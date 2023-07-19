Hong Kong
bombay dreams indian restaurant
Photograph: Facebook/Bombay Dreams Indian Restaurant

Best Indian restaurants in Hong Kong

The flavours here are anything but bland

Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Cherry Chan
Hong Kong is a giant melting pot of cultures, so it’s no surprise that the city’s dining scene provides a spectacular range of international cuisines. Aside from Asian cuisine like Japanese and Korean, Indian food also has a large representation in the city that leaves foodies spoiled for choice. Keep reading to see our top picks of Indian restaurants in Hong Kong – you might even find your next favourite spot below!

RECOMMENDED: Dig into a meal at one of Hong Kong’s  best restaurants with unforgettable views.

Hong Kong’s best Indian restaurants

Sangeetha
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Sangeetha

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

Wing On Centre in East Tsim Sha Tsui is home to Sangeetha Vegetarian Restaurant, a cosy and humble eatery that specialises in South Indian cuisine. Most dishes on the menu are prepared using traditional Udupi and Chettinad cooking methods, but they’ve also got a decent selection of Northern Indian dishes like Manchurian stir-frys or cream-based curries. Be sure to order idly or vada – steamed or deep-fried savoury rice cakes – to dunk into their hearty sambar lentil stew.

Gaylord Indian Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Gaylord

Gaylord Indian Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Head to the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui where you’ll find Gaylord Indian Restaurant, one of the longest standing Indian eateries in town. The restaurant has been open since 1972, serving standout tandoor-roasted dishes, decadent stews, and curries. Aside from their a la carte menu, the Indian restaurant also has a golden jubilee celebratory menu – created to honour their 50th anniversary – which offers Gaylord’s classic favourites along with exquisite delicacies by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Chaat
Photograph: Courtesy Chaat

Chaat

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Helmed by chef Manav Tuli, Chaat in Rosewood Hong Kong serves up a fresh take on classic Indian cuisine with a street food sentiment. The restaurant draws from a variety of colourful flavours while transporting you all across India. There are many highlights at this restaurant, but must-tries include their signature baked samosa stuffed with jackfruit meat, pork cheek vindaloo, lamb shank biryani, a generous tandoori platter, and many more. But if you can't decide, they do have tasting menus so you don't have to. Chaat also has a warm and lively atmosphere with stunning cross-harbour views to boot.

Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant

Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant began as a local eatery in Chennai, but have since expanded to owning 70 locations in India and around the globe over the last 50 years. The Hong Kong branch of Anjappar can be found in Tsim Sha Tsui, where it provides a comfortable homely atmosphere for diners. Aside from a large selection of cuisine hailing from various Indian regions, Anjappar also serves pan-Asian dishes as well as gluten-free options.

Bombay Dreams Indian Restaurant
Photograph: Facebook/Bombay Dreams Indian Restaurant

Bombay Dreams Indian Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Bombay Dreams is one of Central’s most beloved Indian restaurants due to its elevated Indian cuisine that keeps customers coming back for more. Their chef, Irshad Ahmed Qureshi, is the seventh generation of a dynasty of royal chefs that served the Nawabs monarchs during the Mogul empire – so you know you’re in good hands. Aside from Bombay Dreams’ la carte menu, the restaurant also provides a lunch buffet on weekdays and a brunch buffet on weekends, both of which presents a bountiful spread of regional specialties that’ll take your taste buds on a whirlwind journey through the Indian peninsula.

Woodlands Indian Vegetarian Restaurant
Uttappam I Photograph: Courtesy Woodlands Indian Vegetarian Restaurant

Woodlands Indian Vegetarian Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

Woodlands has been operating in Hong Kong since 1989, and it remains a favourite among the city’s vegetarian community with third-generation patrons still dining there to this day. This beloved venue offers an extensive range of Indian cuisines, like North and South style thali set meals, uttapam, and biryani. If you’re dining here with friends, be sure to order their signature paper masala dosa, a giant rolled rice pancake filled with masala-spiced potatoes.

