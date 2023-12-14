Here at Time Out, we’re big believers that we live in one of the world's best cities (we've got the data to back it up, too.) And as the purveyors of good times, a large part of what we do is getting out and about in Sydney to make sure we’re bringing you up-to-date recommendations and insider tips about how to make the most of your life here. In short, we’re out most nights, catching the latest show, having a drink at the coolest new bars, and checking out the best places to eat in Sydney. From restaurants to cafés and cheap eats, it's safe to say we’ve enjoyed a lot of tasty food this year.

So which dishes came out on top? Below, the Time Out team has rounded up our favourite plates from 2023. Ones that will continue to live rent-free in our mind for the years to come. Now, all that’s left to ask is: What was yours?

RECOMMENDED: