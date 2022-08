According to the Guardian, Australia's national interest rate in 2022 has experienced the fastest annual increase in more than two decades. We're all feeling the pinch, with prices for just about everything going through the roof.

Some expenses are unavoidable, but there are loads of ways to save a buck in Melbourne. From cheap movie tickets and free exhibitions to happy hours and shopping second-hand, we've rounded up ten tips below that will keep you and your bank account happy.