Best Indian restaurants in Hong Kong

Named after Pondicherry, the former French colony in India, Pondi's food is an electrifying combination of Indian home cooking and classic French cooking philosophies. The menu is kept simple and caters to vegetarians and the gluten intolerant, as well as boasting more than enough to keep carnivores satisfied with offerings like baked aubergine with capers, sun-dried tomatoes, and coriander; prawn and leeks samosa with blueberry relish and mango chutney; and steak au poivre rubbed in black peppercorn masala – all of which are brilliantly executed to make for a thoroughly enjoyable epicurean adventure.

(Pondi is temporarily closed for a quick revamp; visit @pondihk for their latest updates)