Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A visitor at the opening night of Bark Ladies: Eleven Artists from Yirrkala
Photograph: Liz SunshineA visitor at the opening night of Bark Ladies: Eleven Artists from Yirrkala

Things to do in Melbourne on January 26

Whether you know it as Invasion Day, Survival Day or Australia Day, here are things to do on the January public holiday

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

In Australia, January 26 has very different meanings for different people. For First Nation Australians, the day marks the beginning of colonisation and is sometimes called Invasion Day or Survival Day. For recent migrants, January 26 is the day of many citizenship ceremonies across the country. For others, it's a family day around a barbecue.

However you choose to spend it, we've picked out the best things to do on the public holiday, including events, road trips, places to eat and exhibitions.

Take a look at our best picnic spots in Melbourne or park yourself at one of the city's best barbecue spots

The best Australia Day events in Melbourne to celebrate January 26th

First Nations organisations and social justice campaigns you can support
Photograph: Rushani Epa

1. First Nations organisations and social justice campaigns you can support

  • Things to do

We’ve gathered together a list of some of the charities and organisations supporting Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and PoC voices around Australia and the world. If you aren’t in a position to help financially, there are other ways you can show your support. Read on to learn how to provide financial support, get to know these organisations or get involved in their vital work. 

Read more
Indigenous walks and tours in Melbourne
Photograph: Adrian Vittoro

2. Indigenous walks and tours in Melbourne

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours

Connect to the country through these four Indigenous-led tours that run in Melbourne and surrounding regions of the Kulin Nation. Visitors can gain a deeper understanding of Melbourne's past and better understand Wurundjeri culture – a culture that dates back hundreds of thousands of years.

Explore more: meet the Deadly Melburnians, retrace history with Aunty Carolyn Briggs and learn the basics of Boon Wurrung language from Aunty Fay Stewart-Muir.

Read more
Advertising
Beating About The Bush
Image: Emanuel Phillips Fox

3. Beating About The Bush

  • Art
  • Ballarat

Beating About The Bush is a new exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ballarat that combines the best of traditional Australian Impressionism with works from contemporary Australian female photographers, including many Indigenous artists. Louise Tegart, curator of the exhibition and director of the Art Gallery of Ballarat, says the display explores what’s been left out of the Australian Impressionism discussion; both within the works and in the wider cultural conversation.

Read more
Buy ticket
Layers of Blak
Photography: Fred Kroh

4. Layers of Blak

  • Art
  • Jewellery

Transforming a brutal history into contemporary beauty is the central aim of eleven talented Victorian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and designers showcased in the Layers of Blak exhibition. Opening October 1 at the Koorie Heritage Trust in Fed Square, the exhibit speaks to notions of healing, resilience and empowerment through the artistic form of jewellery making.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Handmade Universe
Photograph: Sam Dagostino

5. Handmade Universe

  • Museums
  • Melbourne

In a quiet gallery of the State Library of Victoria sits a fascinating new exhibition that investigates the historical importance of crafted and handmade items – from mapping the stars in a way no one has ever seen before, to the undergarment makers who sent their wares to the stars, and First Nations artists who craft their contemporary artworks with a close connection to traditional methods.

Read more
Advertising
The best lakes in Victoria
Photograph: Rob Blackburn/Visit Victoria

7. The best lakes in Victoria

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

Melbourne is home to heaps of beautiful beaches, but if you're keen on taking a dip without getting sand where the sun don't shine, a lake might be the answer. We've rounded up ten of our favourite lakes, including gorgeous pink lakes if you're looking for something otherworldly, and lakes that are lesser-known for those not keen on sharing the waters with too many other people. Many of them also feature picnic areas, barbecue pits, fishing spots and areas that are perfect for water sports like paddleboarding, canoeing and kayaking. Don't forget to slip-slop-slap!

Read more
The best road trips from Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

8. The best road trips from Melbourne

  • Travel

Victoria is a fantastic state to explore by car. From idyllic coastal towns to breathtaking alpine regions, our state has got a bit of everything. Buckle up and get ready to explore Victoria on one of the best road trips from Melbourne. We've done all the research so all you need to do is hop in the car and choose where to go. 

Read more
Advertising
Restaurants open on January 26
Photograph: Anna Kucera

9. Restaurants open on January 26

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink

Although January 26 isn't a cause for celebration, many of us have the day off and it's a great opportunity to show your locals some support. We've rounded up some restaurants in Melbourne that will be open for the public holiday, so text your mates or plan a date night and prepare for a mean feed and a host of bevvies. 

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Australia Day

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!