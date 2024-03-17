The best cafes and coffee shops in Wan Chai

After previously having a pop-up store in Sogo’s Causeway Bay location, Japanese coffee shop Noda Coffee has opened its flagship store in Wan Chai. The store presents a modern Japanese style interior and displays over 60 varieties of coffee beans from around the world, each with descriptions of their flavour profiles. Customers can select their preferred coffee beans and Noda staff to roast the beans in-store. The roasting and packing process will take 20 minutes, so while waiting, grab a seat and order a fresh cuppa and baked treats from their daily selections.
You are never short of things to do when you visit Wan Chai, whether it’s stuffing your face at restaurants, going for a couple of pints or craft cocktails at many of its bustling drinking joints, or visiting heritage sites like the Blue House and Pak Tai Temple. But if you need a midday break after trekking around the area, swing by to one of these cafes and coffee shops in the area and get a little caffeine boost. Here’s our list of Wan Chai’s best cafes that you should check out.
