Best things to do with 48 hours in Hong Kong

Dive headfirst into the action in Kowloon’s busiest neighbourhood. Begin your adventure with a leisurely stroll along the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade, one of the best vantage points for Hong Kong's dramatic skyline and sunset. Head to the Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower, a declared monument that dates back to 1915, before making your way down to the Avenue of Stars, a popular attraction modelled after the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where you’ll find martial arts master Bruce Lee’s and more than 100 Hong Kong celebrities’ handprints. The 15-minute stroll will take you past the sleek, 10-storey cultural retail hub K11 Musea that boasts an impressive design and showcases various local and international artworks.
While in the area, dine with the most stunning backdrops of the Victoria Harbour at Rosewood’s Italian al fresco restaurant Bluhouse, or Regent Hong Kong’s Harbourside which offers one of the best buffet spreads in the city. If you’re in a large group, consider having a hotpot dinner at Tasty Hotpot Palace or The Drunken Pot, or indulge in Peking duck at Hutong, a Chinese restaurant that showcases one of the best views of the city. Looking for something more upscale? Chaat offers a fresh take on classic Indian culinary favourites. You can also savour authentic Cantonese cuisine in the lavish three-Michelin-starred restaurant T'ang Court.
Although exploring all of Hong Kong’s wonders would take much longer than 48 hours, you can definitely squeeze in some of the must-visit places within that span of time. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up a 48-hour itinerary that you can use as a guide. From its iconic skyline and skyscrapers, famous attractions, and museums to award-winning bars and restaurants, we’ve got you covered.