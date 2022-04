Looking to treat mum to a delicious meal this Mother's Day? Whether you're looking for something casual and relaxed, or you want to splash out on something a bit more posh, we've rounded up restaurants around Melbourne that have put together dedicated set menus that will make mum feel extra special.