Read more
Chutney Tandoor House
Photograph: Courtesy Chutney Tandoor House

Chutney Tandoor House

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Central

Visit Chutney Tandoori House on Wyndham Street to experience contemporary twists on traditional Indian cuisine. Here, you can expect hefty plates that are perfect for sharing, like the sea bass with mint chutney, a mixed tandoor platter, or beef tenderloin with Andhra sauce – which are all roasted in their bespoke tandoor ovens. And if the name of the restaurant wasn’t obvious enough, this place also has a large selection of signature chutneys on the menu with options like guava, beetroot, mango, pineapple, and many more. Wash your feast down with Chutney’s signature cocktails with Indian influences like the Banarasi’s Bee’s Knees, made with paan flavoured mukhwas infused gin, or the Desi Collins with earl grey tea infused London dry gin. 

Kailash Parbat
Photograph: Facebook/Kailash Parbat

Kailash Parbat

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Since their beginnings in the 1940s on the streets of Karachi, Kailash Parbat has become an international franchise of Indian restaurants with several branches around the world. When it comes to their location in Hong Kong, Kailash Parbat has a colourful and lively venue that makes it an ideal spot for casual dining with family and friends. On their menu, you’ll find delectable plates such as pav bhaji served with a thick hearty curry, a large selection of chaat street food, as well as some Chinese-inspired Indian dishes.

Jashan
Photograph: Facebook/Jashan

Jashan

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Central

Contemporary Indian restaurant Jashan primarily focuses on the freshness and quality of the ingredients, but the eatery does not skimp on the bold and familiar flavours of Indian cuisine. Recommended dishes include the fish tikka and the lamb madras. The veggie and lamb samosas are served in generous portions, and the breadbasket comes with naan, roti and paratha. Polish your meal off with Indian sweets like sugary gulab jamun milk balls, dipped in a rose-scented syrup.

Pondi
Photograph: Pondi/Facebook

Pondi

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Sai Ying Pun

Named after Pondicherry, the former French colony in India, Pondi's food is an electrifying combination of Indian home cooking and classic French cooking philosophies. The menu is kept simple and caters to vegetarians and the gluten intolerant, as well as boasting more than enough to keep carnivores satisfied with offerings like baked aubergine with capers, sun-dried tomatoes, and coriander; prawn and leeks samosa with blueberry relish and mango chutney; and steak au poivre rubbed in black peppercorn masala – all of which are brilliantly executed to make for a thoroughly enjoyable epicurean adventure.

(Pondi is temporarily closed for a quick revamp; visit @pondihk for their latest updates)

New Punjab Club
Photograph: Courtesy New Punjab Club

New Punjab Club

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Central

New Punjab Club made headlines when it became the first Punjabi restaurant in the world to be awarded a Michelin star. This restaurant transports diners back to post-colonial Pakistan and India through rustic and uncomplicated delights. Executive chef Palash Mitra and his team also emphasise the importance of recreating Punjabi classics through locally sourced fish and meats. Favourites include the spiced mutton keema pau; tandoori cobia served with cucumber, samphire, and lime caviar; as well as masalewali chaanp lamb chops with grilled onions.

Chaiwala
Photograph: Courtesy Chaiwala

Chaiwala

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Central

Chaiwala offers modern Indian fare and plates up a state-spanning selection of Indian dishes, many of which are designed for sharing. Its lively and vibrant vibes match the food on the menu so you're always in for a good time. Highlights include nalli rogan josh with eight-hour slow cooked lamb shank, Connaught Place chicken biryani, and charred lobster nerulli seasoned with south Indian spices. If you’re in the mood for some tipple, Chaiwala’s menu offers classic cocktails that have Indian twists, such as the masala negroni made with Campari infused with masala chai, or the Chaiwala espresso which uses gin from the city of Jodphur. 

