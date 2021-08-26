When surveyor Robert Hoddle laid out the Hoddle Grid in 1837, he designed what would become Melbourne's signature: wide boulevards, alternating streets and smaller lanes, all laid out in a north-south grid. It makes the city easy to navigate and of course, sparked a thousand debates. Should you take the tram down Swanston or walk down Elizabeth? Will the traffic down Spencer be horrendous, or is King better? We've decided to rank and rate the streets in the Hoddle Grid on four criteria: content (shops, restaurants or bars), ease of transport (by tram, foot or car), usefulness and X factor.

To define our parameters, the Hoddle Grid stretches from Flinders Street to La Trobe north-south, and from Spencer Street to Spring east-west, inclusive. For the purposes of this article, we will not be including laneways and arcades (we have already rated them here).

