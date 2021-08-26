1. Bourke Street
Content 5/5
Ease of transport 5/5
Usefulness 5/5
X factor 4/5
Total 19/20
Bourke Street is the heart of the Hoddle Grid. There are heaps of shopping and food options (like Fancy Hank's, Madame Brussels and Heroes), trams are plentiful, and the pedestrianised Bourke Street Mall, along with wide pavements, make it easy to navigate. It even terminates at Parliament on one end and Spencer Street Station at the other (yeah we know it continues into Docklands but shhhhh). WLY, Bourke Street.