT

Angels in America

BEST EPIC LONGFORM PERFORMANCE, MAINSTAGE

The Harp in the South

BEST SHOW TO ACTUALLY CELEBRATE FAT BODIES WHILE ALSO JUSTIFIABLY MOCKING THE MUSICAL CATS

Fat Musicals

FUNNIEST PROP

Allison’s tiny bed in Cry-Baby

MOST ASTONISHING PLAYWRITING DEBUT, INDEPENDENT

A Little Piece of Ash, Megan Wilding

MOST ASTONISHING PLAYWRITING DEBUT, MAINSTAGE

Counting and Cracking, S. Shakthidharan

BEST ONSTAGE PUPPER

Lady Darci, Tinkerbelle and Dame Zahli, Mary Stuart

BEST ONSTAGE CHIMP

Jamie Oxenbould, Trevor

BEST ONSTAGE IBIS

Matthew Predny, Yarramadoon the Musical

BEST USE OF ACTUAL TINA ARENA

Tina Arena as Eva Peron in Evita

THE “I’M STILL HERE AWARD” FOR THE GRAND DAME OF MUSICAL THEATRE

Toni Lamond, Sydney Cabaret Festival

MOST COURAGEOUS PERFORMANCE

Eryn-Jean Norvill on the witness stand

MOST META-THEATRICAL PLAY ABOUT AUSTRALIAN THEATRE TO REFERENCE AN AUSTRALIAN THEATRE PARODY TWITTER ACCOUNT IN A SCENE PARODYING AUSTRALIAN THEATRE IN A META-THEATRICAL WAY

Project Bestfriendship

MOST FEARLESS PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR

Claire Lovering, The Feather in the Web

BEST PERFORMANCE AS A MIGRAINE AURA

Tina Bursill, The Feather in the Web

BEST ENSEMBLE IN A PLAY

Gloria

BEST ENSEMBLE IN A MUSICAL

She Loves Me

BEST ENSEMBLE IN A SHOW WITHOUT ROWAN WITT

The Appleton Ladies Potato Race

MOST 2018-19 PLAY (IN A GOOD WAY)

How to Rule the World

LEAST 2018-19 PLAY (IN A BAD WAY)

The Widow Unplugged

THE “COME BACK” AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR WE LOST TO AMERICA AND AN HBO SHOW STARRING AL PACINO

Kate Mulvany, Every Brilliant Thing

THE “NEVER LEAVE” AWARD FOR BELOVED SYDNEY ACTOR WE WILL BRIBE TO KEEP ON OUR STAGES

Sheridan Harbridge, Prima Facie

MOST INFURIATING PLAY

Daughter

MOST MOVING ONSTAGE LEG SHAVING

Brenna Harding and Hannah Waterman, The Almighty Sometimes

CHAMELEON AWARD FOR ONE-HANDERS

Jay James Moody, Herringbone

Zahra Newman, random

JUST A WHOLE BUNCH OF ARTISTS WHO DESERVE AWARDS FOR THEIR WORK OVER THE LAST YEAR

Catherine Davies, actor

Bishanyia Vincent, actor

Olivia Vasquez, actor

Shaun Rennie, director

Megan Wilding, actor

Michelle Lim Davidson, actor

Lee Lewis, director

Charles Wu, actor/writer

Janine Watson, actor/director

Jeremy Waters, producer

Dino Dimitriades, director

Ursula Yovich, actor

Marty Alix, actor

Nakkiah Lui, playwright

