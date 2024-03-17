The best cafes and coffee shops in Wan Chai

You are never short of things to do when you visit Wan Chai, whether it’s stuffing your face at restaurants, going for a couple of pints or craft cocktails at many of its bustling drinking joints, or visiting heritage sites like the Blue House and Pak Tai Temple. But if you need a midday break after trekking around the area, swing by to one of these cafes and coffee shops in the area and get a little caffeine boost. Here’s our list of Wan Chai’s best cafes that you should check out.

