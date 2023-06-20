Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hong kong street
Photograph: Shutterstock

Best things to do with 48 hours in Hong Kong

Make the most of your 48 hours in Hong Kong, one of the most vibrant and lively cities in the world

Tatum Ancheta
Selena Chan
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Selena Chan
Advertising

Although exploring all of Hong Kong’s wonders would take much longer than 48 hours, you can definitely squeeze in some of the must-visit places within that span of time. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up a 48-hour itinerary that you can use as a guide. From its iconic skyline and skyscrapers, famous attractions, and museums to award-winning bars and restaurants, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s how to spend your 48 hours in Hong Kong

Friday afternoon: Catch the skyline in Tsim Sha Tsui
Photograph: Shutterstock

Friday afternoon: Catch the skyline in Tsim Sha Tsui

Dive headfirst into the action in Kowloon’s busiest neighbourhood. Begin your adventure with a leisurely stroll along the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade, one of the best vantage points for Hong Kong's dramatic skyline and sunset. Head to the Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower, a declared monument that dates back to 1915, before making your way down to the Avenue of Stars, a popular attraction modelled after the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where you’ll find martial arts master Bruce Lee’s and more than 100 Hong Kong celebrities’ handprints. The 15-minute stroll will take you past the sleek, 10-storey cultural retail hub K11 Musea that boasts an impressive design and showcases various local and international artworks.

While in the area, dine with the most stunning backdrops of the Victoria Harbour at Rosewood’s Italian al fresco restaurant Bluhouse, or Regent Hong Kong’s Harbourside which offers one of the best buffet spreads in the city. If you’re in a large group, consider having a hotpot dinner at Tasty Hotpot Palace or ​​The Drunken Pot, or indulge in Peking duck at Hutong, a Chinese restaurant that showcases one of the best views of the city. Looking for something more upscale? Chaat offers a fresh take on classic Indian culinary favourites. You can also savour authentic Cantonese cuisine in the lavish three-Michelin-starred restaurant T'ang Court.

Read more
Friday night: Wind down at a rooftop bar
Photograph: Courtesy Vista Bar

Friday night: Wind down at a rooftop bar

It’s impossible to tire of the city’s majestic skylines. So get above it all to take in the jaw-dropping views. Tsim Sha Tsui is home to some of the best rooftop bars in Hong Kong like Aqua, Vista Bar, and Eyebar. If you prefer to stay on the ground, indulge in world-class drinks at Rosewood’s jazz bar DarkSide

For those staying on the other side of the harbour, end the night with the iconic, historic Star Ferry, which takes you to Central or Wan Chai in less than five minutes, offering once again the breathtaking cityscapes. The last ferry to Wan Chai departs at 10.50pm and 11.30pm for Central.

Read more
Advertising
Saturday morning: Visit Sai Kung
Photograph: Shutterstock

Saturday morning: Visit Sai Kung

Escape from the urban hustle and bustle and enjoy the sea breeze in Sai Kung, also known as the ‘back garden of Hong Kong’. Grab a seat at one of the top quality seafood restaurants in the district like the Michelin-recommended Chuen Kee Seafood Restaurant, where you can pick and choose your favourite seafood fresh from the fish tanks, or book a table at Michelin-starred Loaf On for quality Cantonese seafood. Stroll along the promenade to enjoy the sea breeze and explore the district’s alleys to discover local handcrafted goodies at Oelili, Final Fragment, or BeCandle. Kick back and relax at Little Cove Espresso, Cozy Coffee, or one of the popular cafes at the seaside neighbourhood.

While in the neighbourhood, get your Instagram ready and pose at the colourful HKwalls murals scattered in the area. Use this map to locate all the murals or book a private walking tour with Wanderlust Walks' lead storyteller Alexandra Unrein so you can get a better insight into each graffiti and street art.

Read more
Or Saturday afternoon: Explore Sheung Wan
Photograph: Shutterstock

Or Saturday afternoon: Explore Sheung Wan

If you'd like to experience some local culture while staying in the city centre, Sheung Wan is the perfect place to explore. It's a mash-up of old and new, showcasing historical landmarks such as Man Mo Temple, and cultural hubs like Tai Kwun and PMQ. You can also see art at art galleries like Liang Yi Museum and Contemporary by Angela Li

Head to Upper Lascar Row for some antique shopping, and stop by at Blue Supreme for excellent beers, Halfway Coffee for quality coffee served in their signature teacups. You can walk a bit further to The Cupping Room or Elephant Grounds for a cuppa. 

Just a three-minute walk away is Tai Ping Shan (one of the world’s coolest streets), home to old and new eateries, trendy cafes, and independent shops. Tuck into some baos and dumplings at Man Mo Dim Sum & Wine for a fusion dim sum feast.

Read more
Advertising
Sunday afternoon: Go artsy at West Kowloon Cultural District
Photograph: Courtesy WKCDA

Sunday afternoon: Go artsy at West Kowloon Cultural District

For your last day, take a breather and kick back at the West Kowloon Art Park in the West Kowloon Cultural District. This art hub faces the Victoria Harbour and offers a wide selection of dining spots such as Mosu, the offshoot of two-Michelin-starred Mosu Seoul. Savour traditional dim sum and Cantonese dishes at newly opened King Lung Heen, or grab a seat overlooking the harbour at Asian-French fine dining restaurant Pano or contemporary Chinese restaurant, Fam

Grab some coffee at pet-friendly cafe Hooman or cafe-bar Rest Coffee Gin. Art lovers can soak up some culture at the contemporary art museum M+ or the Hong Kong Palace Museum which houses priceless treasures spanning nearly 5,000 years of history.

Read more

Got more time to spend in Hong Kong?

51 things to do in Hong Kong

51 things to do in Hong Kong

  • Things to do

From the most picturesque hiking trails in Hong Kong to the city’s best museums, these are the essential things to see, do, eat and drink while you’re in town.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.