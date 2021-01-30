I made it through Dry January. Now what?

It's the last day of January. If you're one of the many who challenged themselves to 31 days of sobriety, and came through, let's all give ourselves pats on the back – we all made it and came out with flying colours. I usually roll my eyes at people who get off the sauce for the first month of the year, partly because I find it as a whole load of bullcrap – abstaining for a month doesn't negate the eleven months of drinking like a fish – and for the most part, I'm just annoyed at their pompous virtuosity – they have discipline, and they're making me look like I'm all over the place.

For this year, however, making it through dry January during the pandemic meant a little different. After almost a year of social distancing, working from home, missing most of my loved ones, and not celebrating special festivities of the year, pouring a glass of wine, a cold beer, or a stiff cocktail has been a great source of reprieve. A drink by the end of the day was a way to cope with the stress, isolation, and boredom.

"The pandemic further progressed my excessive relationship with booze."

I can't even count the sacks of empty wine bottles I hauled out of my pad for the past months. For a person who drinks for a living for almost half a decade, the pandemic further progressed my excessive relationship with booze. I used to collect bottles of spirits and wine, which I only open for special occasions, but for 2020, once I bring a bottle home, it always ends up open – and usually, for wine, it's emptied by the end of the day. And even if Hong Kong bars have stayed shut for months, it was still pretty easy to get alcohol in the city. Hong Kong is teeming with more than a dozen online alcohol delivery services whose delivery guys have been the only constant – if not the only – visitors knocking on my door. Bars have pivoted their services to bottled cocktail delivery to make sure you won't stay parched. And with restaurants' dine-in services limited until 6pm, day drinking has become an 'it' thing. So, for those who've been talking about 'prohibition' and lack of places to get a decent drink – hello honey, maybe you should read Time Out more often.

Anyway, Dry January is nothing new; cutting out alcohol is one thing – and it's not the first time I've cut alcohol in my life, or the longest, as I was able to stay sober before for almost six months – but giving it up during a global pandemic was a considerable feat. And coming out of it somehow made me feel like I've gained a sense of control in my life, especially when so many things are happening beyond our control.