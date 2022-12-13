We’ve gathered together a list of some of the charities and organisations supporting Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and PoC voices around Australia and the world. If you aren’t in a position to help financially, there are other ways you can show your support. Read on to learn how to provide financial support, get to know these organisations or get involved in their vital work.
In Australia, January 26 has very different meanings for different people. For First Nation Australians, the day marks the beginning of colonisation and is sometimes called Invasion Day or Survival Day. For recent migrants, January 26 is the day of many citizenship ceremonies across the country. For others, it's a family day around a barbecue.
However you choose to spend it, we've picked out the best things to do on the public holiday, including events, road trips, places to eat and exhibitions.