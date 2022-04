Show your mum some love this Mother's Day with our guide on presents, pampering and fun things to do together

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and while we should be celebrating our mums every day of the year, it's a great opportunity to shower them in a bit of extra love. Whether you want to take yoru mum out for a cheeky tipple, relax at one of Melbourne's finest spas or send her a stunning bunch of flowers... we've got your back. Scroll down to find our round-up of ideas for events and gifts that will ensure she feels spoiled and appreciated.

Trying to find the perfect pressie? Check out our guide to maternal pampering, including everything from tasty treats, cosy pyjamas and cool kitchenware.