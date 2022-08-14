The ten best cheap (or free!) dates you can go on in Melbourne

You’d have to have been living under a rock not to notice that life’s been getting ridiculously expensive lately, but in the words of Jennifer Lopez, love don’t cost a thing. Or more accurately, taking your lover on a memorable date doesn’t need to cost an arm and a leg.

Whether you’re a struggling student, feeling the impacts of inflation or just plain not keen to spend $25 on one cocktail at a city bar, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best cheap dates you can go on in Melbourne… And if you’re really skint, some of these are even free!

So bring your date and some spare change and take your pick from our list.