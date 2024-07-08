Subscribe
Hong Kong International Airport
Duddell's I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

The ultimate guide to Hong Kong Airport restaurants

You’ll never be hangry before a flight again

Duddell's I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Written by Time Out Hong Kong & Cherry Chan
Looking to satisfy your hunger before your flight at Hong Kong International Airport? Our airport is home to countless dining options that offer cuisines from all over the world. From cha chaan tengs and Japanese restaurants, to cafes and even bars, there’s something here for every kind of diner. Keep reading to find some of our favourites in HKIA. By Sarah Moran and Ann Chiu and Angel Hong

RECOMMENDED: Got some time to kill before your flight? Check out all the best things to do in Hong Kong International Airport!

HKG: Unrestricted Section

Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao

  • Chek Lap Kok
Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao
Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao
Photograph: Courtesy Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao

Popular xiao long bao chain Crystal Jade is home to a variety of Beijing, Sichuan, and Shanghai dishes, as well as made-to-order Lanzhou hand-pulled noodles. Its signature dishes include delicious xiao long bao dumplings – the thin wrappings filled with hot soup and juicy meat – spicy dan-dan noodles, and healthy, refreshing braised mushrooms with tofu.

Wolfgang Puck Kitchen

  • American
  • Chek Lap Kok
Wolfgang Puck Kitchen
Wolfgang Puck Kitchen
Photograph: Facebook/The Kitchen By Wolfgang Puck

Landing its first Hong Kong branch in the bustling arrivals hall of Hong Kong International Airport, Wolfgang Puck Kitchen is dedicated to bringing its renowned Californian-inspired casual fine dining cuisine to discerning travellers on the go. Featuring hearty American-style breakfast food, hearty burgers with fries, grilled steaks, as well as a selection of oven-fired pizzas, this place is perfect for a delectable getaway from the busy terminal.

Ho Hung Kee

  • Chek Lap Kok
Ho Hung Kee
Ho Hung Kee
Photograph: Facebook/Ho Hung Kee

Founded in 1946, Ho Hung Kee, once a humble street stall, was the first Hong Kong wonton noodle shop to be recommended by Michelin. Whether it’s the wonton’s size, colour, and taste, or the texture of the noodles and the density of the soup, Ho Hung Kee uses traditional cooking techniques when preparing its food and the quality is evident. Aside from noodles, this Cantonese restaurant also serve a variety of dim sum and congee.

Tonkotsu 8

  • Chek Lap Kok
Tonkotsu 8
Tonkotsu 8
Photograph: Courtesy Tonkotsu 8

Though this branch of the Japanese Mitsui-Mitada Noodles Factory doesn’t offer the brand’s signature tsukemen noodles, they do an array of ramen types to choose from, including original flavour, spicy, black sesame oil, and soy sauce, as well as soupless ramen bowls loaded with toppings. Order your ramen on its own or in a set with dumplings or a fried pork chop. Alternatively, Tonkotsu 8’s curry rice with deep-fried pork cutlet or fried chicken is also a hearty option to fill you up.

Tsui Wah Restaurant

  • Chek Lap Kok
Tsui Wah Restaurant
Tsui Wah Restaurant

If you’re a fan of classic Hong Kong tea time snacks, head to Tsui Wah and have a cup of HK-style milk tea paired with a crispy bun topped with condensed milk. The popular local chain serves all your Hong Kong favourites with efficiency and to a decent standard. You can’t go wrong with the fish balls served with ho fan, the Swiss chicken wings, or the Malay curry beef brisket rice.

HKG: Restricted Section

Blue Bottle Coffee (Hong Kong International Airport)

  • Cafés
  • Chek Lap Kok
Blue Bottle Coffee (Hong Kong International Airport)
Blue Bottle Coffee (Hong Kong International Airport)
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Bottle

In need of a caffeine dose? American coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee has opened its first-ever pop-up kiosk inside Hong Kong International Airport’s departure hall. The pop-up not only stands out for its unique shape based on vintage K67 Kiosk stands, but also for its eye-catching blue facade. Aside from serving all sorts of coffee, there’s also a selected range of pastries created in collaboration with local patisserie Miam Bakery, as well as other sweet treats like single origin dark chocolate bars, yokan (Japanese red bean jelly) sets, and Hong Kong-exclusive palmier gift boxes.

Cherry Chan
 Staff Writer

Duddell's (Hong Kong Airport)

  • Chinese
  • Chek Lap Kok
Duddell's (Hong Kong Airport)
Duddell's (Hong Kong Airport)
Photograph: Facebook/Duddell's 都爹利會館

As a Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant, Duddell’s not only serves delectable dishes that satisfy your cravings for local food, but it also offers to tantalise busy travellers by making its premium cuisine more approachable within a casual setting. Find an extensive menu of freshly made dim sum, barbecued meats, and classic Cantonese dishes served in bento boxes. Wash your meal down with classic Hong Kong beverages like milk tea or yuen yeung, or opt for cold-pressed juices and bottled beers. 

