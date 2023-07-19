Best Indian restaurants in Hong Kong

Wing On Centre in East Tsim Sha Tsui is home to Sangeetha Vegetarian Restaurant, a cosy and humble eatery that specialises in South Indian cuisine. Most dishes on the menu are prepared using traditional Udupi and Chettinad cooking methods, but they’ve also got a decent selection of Northern Indian dishes like Manchurian stir-frys or cream-based curries. Be sure to order idly or vada – steamed or deep-fried savoury rice cakes – to dunk into their hearty sambar lentil stew.
Hong Kong is a giant melting pot of cultures, so it’s no surprise that the city’s dining scene provides a spectacular range of international cuisines. Aside from Asian cuisine like Japanese and Korean, Indian food also has a large representation in the city that leaves foodies spoiled for choice. Keep reading to see our top picks of Indian restaurants in Hong Kong – you might even find your next favourite spot below!
RECOMMENDED: Dig into a meal at one of Hong Kong’s best restaurants with unforgettable views.