Best things to do with 48 hours in Hong Kong

Escape from the urban hustle and bustle and enjoy the sea breeze in Sai Kung, also known as the ‘back garden of Hong Kong’. Grab a seat at one of the top quality seafood restaurants in the district like the Michelin-recommended Chuen Kee Seafood Restaurant, where you can pick and choose your favourite seafood fresh from the fish tanks, or book a table at Michelin-starred Loaf On for quality Cantonese seafood. Stroll along the promenade to enjoy the sea breeze and explore the district’s alleys to discover local handcrafted goodies at Oelili, Final Fragment, or BeCandle. Kick back and relax at Little Cove Espresso, Cozy Coffee, or one of the popular cafes at the seaside neighbourhood.



While in the neighbourhood, get your Instagram ready and pose at the colourful HKwalls murals scattered in the area. Use this map to locate all the murals or book a private walking tour with Wanderlust Walks' lead storyteller Alexandra Unrein so you can get a better insight into each graffiti and street art.