Intervals

  • Chek Lap Kok
Intervals
Intervals
Photograph: Courtesy Chris Lusher/Intervals

Drop into cocktail bar Intervals for a casual drink while you watch planes cruise along the tarmac from the Sky Bridge. The bar’s concept is inspired by the fluidity of time, and its menu revolves around miniature cocktail flights that take from 15 to 45 minutes to finish, along with full-sized cocktails if you plan to stay for longer. Intervals also offers a selected range of dishes depending on your appetite, from light bar bites and tapas to hearty burgers and pasta, among others.

Cherry Chan
 Staff Writer

Gordon Ramsay Plane Food To Go

  • Chek Lap Kok
Gordon Ramsay Plane Food To Go
Gordon Ramsay Plane Food To Go
Photograph: Facebook/Gordon Ramsay Plane Food

Gordon Ramsay Plane Food To Go is an exclusive reimagining of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s Plane Food restaurant at London Heathrow. Offering a range of British-style comfort food in a grab-and-go format, this place is excellent for a quick and delightful refreshment. In addition to options like sandwiches, this kiosk also provides indulgent dishes like lobster thermidor mac and cheese, and irresistibly juicy short rib burgers.

Chee Kei

  • Chek Lap Kok
Chee Kei
Chee Kei
Photograph: Courtesy Chee Kei

While it’s difficult to compete with the stranglehold that the Mak family has with its wonton noodle shops all over town, Chee Kei does a good job cooking up excellent wonton noodles all its own. Famous for serving high-quality ‘sai yung’ – a miniature bowl with only a few wontons and a mouthful of noodles – Chee Kei also serves congee, fried rice, noodles, and various Chinese sweet soups to end your meal with.

McDonald's (Hong Kong International Airport)

  • Fast food outlets
  • Chek Lap Kok
McDonald's (Hong Kong International Airport)
McDonald's (Hong Kong International Airport)
Photograph: Courtesy McDonald's

Curb your hunger at the latest McDonald’s location next to Gate 11 at the Departure Level. Here, you can dig into the fast food chain’s classic bites while admiring a sweeping view of the tarmac from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The venue is open 24 hours, so you can stuff your face no matter how early or late it is.

Cherry Chan
 Staff Writer
Lady M

  • Chek Lap Kok
Lady M
Lady M
Photograph: Courtesy Lady M

This super popular confectioner’s airport branch is its fifth opening in Hong Kong. Nothing screams jet-setter than indulging in a variety of cakes before heading to your gate. You can also pre-order the confectioner’s frozen mille crêpes cakes ahead of time and take them home on your flight. Each frozen cake is individually sealed, comes with insulation bags, and an appropriate amount of dry ice to keep your cakes fresh even after your flight.

Sushi Taka

  • Sushi
  • Chek Lap Kok
Sushi Taka
Sushi Taka
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Sushi Taka, the sister venue of Tokyo’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant Sushi Saito, whips up a wide range of high-quality sushi and sashimi. Every ingredient used at the restaurant is meticulously selected, such as jet-fresh seafood imported from Japan daily, and premium sushi rice, which are sure to provide diners with an unforgettable sushi experience before they take off.

Cherry Chan
 Staff Writer
Beef & Liberty

  • Burgers
  • Chek Lap Kok
Beef & Liberty
Beef & Liberty
Photograph: Facebook/Beef & Liberty Hong Kong

Seating up to 120 people, the airport outlet of this popular burger chain offers meat lovers from around the world the chance to chow down on signature gourmet burgers and creations exclusive to Hong Kong International Airport, such as the char siu burger, Hong Kong Breakfast Toastie – an HK-style breakfast dish with macaroni, cheese, and béchamel slathered between crispy thick-cut toast – and a delicious milk tea crème brûlée.

Caviar House & Prunier

  • Chek Lap Kok
Caviar House & Prunier
Caviar House & Prunier
Photograph: Facebook/Caviar House & Prunier Hong Kong International Airport

Caviar House & Prunier is one of the world’s leading premium food brands with products like caviar from Bordeaux and the famous Balik smoked salmon of the Swiss Alps. Here, not only can you buy souvenirs, but you can also sample fresh oysters with top-quality caviar and other equally decadent food. It doesn’t hurt that they have a stunning 180-degree view of the airfield outside.

In case you ever want to leave the airport...

